Reuters Institute: Publishers Pivot To Video Amid Search Disruption

A new report from the Reuters Institute examines the influence of AI overviews and Google Discover, which have changed how people access information.

Additionally, the report finds publishers relying more on video and social platforms like YouTube and TikTok to reach audiences.

These trends suggest the need to refine strategies and embrace new technologies to remain competitive.

Here are all the need-to-know highlights from the report.

AI Disruption & Zero-Click Search

A major threat to publishers is AI-driven search.

Platforms like Google and OpenAI provide direct answers to user questions, often making it unnecessary for users to click on links. This creates a “zero-click” search environment.

74% of publishers are concerned about losing traffic, prompting many to seek new strategies.

Larger publishers have made licensing deals with AI aggregators like ChatGPT or Perplexity, while smaller ones are still finding ways to gain visibility.

Building audience relationships through newsletters, subscriptions, or apps can help publishers withstand disruption from AI search.

Google Discover Traffic Grows

As social media referral traffic from platforms like Facebook and X continues to decline—67% and 50% drops over the past two years—publishers are increasingly turning to Google Discover.

The Reuters Institute notes that Discover grew by 12% year over year, and many publishers now rely on it as their primary referral source.

Its personalized recommendations have made it a focus for publishers looking to replace lost traffic from other platforms.

For SEOs, technical optimizations like structured data and engaging visuals are key to maximizing Discover’s potential.

However, the feed’s algorithmic nature means results can be unpredictable, requiring constant monitoring.

Video & Social Media

Video platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram are essential for publishers who want to connect with younger audiences.

The Reuters Institute reports that publishers plan to invest more in these platforms, with YouTube (+52%), TikTok (+48%), and Instagram (+43%) showing the biggest increases in focus.

Short-form videos are effective for engagement, but they have challenges. Making quality videos requires resources, and earning money on platforms like TikTok is hard.

For publishers, this means creating strategies optimized for each platform’s algorithm while driving traffic back to your websites or apps.

Cross-Team Collaboration

The Reuters Institute stresses the need for cross-team collaboration. As newsrooms adopt more AI tools, teams will need to work together to streamline content creation.

For instance, AI tools like automated headlines and fact-checking can enhance workflows. However, they depend on support from editorial teams, which many publishers find challenging.

Fostering good relationships between different departments will be necessary for continued success.

Broader Context

The Reuters Institute’s findings match those in the NewzDash 2025 News SEO Survey. They both highlight AI disruption, Google Discover, and a lack of resources as major challenges.

Together, these reports show an industry facing rapid change.

The key takeaways for publishers and SEO professionals are: embrace AI-driven search, make the most of Google Discover, and focus on video and social media platforms.

