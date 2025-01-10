News SEO In 2025: What You Need To Know

NewzDash’s latest survey of 100 news publishers and SEO professionals offers a snapshot of where news SEO is headed.

The findings highlight emerging trends, challenges, and strategies to stay competitive.

From Google Discover’s growing role to tackling AI-driven search disruptions, here’s what industry pros need to know.

Top Takeaways

Google Discover

Google Discover is a key traffic driver for publishers, but results are mixed:

52% of respondents rank Discover as a top priority for 2025.

56% reported traffic increases from Discover in recent months, while 21% saw declines.

AI’s Impact

AI-driven features are shaking up the search results pages (SERPs):

39% see Google AI as a threat to traffic, while 43% are still unsure of its impact.

Due to AI changes, 32% reported adverse effects on visibility and click-through rates.

Content scraping by AI platforms is also a growing concern:

32% allow scraping, 29% selectively block platforms, and 11% block them entirely.

Publishers are trying different strategies to protect their content from being scraped, including paywalls, structured data, and legal policies.

Top Challenges

The biggest hurdles for SEO teams include:

Budgets: 34% struggle with limited funds for tools and resources.

24% cite a lack of advanced SEO expertise within teams.

cite a lack of advanced SEO expertise within teams. Tools: 17% report a lack of specialized SEO tools for news publishers.

report a lack of specialized SEO tools for news publishers. Hiring: 13% say finding skilled SEO talent is difficult.

Budget constraints are particularly notable:

45% operate with less than $1,000/month for SEO tools.

operate with less than $1,000/month for SEO tools. 13% have no budget at all, relying on free resources.

Lean Teams

Most SEO teams are lean, often handling multiple brands or websites:

Team Sizes:

44% have 2–5 members.

have 2–5 members. 34% have just one person managing everything.

have just one person managing everything. Only 11% have teams of 10+ members.

Workload:

Each team member manages an average of 4.5 brands or websites, with a median of 3.

Organizational Placement:

32% work closely with editorial teams, while 22% are part of marketing.

work closely with editorial teams, while are part of marketing. 19% report to product/engineering teams, and only 5% operate as standalone SEO teams.

Editorial Collaboration

Bridging the gap between SEO and editorial teams remains critical:

Training:

55% offer only basic SEO training to editorial teams.

offer only basic SEO training to editorial teams. 27% provide regular workshops, and 14% offer advanced training.

Buy-In:

45% say editorial teams actively follow SEO recommendations.

52% report partial buy-in, while 3% say editorial teams ignore SEO advice.

Involvement:

64% of SEOs are involved in daily editorial operations.

of SEOs are involved in daily editorial operations. 22% focus on major events or tentpole content.

Publishers with tightly aligned SEO and editorial teams are more likely to see success in implementing SEO recommendations, especially during high-stakes events like breaking news.

What’s Next for 2025?

Looking ahead, News SEO professionals are focusing on:

Google Discover : Technical and creative strategies to maximize traffic.

: Technical and creative strategies to maximize traffic. AI Adaptation : Staying ahead of AI-driven search changes.

: Staying ahead of AI-driven search changes. Diversification : Reducing reliance on traditional search traffic.

: Reducing reliance on traditional search traffic. Cross-Team Collaboration: Aligning editorial, product, and SEO efforts.

Who Took the Survey?

Participants came from diverse backgrounds, with varying levels of experience and roles:

Experience:

34% have 1–4 years in News SEO, bringing fresh ideas.

have 1–4 years in News SEO, bringing fresh ideas. 29% have 10+ years, offering deep expertise.

have 10+ years, offering deep expertise. 37% fall in the 5–10 years range, blending experience with innovation.

Roles:

40% are managers, 31% specialists, 18% directors, and 11% VPs or C-suite execs.

Regions:

38% focus on Europe, 31% on North America, and 31% on other regions (Asia, Latin America, Africa, or multi-regional markets).

Team Types:

83% work in-house, while 17% rely on agencies or freelancers.

In Summary

The 2025 News SEO Survey highlights the need for agility and adaptation to challenges like AI and platform changes.

For news publishers, success in 2025 will come down to having a solid strategy, working together, and being innovative.

Featured Image: Accogliente Design/Shutterstock