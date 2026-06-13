What Apple’s Gemini-Powered Siri Means For Search Visibility

Apple introduced Siri AI at WWDC this week. Two details matter for search marketers more than anything else in the keynote.

Siri can now pull up-to-date information from the web and generate answers on virtually any topic. And it’s built into Spotlight on iPad and Mac, where people already type questions.

The press releases don’t address what websites get back. The closest Apple comes is an updated Applebot support page, which says web answers may include links to sources. Apple doesn’t explain when links appear, how often, or how anyone would measure them.

A site could appear in Siri’s answers every day, or never, and see the same data either way.

What Apple Announced

Siri AI is a new version of Siri, rebuilt on the next generation of Apple Intelligence. Apple describes it as a conversational assistant with personal context understanding, broad world knowledge, and onscreen awareness.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, said in the announcement:

“We’re excited to introduce Siri AI, a dramatically more capable and conversational assistant designed to help users find information and get things done throughout the day. With access to broad world knowledge for up-to-date answers on virtually any topic, along with onscreen awareness and personal context understanding, Siri AI can help users take action across apps more naturally than ever.”

Three parts of the announcement matter for search.

The first is web answers. Apple says Siri can “get up-to-date information from the web on virtually any topic and generate a helpful answer.” Users can extend almost any response into a conversation and ask follow-up questions.

The second is where Siri now lives. A dedicated Siri app syncs conversations across devices through iCloud. On iPad and Mac, Siri AI sits inside Spotlight so users can search for answers to almost any question. On iPhone, a swipe down from the Dynamic Island starts a conversation. Systemwide context menus let users ask about images, files, or on-screen text. Apple adds that personal context extends to third-party apps that integrate with Spotlight.

The third is Visual Intelligence. A new Siri mode in the iPhone Camera app lets users get information about whatever is in front of them. Visual Intelligence also comes to iPad and Mac for the first time.

The rollout happens in stages. Siri AI arrives as a user beta later this year, in English first. The broader Apple Intelligence features reach users this fall with iOS 27. Siri AI won’t initially be available in the EU on iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS. The new features also won’t be available in China while Apple works through regulatory requirements.

How We Got Here

Bloomberg first reported in March 2024 that Apple was in talks to build Gemini into the iPhone. The discussions resurfaced during Google’s antitrust remedies trial last spring. Sundar Pichai testified that Google hoped to reach an agreement with Apple by mid-2025.

The formal announcement came in January. The joint statement said Gemini models and cloud technology would form the foundation for the next Apple Foundation Models, including a more personalized Siri. Our coverage flagged the parallel that still applies. If Siri gets meaningfully better at answering queries directly, more questions get resolved before anyone reaches a website.

Bloomberg has reported that Apple is paying roughly $1 billion per year for a custom Gemini model of about 1.2 trillion parameters. Apple hasn’t confirmed those figures.

Monday turned the partnership into a product.

How Apple Presents The Google Deal

Apple’s two press releases mention Google exactly once.

The reference appears in the architecture section of the broader Apple Intelligence release. It credits the new capabilities to Apple Foundation Models “custom-built in collaboration with Google and its Gemini models.”

The dedicated Siri AI release doesn’t name Google at all. It attributes Siri’s capabilities to Apple Intelligence, Apple Foundation Models, and Private Cloud Compute.

That choice shows how Apple wants the story told. The model partnership lives in architectural language, while the consumer product stays Apple-branded. It also matters for anyone trying to predict Siri’s behavior. Apple calls the models custom-built, not licensed off the shelf, and hasn’t explained how closely Siri’s answers will match Gemini’s.

A Second Answer Layer

Google has spent two years adding AI answers to its own results through AI Overviews and AI Mode. Siri AI extends that pattern to another default interface. An assistant on iPhone, iPad, and Mac can now answer from the web before a browser opens.

Third-party data shows why the click question matters. SparkToro’s analysis of Similarweb clickstream data found that most Google searches now end without a click to the open web. SE Ranking’s referral tracking showed Gemini passing Perplexity as a traffic source earlier this year. AI platforms overall still account for a small fraction of site traffic in that dataset.

None of that data measures Siri. It describes the environment Siri AI enters.

The distribution method matters as much as the capability. Nobody installs Siri or changes a habit to use it. It ships as the default on hardware people already own, the same advantage that made Google’s Safari placement worth billions.

Safari Changes Too

The same announcement gives Safari its own AI features, and two of them act on websites directly.

Notify Me lets users ask Safari to monitor a web page for changes, like product restocks or price drops. Safari sends a notification when something changes. The Passwords app can now navigate through websites on a user’s behalf to upgrade weak passwords.

Both features treat websites as places software visits for you. That follows the same direction as task-based agentic search, where tasks complete without a person browsing. Apple hasn’t said how these automated visits will identify themselves to websites, which leaves analytics and bot management questions open.

Early Reaction

BrightEdge founder and CEO Jim Yu sees the deal as a bet on distribution over model ownership. In a LinkedIn post, he described what that opens up for brands:

“A new answer surface just opened between your brand and your customer. Siri AI reads screens, acts across apps, and replies from ‘personal context.’ More and more, the customer never lands on your site. They land on an answer about you.”

His advice runs along the same line as Apple’s support page. He wrote that the question is “whether your content is accessible, accurate, and structured for AI to read and cite.”

At Barilla Group, global digital performance manager Nitin Manhar Dhamelia pointed at the same moment from the brand side. On LinkedIn, he wrote:

“SEO, GEO, content design, product data, service information and brand governance are converging. The question is no longer only “can people find us?” but “can an assistant correctly interpret us at the moment of intent?””

Apple Put The Rules In A Support Page

Apple updated its Applebot support page on the same day as the keynote. The page says crawled data may be used to “provide additional context and up-to-date content when AI models are used to generate output.” It gives an example of answering broad world knowledge questions in Siri and Search. Those answers “may include links to sources and websites used to help generate the answer.”

That’s the only mention of source links we found in Apple’s announcement materials. It sits in a crawler support page, not in either press release.

The page separates the controls sites can set. Disallowing Applebot-Extended in robots.txt opts a site out of foundation model training. A nosnippet tag stops Apple from using a page as context for AI-generated answers. Pages marked as paywalled through structured data stay in search results but won’t feed answer generation.

None of those removes a site from Apple’s search index. Blocking everything requires disallowing the main Applebot agent, which also removes content from Spotlight, Siri, and Safari search features. And if a robots.txt file doesn’t mention Applebot but has Googlebot rules, Applebot follows the Googlebot instructions.

The Measurement Gap

Apple hasn’t described any reporting surface for Siri answers. There’s no equivalent of Search Console impressions, no citation reports, and no stated referrer behavior. The Applebot page mentions that links may appear. Nothing explains how often, for which queries, or how a site would know.

If Siri answers a question without producing a click, there may be nothing for analytics tools to record.

The regional exclusions add another wrinkle. Siri AI is absent from iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS in the EU at launch and unavailable in China. Any early behavior patterns will reflect a partial rollout. Dhamelia connected that split to planning. A brand, he wrote, “may be discoverable through an assistant in one market, constrained in another, and governed by different platform rules in a third.”

Hands-on testing may fill in some answers. The developer beta is live, and reports from testers should show whether Siri’s web answers include links. Watch whether answers name their sources, whether links open in Safari, and whether any traffic arrives with a referrer or looks direct. Each of those determines whether sites can ever connect a Siri answer to a visit. Until then, nobody outside Apple and Google knows.

Why This Matters For Search Professionals

A new answer surface is coming to every supported Apple device. It reads the web and sits inside Spotlight, where typed queries already happen. That much you can plan around.

The transfer question is the one to resist answering early. It’s tempting to assume content cited by Gemini will surface in Siri answers, but Apple’s language works against that assumption. The models are custom builds, the answers run through Apple’s stack, and nothing published so far connects Gemini visibility to Siri visibility.

Spotlight deserves attention on its own. Mac and iPad users who once opened a browser tab for quick questions can now get an answer from the same box that launches apps. Publishers earning traffic from quick informational queries have another step between the question and the visit.

Visual Intelligence creates new query types. Pointing a camera at a product, a plate of food, or a storefront and asking Siri about it is a search with no results page. Ecommerce and local businesses have the most exposure here, and nothing published yet shows where those answers come from.

Agencies will have to answer client questions about this soon. The honest answer is that there’s no Siri optimization playbook, and anyone selling one right now is guessing.

The one task worth doing now is deciding where you stand on Applebot and nosnippet.

Looking Ahead

The developer beta will produce the first real evidence. Tester reports will show whether Siri’s web answers cite sources or pass referrer data. The user beta arrives later this year in English.

For now, the question that matters is what’s in it for websites. Apple’s only answer so far is one sentence in a support page saying links may appear. The beta reports will fill in the rest.

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