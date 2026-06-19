We Need To Change Our Approach To AI Prompt Tracking

As an industry, we’re still learning and working out how to approach AI prompt tracking effectively.

A lot of tools have evolved in a short space of time, approaching the problem in the same way we have rank tracking. Rank tracking has always had some level of variance, but the levels of personalization have been tolerable, and enough to build a narrative of “this is what success looks like” from.

Measuring the same way we have rank tracking is too volatile. When ChatGPT released model 5 in August 2025, almost all AI citation tracking tools showed a drop off:

This wasn’t because we all became bad at optimizing for AI; it’s because ChatGPT stopped showing as many citation links in the HTML – so the AI trackers approaching the problem like rank trackers suddenly lost their ability to report accurately.

Third-party tools also only show a small window into what is actually happening. As I’ve covered in a previous article, one of my project websites only has one to three citations in Copilot according to Ahrefs, but according to Copilot, it actually has over 36,000.

AI responses are a lot more volatile, even before we factor in personalization and the future direction consumer-facing AI is moving in.

Volatility And Average Responses

One approach is sample design, as outlined by Kevin Indig on his LinkedIn post.

We need to approach AI prompt tracking through the dual lenses of volatility and average response tracking.

Volatility tracking allows us to measure how stable our brand’s presence is within AI model outputs over time, signaling when an algorithmic update or a shift in data sources has altered how we are perceived.

Average response tracking shifts the focus from an all-or-nothing ranking to a broader understanding of sentiment, context, and inclusion across a spectrum of related prompts. By aggregating these data points, we can establish a baseline of our overall visibility rather than chasing hypothetical prompts or relying on third-party tools and made-up metrics of success.

Our measure of success with these tools isn’t about hoarding the top spot, but about gaining a deeper, more realistic understanding of how our brand appears in AI-generated answers. It is about pattern recognition over precise placement.

Using volatility and average responses as our core metrics, we can ensure our brand remains accurately represented, contextually relevant, and consistently cited within the fluid, unpredictable ecosystems of generative AI.

Changing The Success Narrative

Instead of promising a simple upward trajectory, we must educate stakeholders to value risk mitigation, brand sentiment stability, and market share protection within AI models.

The new narrative is about resilience and comprehension in a fragmented landscape. We need these expensive tools not to show that we are “winning” a finite game, but to give the business the eyes and ears it needs to navigate an infinite one.

Changing this narrative does not mean we’ve failed, or we’re unable to optimize for a greater presence in AI. It means we’re acknowledging how much the game has changed, and we’re adapting with it to continue adding value.

Value is now defined by our ability to detect sudden volatility drops, correct algorithmic misrepresentations, and ensure our brand remains a trusted source in AI-generated answers, changing the C-level expectation from mindless volume to strategic stability.

As we ask for substantial budgets to secure AI tracking tools and vendors to support, we must also break the news that the traditional SEO return on investment dashboard is dead.

We are continuing to invest in sophisticated data visibility, but the return on that investment will no longer look like a hockey-stick growth chart of vanity metrics.

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