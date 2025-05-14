Google Clarifies: AI Overview Links Share Single Position In Search Console

Google’s John Mueller has clarified that all links within AI Overviews (AIOs) share a single position in Google Search Console.

SEO consultant Gianluca Fiorelli asked Mueller how Search Console tracks position data for URLs in Google’s AI-generated answer boxes.

Mueller referenced Google’s official help docs, explaining:

“Basically an AIO counts as a block, so it’s all one position. It can be first position, if the block is shown first, but I don’t know if AIO is always shown first.”

This indicates that every website linked in an AI Overview receives the same position value in Search Console reports.

This occurs regardless of where the link appears in the overview panel, whether immediately visible or hidden until a user expands the box.

What Google’s Documentation Says

Google’s Search Console Help docs explain how AI Overview metrics work:

Position : “An AI Overview occupies a single position in search results, and all links in the AI Overview are assigned that same position.”

: “An AI Overview occupies a single position in search results, and all links in the AI Overview are assigned that same position.” Clicks : “Clicking a link to an external page in the AI Overview counts as a click.”

: “Clicking a link to an external page in the AI Overview counts as a click.” Impressions: “Standard impression rules apply. To be counted as an impression, the link must be scrolled or expanded into view.”

The docs also note:

“Search Console doesn’t include data from experiments in Search Labs, as these experiments are still in active development.”

The Missing Data Behind Google’s Click Claims

This discussion highlights an ongoing debate in the SEO community regarding the performance of links in AI Overviews.

Lily Ray, Vice President of SEO Strategy & Research at Amsive, recently pointed out Google’s year-old claim that websites receive more clicks when featured in AI Overviews, stating:

“I would love to see a single GSC report that confirms this statement, because every study so far has shown the opposite.”

"We see that the links included in AIO get more clicks than if the page had appeared as a traditional web listing for that query." I would love to see a single GSC report that confirms this statement, because every study so far has shown the opposite.https://t.co/I1MVzr0vVi — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) May 14, 2025

Ray’s statement reflects the concerns of many SEO professionals, as Google has not provided data to support its claims.

Looking Ahead

While we now understand how position metrics are recorded, the question remains: Do AI Overview placements drive more or less traffic than traditional search listings?

Google claims one thing, but many people report different experiences.

Since all AIO links share the same position, it’s difficult to determine which specific placements perform better.

This debate highlights the need for more precise data about how AIOs affect website traffic compared to regular search results.

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock