SEO Pulse: Google Explores AI Opt-Outs, Gemini 3 Powers AIOs

Google Explores Letting Sites Opt Out Of AI Search Features

Google says it’s exploring updates that could let websites opt out of AI-powered search features. The blog post came the same day the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority opened a consultation on potential new requirements for Google Search.

Key facts: Ron Eden, principal, product management at Google, wrote that the company is “exploring updates to our controls to let sites specifically opt out of Search generative AI features.” Google provided no timeline, technical specifications, or firm commitment.

Why This Matters For SEOs

Publishers and regulators have spent the past year pushing back on AI Overviews. The UK’s Independent Publishers Alliance, Foxglove, and Movement for an Open Web filed a complaint with the CMA last July, asking for the ability to opt out of AI summaries without being removed from search entirely.

A BuzzStream report we covered earlier this month found 79% of top news publishers block at least one AI training bot, and 71% block retrieval bots that affect AI citations. Publishers are already voting with their robots.txt files. Google’s post suggests it’s responding to pressure from the ecosystem by exploring controls it previously didn’t offer.

The practical question is what “opt out of AI search features” would mean technically. It’s unclear whether this would cover AI Overviews, AI Mode, or both, and whether sites would lose visibility in those experiences or only be excluded from summaries.

Early reactions on LinkedIn focused on the regulatory context and what this could mean for publishers.

David Skok, CEO & editor-in-chief at The Logic, wrote on LinkedIn:

“For the first time, a major regulator is publicly consulting on a requirement that would allow publishers to opt out of having their content used in Google’s AI Overviews or in training AI models without being removed from general search results.”

He added that the consultation would allow publishers to opt out of AI Overviews “without being removed from general search results.”

Matthew Allsop, the CMA’s principal digital markets adviser, framed it as a “meaningful choice” issue, pointing to measures that would allow publishers to opt out of AI Overviews.

In SEO and publisher discussions, the focus has been on whether any opt-out comes with tradeoffs, and whether Google will provide reporting that shows where content appears across AI surfaces.

Google AI Overviews Now Powered By Gemini 3

Google is making Gemini 3 the default model for AI Overviews globally, in markets where the feature is available. The update also adds a direct path into AI Mode conversations.

Key facts: Robby Stein, VP of Product for Google Search, announced the rollout, saying AI Overviews now reach over 1 billion users. The Gemini 3 upgrade brings the same reasoning capabilities to AI Overviews that powers AI Mode.

Why This Matters For SEOs

The model upgrade and the seamless transition into AI Mode work together. Better reasoning means AI Overviews can handle more complex queries at the top of results. The follow-up prompt means those who want to go deeper can do so without leaving Google’s AI interfaces.

This creates a smoother path that keeps people inside Google’s AI experiences longer. Someone who sees your content cited in an AI Overview might previously have clicked through to your site. Now they can ask a follow-up question and stay in AI Mode, which may reduce click-through opportunities even when your content continues to be cited.

The seamless transition continues the pattern of Google handling more of the search journey within its own surfaces.

Sam Altman Says OpenAI “Screwed Up” GPT-5.2 Writing Quality

Sam Altman said OpenAI “screwed up” GPT-5.2’s writing quality during a developer town hall Monday evening. He said future GPT-5.x versions will address the gap.

Key facts: When asked about user feedback that GPT-5.2 produces writing that’s “unwieldy” and “hard to read” compared to GPT-4.5, Altman was blunt: “I think we just screwed that up.” He explained that OpenAI made a deliberate choice to focus GPT-5.2’s development on technical capabilities, putting “most of our effort in 5.2 into making it super good at intelligence, reasoning, coding, engineering, that kind of thing.”

Why This Matters For SEOs

If you use ChatGPT for content workflows, you may have noticed the change. GPT-5.2 handles complex reasoning tasks better but produces prose that reads more mechanical. Altman confirmed this wasn’t a bug but a tradeoff.

The admission clarifies what to expect from AI writing tools going forward. Model developers are making explicit choices about what to improve. Writing quality competes with coding, reasoning, and other technical benchmarks for development resources.

This means matching the tool to the task. GPT-5.2 might excel at research synthesis, data analysis, and technical documentation, but it can produce awkward prose for blog posts or marketing copy. GPT-4.5 often reads more naturally, even if it couldn’t handle the same complexity.

Altman said future GPT-5.x versions will “hopefully” be much better at writing than 4.5 was, but gave no timeline.

On social media, the reaction focused on what the admission reveals about AI development priorities. Some framed it as a transparency win, noting that most companies would have reframed the issue as a design choice rather than acknowledging a mistake. Others pointed to the tension between optimizing for benchmarks versus optimizing for practical writing quality.

Theme Of The Week: Control And Tradeoffs

Each story this week involves platforms making choices about what to prioritize and who gets to decide.

Google is exploring whether to give publishers more control over AI features, responding to a year of regulatory pressure and ecosystem pushback. The Gemini 3 rollout gives users a smoother AI experience while reducing control over where that journey ends. And Altman’s admission shows that even model development involves tradeoffs between competing capabilities.

This week, the theme is about understanding which levers you can pull. Publisher opt-out controls might eventually let you decide how your content appears in AI search. Model selection lets you match AI tools to specific tasks. But the broader direction of these platforms is outside your control, and the choices they make shape the environment you’re optimizing for.

