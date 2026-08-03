Reviews, Reputation & Listings: The Local Signals AI Now Reads

For years, you could gauge local visibility by checking the map pack and a page of organic results. These have always mattered, but now, the same business details that feed them are also powering AI assistants. Instead of presenting a page full of options, an assistant responds with just a few names.

This change emphasizes how crucial it is to keep a strong foundation. What was once just a minor listing mistake that affected rankings could now entirely stop a business from being included in the AI’s response.

The basic details like your name, address, phone number, hours, reviews, and mentions from other sources are important in helping customers find your business easily. AI systems depend on getting the right information about your business, understanding what you offer, and gathering data from different online sources.

If these key details are incorrect or don’t align, no AI tool can correct the original data for you. This guide outlines three simple steps: first, ensure your listings are consistent; second, handle reviews carefully; and third, build your reputation on multiple platforms beyond your website.

Both Uberall and AthenaHQ provide the data. Uberall offers listings and reputation management software, while AthenaHQ supplies AI visibility tools. Since Uberall’s restaurant benchmarking uses GEO Studio, which AthenaHQ powers, their datasets overlap, but they do not confirm each other independently.

Consistent Listings Are The Foundation

AI assistants collect business information from sources like search engines, directories, review sites, and your own pages to provide the best answer. When these sources agree, the assistant has one clean version of your business to work from. When they conflict, it gives the assistant conflicts to sort out, which can affect how your business shows up.

The number of sources used is often greater than many realize. For instance, AthenaHQ’s State of AI Search report, based on responses collected across seven AI models between December 2025 and March 2026, found model-level averages of roughly six to 27 cited domains per response, about 12 overall. ChatGPT, for example, cited 18.86 domains on average; Grok cited 26.99, and Copilot 5.77. This data covers all industries, not just local searches.

Uberall’s QSR benchmark reveals a similar range for restaurant-related queries, concentrating on leading North American fast-food brands by cuisine. Uberall describes these results as directional rather than definitive. Typically, ChatGPT cited 16 sources, whereas Copilot and Google AI Overviews referenced eight, Perplexity seven, and Gemini four.

Keep in mind that not all sources contain every detail about your business, and these counts refer to cited domains, not every checked source. This variation shows how source types can vary significantly depending on the AI. Some sources might include your hours and address, while others could provide editorial insights or customer comments. Outdated info can cause conflicts or inaccuracies.

Uberall’s report emphasizes how inconsistent information across multiple locations can sometimes hurt brands, particularly those with many stores. Although it hasn’t been formally tested, it’s a helpful idea: keeping your details consistent from trusted sources reduces confusion and gives a system fewer conflicts to settle.

This challenge grows larger as you add more locations. A wrong hours listing for one franchise might seem like a small mistake, but if you don’t keep data consistent across all your locations, these errors can add up. Each mistake could be picked up by the assistant, making accuracy all the more important.

Keeping your business information consistent across platforms like Google Business Profile, Apple Business Connect, Bing Places, and other key directories is beneficial. When your name, address, phone number, hours, categories, and attributes all match everywhere, there are fewer conflicts for a system to run into. Think of it as a routine, ongoing process you do across all your channels, rather than just a one-time fix.

Begin by honestly reviewing your core business information. Compare all major listings and identify discrepancies. First-time teams often discover issues they have unknowingly handled for years.

Reviews Set The Bar, Not Just The Rating

Reviews are like a nudge for your ranking and help customers decide. Thanks to AI, the words in reviews give even more hints about your business.

Uberall highlights that assistants can read customer comments as context about your offerings and visit timing. Metrics such as volume, recency, sentiment, and response rate are more than numbers; they demonstrate your engagement with customers.

Uberall’s QSR benchmark provides a general overview of typical standards. The data indicates that businesses recommended by ChatGPT tend to have an average rating of about 4.3 stars. Perplexity rates average around 4.1, while Gemini averages at 3.9. Keep in mind, these are average ratings for recommended businesses and are not definitive thresholds.

The company’s press release indicates that a restaurant with a 4.0 average can still rank on Google, even if it doesn’t meet the higher averages Uberall observed among ChatGPT recommendations. While this isn’t guaranteed, it is certainly possible. Sometimes, a high rating alone doesn’t capture all the factors the AI considers when selecting options.

Think of star ratings as a quick overview, but detailed reviews provide more comprehensive insights. A high average built on complaints reads differently to a system than the number suggests. For example, reviews mentioning slow service, specific dishes, location tips, or recent visits give the system more valuable clues to better match customer preferences.

Uberall points out the review details that AI finds most helpful, like mentions of products or menus, location, service quality, atmosphere, value, and recent visits. It’s helpful to view your reviews with this in mind, seeing if these details come up naturally, as it allows the AI to do its best job. The focus is the same: encourage honest reviews and respond to them sincerely. This continuous effort truly benefits your customers, no matter how the AI considers the details.

→ Further reading: Review Signals Gain Influence In Top Google Local Rankings

Your Own Site Can’t Vouch For You

Your properties display key business details such as hours, services, menus, and prices, which AI systems recognize. However, these pages alone often can’t fully demonstrate your quality, reputation, or how you compare to competitors; that evidence typically comes from reputable external sources.

Data suggests that assistants often depend on external sources for information. In AthenaHQ’s dataset, tracked brands’ sites were cited in about 16.05% of responses, and in the other 84% the brand’s own site wasn’t among the citations. Popular sources include reddit.com, at 21.85% of citations, and youtube.com at 10.32%. The Uberall burger-chain benchmark also emphasizes well-known food sites and Reddit as key external references.

Both datasets show that community platforms and editorial sites led the external citations. Since local press, chambers, or best-of lists weren’t specifically examined, they can serve as useful references but shouldn’t be regarded as definitive. Including relevant directories, local news, and industry lists that verify information can enhance trust and credibility.

Favor sources with named authors and real selection criteria. Paid placements and auto-generated listicles don’t offer the same independent backing. And since much of what third parties publish starts from your own data, fixing listings and reviews first means outside sources back you up instead of contradicting you.

Fix Them In Order

The sequence is a cleanup process, not a ranking method. Location data is prioritized first because all other data depends on it. Reviews follow because they are linked to identifiable businesses. Outside confirmation is next. AI visibility strategies are addressed after these steps, as tuning recommendations requires accurate underlying data.

Join SEJ Live on August 26th to learn how to become the business AI recommends with 6 local SEO industry experts and the SEJ team over 3 hours of dedicated local SEO sessions.

More Resources:

Featured Image: Depiction Images/Shutterstock