Research Suggests AI Engines Assign Ranking Roles To Sources

BrightEdge research comparing citations in ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews suggests that AI search engines are doing more than retrieving information. They are assigning different roles to the same sources, treating platforms like Reddit and LinkedIn as authoritative references in some contexts and as social commentary in others.

For SEOs, publishers, and business owners, the findings suggest that AI visibility is becoming less about simply appearing in citations and more about understanding how each AI system interprets a source.

AI Search Engines Are Not Using The Same Sources The Same Way

The most important finding in the research is that the same source can be treated very differently depending on which AI engine is generating the answer.

Reddit’s AI Citation Patterns

Reddit appears alongside editorial and reference sites such as Mayo Clinic, Healthline, Cleveland Clinic, and Britannica roughly 36% of the time in ChatGPT citations.

In Google AI Overviews, those authority sites appear next to Reddit only about 6% of the time.

Google AI Overviews more frequently groups Reddit with social platforms.

YouTube appears alongside Reddit in approximately 36% of AI Overviews citations.

Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram also commonly appear in the same citation environment.

The result is what BrightEdge describes as a “6x authority flip.” The same Reddit thread occupies two different positions depending on the AI system evaluating it.

This is a significant distinction for marketers because optimization depends on the niche.

A citation is not simply a citation. The surrounding sources provide context about how an AI system interprets the information.

👉 When Reddit appears next to Mayo Clinic and Healthline, it is functioning more like an authority source.

👉 When it appears beside YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, it is functioning more like social proof or crowd opinion.

AI engines are making editorial judgments about sources that influence whether or not to retrieve them.

Different AI Engines Assign Different Jobs To The Same Platforms

The differences extend beyond credibility.

BrightEdge’s analysis found that ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews also rely on Reddit and LinkedIn for different types of questions.

How-To And Explanation Queries

Reddit “How To” Citations: Reddit is cited about twice as often in ChatGPT as in AI Overviews.

LinkedIn “How To” Citations: LinkedIn is cited 33% in ChatGPT and 22% in AI Overviews.

Explanation Queries: ChatGPT relies more heavily on Reddit for answering “why does this happen?” questions.

Google AI Overviews relies on social sources differently for comparison-style queries. Approximately 10% of its social citations appear in comparison-style prompts such as “X vs. Y,” compared with only about 1% in ChatGPT.

That difference may reveal something about how the two systems construct answers.

👉 ChatGPT appears more willing to synthesize comparisons directly.

👉 Google AI Overviews appears more likely to surface discussions where users are already debating competing options.

Verification questions show another distinction. These account for roughly 14% to 24% of prompts across both engines, but the sources serving those answers differ. LinkedIn tends to appear for professional capability questions, while Reddit is more frequently used for consumer reassurance and experience-based validation.

The split between LinkedIn and Reddit is another signal that AI systems may be assigning sources to specific types of answers. LinkedIn earns citations in professional, career, and B2B contexts. Reddit earns them in broader consumer contexts, especially health, money, and product research in ChatGPT.

The findings suggest that AI systems are not merely selecting sources. They are assigning sources specific jobs within the answer-generation process.

AI Citation Strategy Now Requires Platform-Specific Optimization

The practical implication is that AI search can no longer be treated as a single channel.

For years, search marketers generally focused on achieving visibility within one ranking system. AI search introduces a more complicated environment where the same content may carry different weight depending on which engine is evaluating it.

👉 A strong Reddit discussion may function as an authority signal in ChatGPT while serving primarily as community sentiment in AI Overviews.

👉 LinkedIn may be valuable for professional how-to content and capability questions but less useful for consumer-oriented discussions.

This means marketers may need to think less about where they are mentioned and more about what role those mentions play.

The BrightEdge data indicates that citations are increasingly tied to editorial judgments. Platforms appear to be earning visibility because they answer particular categories of questions, not simply because they have strong brand recognition.

That has implications for content strategy, digital PR, community participation, and brand building.

The goal is no longer just to earn mentions across the web. It is to earn links or mentions from the type of content that AI systems associate with the questions businesses want to answer.

What The Research Suggests About AI Search

The most interesting finding is not that ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews cite Reddit and LinkedIn differently.

It is that both systems appear to be developing their own way of deciding what different sources represent, assigning them roles.

Role Assignments

Reddit is used as authority in some contexts.

Reddit is used as social proof in other contexts.

Reddit is used for “how to” guidance in ChatGPT.

Reddit is used for comparison discussions in AI Overviews.

LinkedIn is used for professional capability checks across both AI engines.

LinkedIn is used for professional, career, and B2B questions across both AI engines.

Traditional search engines ranked pages based on relevance for multiple search intents. AI engines increasingly appear to classify sources, assign them roles, and then use them according to the function they serve within an answer.

That is the marketing insight hiding in plain sight. The Reddit and LinkedIn statistics are the evidence supporting that broader conclusion. If that trend continues, understanding how AI systems interpret a source may become just as important as understanding whether they cite it at all.

Read the original research here:

Same Users, Same Jobs, Different Doors: How Organic and AI Search Cover the Same Job Universe

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