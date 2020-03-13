Reddit Lets Brands Takeover Trending Topics & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

ADVERTISEMENT

On this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld talk about a new Reddit ad unit, new portfolio bid strategies in Google Ads, the effects of Coronavirus on digital marketing, and how TikTokers make money in their sleep.

This new ad unit allows brands to place their ads in the center of trending discussions on Reddit.

Maximize conversions and maximize conversion value bidding are now available as portfolio bid strategies.

This new test lets users opt-in to cross-posting their stories from Facebook to Instagram.

The 2020 report shows that engagement rates remained stagnant or have decreased on the biggest social media platforms.

Our take of the week comes to us courtesy of Pamela Lund. Can someone get her some ice for her neck? Her clients are giving her whiplash.

Client 1: Please pause all ads until further notice. Client 2: Please scale spend aggressively. It's a bonkers time, y'all. pic.twitter.com/d0riFyWZcE — Pamela Lund (@Pamela_Lund) March 12, 2020

In our lightning round segment, we answer these digital marketing questions:

WHO is getting free ad space on Facebook?

What social platform is letting users add URLs to their posts?

When will the UK implement their new digital sales tax?

Where can you find what’s trending on YouTube?

Why is Criteo under investigation?

How is Instagram fighting Coronavirus misinformation?

To read the full show notes, visit the Marketing O’Clock site. Be sure to subscribe so you can tune in to future episodes!

