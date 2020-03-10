Get Your Report for Free!
Reddit Launches a Twitter-like Ad Unit: Trending Takeovers

Reddit is launching a new ad unit which is familiar to anyone who’s seen Twitter’s takeover ads in the ‘trending’ section.

The aptly-named Trending Takeover ad offers brands the opportunity to be prominently displayed in Reddit’s ‘Popular’ feed.

Reddit says its Search tab and Popular feed are the two most commonly visited sections:

“Reddit is home to more than 430 million monthly active users engaging deeply within 100,000+ interest-based communities — one-third of whom visit Reddit’s Popular feed every day.”

Duration and Placement

Like Twitter’s takeover ads, a Trending Takeover has a maximum campaign life of 24 hours. Placements include the second slot of the Trending Today module on Reddit’s Popular feed, as well as the second slot of the Trending Today drop-down in Reddit’s Search tab.

Clicking on a Trending Takeover ad will bring users to a landing page featuring conversations, posts, and communities relating to handpicked advertiser keywords.

Beta Test Shows Good Results

Reddit beta-tested Trending Takeovers with more than 15 partners, which resulted in a click-through rate two-times greater than the industry standard for social platforms.

In addition, brands were able to drive video views with a video completion rate four-times greater than Reddit Promoted Posts.

Reddit notes this is its ‘first’ trending ad product, which is an indication that more may be on the way.

Shariq Rizvi, Reddit’s Vice President of Ads Product and Engineering, states in an announcement:

“For Reddit, a large focus for 2020 is about maximizing new and premium opportunities for brands to authentically engage with Reddit users.”

Source: Reddit

