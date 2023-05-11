Reddit Marketing: A Guide To Getting It Right

When you think of social media marketing, the minds of most practitioners will generally go to sites like Facebook, LinkedIn, and – more recently – TikTok.

But off that beaten path is Reddit, a surprisingly large, robust, and intriguing social media platform that could offer marketers an interesting place to share their message. Provided you’re willing to play by the rules, that is.

What Is Reddit?

You’ve probably at least heard of Reddit. But to most non-“Redditors,” it can be shrouded in some mystery.

So what is it, really?

Referred to as the “front page of the internet,” Reddit is a social news and discussion platform that has become a major player in the digital marketing landscape with 430 million monthly active users.

It is a site where users can share content, engage in discussions, and vote on the quality of content.

One of the most important things to understand is that Reddit is divided into thousands of “subreddits,” each focused on a specific topic. These subreddits cover almost every topic imaginable – from technology and gaming to cooking and fashion – attracting people from all walks of life.

One of the most interesting elements of Reddit is its upvoting and downvoting system for content. The system allows users to vote on the quality of content. “Upvoting” a post or comment means that a user finds it useful, interesting, or valuable – downvoting indicates the opposite.

This system provides a level of transparency and authenticity that is hard to find on other platforms. It gives users a say in what content (paid and organic alike) rises to the top or falls to the bottom of the forum.

To learn more, read this excellent guide about the ins and outs of Reddit.

What Is Reddit’s Target Market?

The target market of Reddit is diverse and varied, encompassing a wide range of interests and demographics.

Reddit’s user base includes people of all ages, genders, and backgrounds, united by shared interests and passions.

Reddit also has a strong international presence, with users worldwide engaging in discussions and sharing content.

The common thread among Reddit’s target market is their passion for content and the desire to engage with like-minded individuals.

Is Reddit Good For Promoting A Business?

Reddit can be a great place for businesses to advertise, provided that they do so effectively.

One of the biggest advantages of advertising on Reddit is the platform’s massive user base, diversity of interests, and pockets of niche communities. This means businesses can target their ads to specific subreddits, ensuring that their content reaches a highly engaged and relevant audience.

By creating valuable and relevant content, engaging with the audience, and targeting the right subreddits, businesses can leverage Reddit’s massive reach and involved user base to achieve their marketing goals.

For digital marketers, understanding each subreddit’s nuances and target audience is crucial to creating effective campaigns that resonate with the target market.

The Challenges Of Marketing On Reddit

Unlike more advertising-oriented social platforms like Facebook or LinkedIn, Reddit is not a place you want to wander into as a new marketer without understanding some of its potential pitfalls.

Content – One of the biggest challenges for businesses is creating content that resonates with Reddit’s user base, which is known for being highly discerning and critical of low-quality content. You can’t simply repurpose content from channels like Facebook and Twitter and find success – you need to think audience-first.

– One of the biggest challenges for businesses is creating content that resonates with Reddit’s user base, which is known for being highly discerning and critical of low-quality content. You can’t simply repurpose content from channels like Facebook and Twitter and find success – you need to think audience-first. Critique – Reddit’s users can be highly opinionated and vocal about their beliefs, which can lead to negative backlash if a campaign is perceived as tone-deaf or insensitive.

– Reddit’s users can be highly opinionated and vocal about their beliefs, which can lead to negative backlash if a campaign is perceived as tone-deaf or insensitive. Nuance – Each subreddit on Reddit has its own unique culture and set of rules, which can make it challenging for digital marketers to create effective campaigns that resonate with the platform’s users.

– Each subreddit on Reddit has its own unique culture and set of rules, which can make it challenging for digital marketers to create effective campaigns that resonate with the platform’s users. Tools – Seasoned social media marketers may find the advertising tools Reddit offers lacking compared to the larger channels. Unfortunately, Reddit doesn’t provide the same level of automation, conversion tracking, and analytics as Facebook. Still, you can execute campaigns at any stage of the funnel.

Reddit Marketing Best Practices

Set Clear Objectives And KPIs

Before launching your paid advertising campaign on Reddit, setting clear objectives and key performance indicators (KPIs) is crucial.

Are you looking to generate website traffic, increase brand awareness, or drive sales? Once you have a clear objective, you can set KPIs that align with your goals, such as click-through rates (CTRs), conversion rates, or return on ad spend (ROAS).

Choose The Right Ad Format

Reddit offers various ad formats, including sponsored posts, display ads, and video ads. Each ad format has unique strengths and weaknesses, so choosing the format that aligns with your campaign’s goals and target audience is essential.

For example, if you’re looking to drive brand awareness, display ads may be more effective, while if you’re looking to generate leads or sales, sponsored posts may be a better fit.

Develop Content That Resonates

Reddit’s user base is highly discerning and can quickly spot low-quality content.

Well-crafted advertising content can generate upvotes, increase engagement, and drive traffic, leads, and sales. If your content rubs users the wrong way, they won’t be shy about letting you know it.

Advertisers who create authentic, high-quality content can build brand awareness and loyalty on Reddit, translating into a more positive brand perception and customer retention.

Creating quality content on Reddit means:

Researching the target audience – Study the target audience and the subreddits where they are most active. This will help you understand their needs, interests, and preferences and create content that resonates with them. Take time to understand the tone and voice of each subreddit and use it to inform your content development.

– Study the target audience and the subreddits where they are most active. This will help you understand their needs, interests, and preferences and create content that resonates with them. Take time to understand the tone and voice of each subreddit and use it to inform your content development. Providing value – Make sure that your content provides value to the audience. This could include educational content, behind-the-scenes stories, or using humor to connect with the audience. The key is to create useful, entertaining, or informative content that resonates with the target audience.

– Make sure that your content provides value to the audience. This could include educational content, behind-the-scenes stories, or using humor to connect with the audience. The key is to create useful, entertaining, or informative content that resonates with the target audience. Following the rules and guidelines – Each subreddit on Reddit has its own set of rules and guidelines, so it’s important to read and understand them before creating content. Violating the rules can lead to negative feedback or even getting banned from the subreddit, which can hurt a brand’s reputation and credibility.

– Each subreddit on Reddit has its own set of rules and guidelines, so it’s important to read and understand them before creating content. Violating the rules can lead to negative feedback or even getting banned from the subreddit, which can hurt a brand’s reputation and credibility. Engaging with the audience – Responding to comments, answering questions, and participating in discussions related to the content can increase engagement and build trust and loyalty with the audience. It can also provide valuable insights into their needs and preferences, informing future content development.

– Responding to comments, answering questions, and participating in discussions related to the content can increase engagement and build trust and loyalty with the audience. It can also provide valuable insights into their needs and preferences, informing future content development. Using eye-catching visuals – High-quality visuals relevant to the content can increase the likelihood of generating engagement and upvotes. Ensure the visuals are eye-catching and supportive of the message you want to convey.

Target The Right Subreddits

Just as with organic content, targeting the right subreddits is crucial for the success of your paid advertising campaign on Reddit.

Start by researching relevant subreddits using tools like Redditlist or Subreddit Stats.

Reddit also offers various targeting options, including location, interest, and device type, which can help you reach the right audience.

You can increase the likelihood of generating high-quality leads and sales by targeting the right subreddits and using the right targeting options.

Continually Optimize Your Campaign

Regularly monitoring and optimizing your paid advertising campaign on Reddit is critical to its success. Use Reddit’s built-in analytics to track your campaign’s progress and adjust your strategy based on the data.

This can include tweaking your targeting, adjusting your messaging, or changing the visuals to better resonate with your target audience.

Additionally, consider testing different ad formats, targeting options, and messaging to identify what works best for your target audience.

By continually optimizing your campaign, you can ensure you get the most out of your investment and achieve your marketing goals.

Top Brands Using Reddit For Marketing

In addition to the thousands of advertisers across the globe, Reddit’s potential has attracted several major brands, including the likes of Uber, HP, Ulta, Adidas, and Universal Studios.

Personally, I like the HP and Adidas examples for two different reasons.

HP

HP “dipped its toes” into Reddit to help drive subscriptions for its ink replacement service.

This is a great example of a major company taking the leap into the lower part of the funnel!

Adidas

Adidas used a popular Reddit concept called an “AMA” (Ask Me Anything), where its apparel experts answered community questions about its new line of running shoes.

This was a great example of providing relevant and valuable information and masterful use of Reddit’s content trends.

Takeaways

Advertising on Reddit is more challenging than doing so on more traditional social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn. It requires more prep work, an intimate understanding of the target audience, and content tailored to the nuance of the platform.

Some advertisers might easily dismiss those requirements as too high of a barrier to entry. And that’s ok.

However, advertisers looking to engage with a supremely passionate, demographically diverse audience will find them on Reddit.

And with a little due diligence, these advertisers can create content that drives not just results, but the respect, appreciation, and loyalty of valuable customers.

More resources:

Featured Image: Nicescene/Shutterstock