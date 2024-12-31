Reddit Is Ready For Brands: How To Build Real Connections And Succeed

Reddit has always been a tricky platform for brands to navigate.

As someone who has been active on Reddit since it launched nearly 20 years ago, I’ve seen firsthand how its fiercely loyal and highly skeptical user base can challenge brands.

It is quick to call out anything that feels inauthentic, which has long made Reddit a tough space for brands.

This resistance has deterred many brands, but with Reddit’s explosive growth and evolution, the opportunities are becoming too significant to ignore.

With 97.2 million daily active users, an estimated 1.2 billion monthly unique visitors, and users spending an average of 25 to 30 minutes on the platform daily, Reddit commands attention as a platform where users deeply engage with content.

Reddit’s influence goes beyond its user numbers. The platform has become a cultural force, with its content shaping trends and dominating search results.

Nearly 64% of desktop visits to Reddit come from organic search, often ranking prominently in Google’s “Discussions and Forums” sections.

The recent $60 million agreement with Google and OpenAI to integrate Reddit content into AI training models highlights the platform’s long-term value as a source of authentic insights.

To truly succeed on Reddit, brands must rethink their approach.

This is not just another social media channel; it is a network of communities where meaningful conversations drive engagement.

Done right, Reddit offers unparalleled access to some of the most engaged and opinionated audiences online. Done wrong, it can backfire spectacularly.

The Challenge Of Authenticity And The Shift In Sentiment

At its heart, Reddit thrives on authenticity. Users come to have real conversations, not to be marketed to.

Entire subreddits, such as r/HailCorporate, are dedicated to exposing inauthentic or heavy-handed brand efforts.

For years, this kept brands at arm’s length and reluctant to fully engage with a platform they did not understand. But things are shifting.

The platform’s user base has become more diverse, now 50% international, with significant growth among younger audiences who are more accustomed to seeing brands participate in online spaces.

High-profile examples, like The Economist’s AMAs or Mars’ creative campaigns, have helped redefine how brands can succeed on Reddit by focusing on genuine contributions and community engagement.

Reddit itself has matured as a platform. Leadership hires from Google and Meta have bolstered its ad capabilities, while the in-house creative agency KarmaLab guides brands in navigating the nuances of Reddit culture.

New tools, such as Reddit Pro and the upcoming Reddit Answers, are designed to help brands engage more effectively while respecting the platform’s core value of being user-first.

By offering AI-driven insights, summarizing threads, and facilitating authentic participation, these tools create real opportunities for meaningful interaction.

At the same time, subreddits have clarified their rules, making it easier for brands to contribute without overstepping or compromising the community’s integrity. It’s all about showing up authentically and adding value, not disrupting the conversation.

The Growing Opportunity For Brands

Reddit’s evolution has created a rare opportunity for brands to build lasting connections.

With 342.3 million weekly active users and over 100,000 active communities, Reddit offers a level of depth and engagement that few platforms can match.

Users are not just scrolling passively; they are actively seeking discussions, reviews, and insights. The numbers tell a compelling story.

Reddit users spend significantly more time per visit than on other social platforms, and many are inactive elsewhere.

Further, surveys show that 75% of Reddit users are more likely to consider brands they discover on the platform.

This, coupled with the fact that user-generated content from Reddit frequently shapes broader online discussions, makes it clear why Reddit’s influence continues to grow.

Strategies For Success

If you are considering Reddit as part of your marketing strategy, it is important to enter with the right mindset.

Success here is not about quick wins; it is about showing up consistently and adding value to the community. Brands that thrive on Reddit do not just talk; they listen, learn, and adapt.

Understand Your Audience

Reddit is a platform where users discuss niche interests with incredible depth. Start by identifying the subreddits relevant to your industry or audience.

For example:

Use Reddit’s search functionality to find communities discussing topics related to your product or service.

Explore the sidebar and pinned posts in each subreddit to understand the community rules and norms.

Monitor discussions using tools like Reddit Pro’s trend detection or even third-party tools to spot recurring questions and pain points.

Once you have this foundational knowledge, focus on providing solutions or insights instead of selling your product outright.

A fitness brand, for instance, might share detailed, evidence-based workout tips in r/Fitness before mentioning their product as a potential aid in a comment.

That said, there are times when directly offering your product is not only appropriate but welcome.

Redditors often ask for specific recommendations or solutions, and if your product genuinely meets their needs, responding directly can add value to the conversation.

The key is to ensure your participation aligns with the community’s expectations and the context of the discussion.

Avoid injecting your product into conversations where it doesn’t belong or promoting it in a way that feels forced. Instead, focus on building trust by being honest, helpful, and responsive to genuine inquiries.

Build Trust Through Consistent Engagement

Redditors value contributions that show genuine interest in the community over time.

Consider these methods for building trust:

Comment First: Instead of posting content right away, start by commenting on existing threads. Offer insights, answer questions, or join discussions to establish your credibility.

Instead of posting content right away, start by commenting on existing threads. Offer insights, answer questions, or join discussions to establish your credibility. Create Thoughtful Posts: When you post, ensure it aligns with the subreddit’s tone and rules. Avoid overly polished or promotional language, as it may feel out of place.

When you post, ensure it aligns with the subreddit’s tone and rules. Avoid overly polished or promotional language, as it may feel out of place. Engage as a Person: Whether using a brand or employee account, approach conversations as a real person. Focus on being relatable, showing up consistently, and engaging in the community daily to build trust naturally over time.

Adapt Your Strategy Based on Feedback

Reddit is dynamic, and your strategy should reflect that flexibility. Monitor how users respond to your presence and adjust accordingly:

If your posts are not resonating, look at the comments to see why and consider revising your tone or content approach.

If a specific topic garners more engagement, lean into it with follow-up posts or comments.

Tap Into Community Expertise

Reddit users appreciate brands that bring unique value to their communities.

One way to do this is by leveraging your brand’s expertise in a way that educates or entertains:

Host an AMA with a knowledgeable member of your team. These can be highly engaging and help humanize your brand.

Share behind-the-scenes stories about your processes, innovations, or the challenges your company is solving.

Create resources, like guides or infographics, tailored to the subreddit’s interests.

Building Your Long-Term Presence

Reddit is not a platform where you can drop in, run a campaign, and disappear. It is a space where relationships are built over time.

By committing to thoughtful, authentic engagement, brands can become valued members of the communities they join, shaping conversations and driving real impact.

This isn’t just about selling a product. It is about building trust, fostering dialogue, and positioning your brand as a genuine contributor to the conversation.

To help brands succeed in building this presence, I encourage an exercise inspired by a blend of Brené Brown’s Rumbles and Shitty First Drafts that can uncover the right balance for meaningful engagement:

A Four-Part Exercise To Find Your Brand’s Place On Reddit

1. What Do Redditors Really Want From Your Brand?

Take a step back and consider what value your brand can genuinely add to Reddit communities.

What are users asking about in your niche? What problems are they trying to solve?

This isn’t about what you want to share; it’s about what they need or expect.

Exercise: Spend time lurking in relevant subreddits to observe conversations. Identify recurring themes, questions, or frustrations that align with your industry.

2. What Does Your Brand Have That Redditors Can Benefit From?

Honest self-reflection is critical. What unique value does your brand bring to the table?

This could be insider knowledge, educational resources, access to product development discussions, or behind-the-scenes insights that Redditors can’t get elsewhere.

Exercise: Make a list of three things your brand can offer that would resonate with your target communities. Then, prioritize these based on their relevance and impact on Redditors.

3. What Is the User Journey For Redditors Who Interact With Your Brand?

Understanding how a Redditor might encounter and engage with your brand is crucial.

Consider the steps they might take: from seeing your comment or post and visiting your site, to making a decision about your product or service.

Exercise: Map out the likely touchpoints Redditors will have with your brand, starting with their initial discovery. Think about what content, tone, or information would ‘BeUseful’ and guide them at each step.

4. How Can You Combine These Elements?

The key is finding the overlap between what Redditors want, what your brand can provide, and the user journey.

This is where your brand can show up at the right time, in the right community, with something they genuinely want and need.

Exercise: Create a positioning statement based on the intersection of these elements. For example, “We want to be the go-to resource for X in r/[SubredditName], offering insights and answering questions to help solve Y.”

When brands approach Reddit with this balance in mind, they are far more likely to build a presence that feels authentic and valuable.

This framework ensures that your efforts are guided by a clear understanding of your audience, your capabilities, and how the two can meet in a way that benefits both parties.

Key Takeaway

By consistently aligning your strategy with these principles, your brand can become an integral and respected part of the Reddit ecosystem, positioned for lasting success.

