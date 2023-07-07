43 Best Subreddits For Marketing Professionals

Reddit is a social network comprised of smaller communities, also known as subreddits. Subreddits are created and moderated by Reddit users to focus on specific areas of interest.

Reddit has 57 million daily active users participating in over 100k subreddits containing 13 billion posts and comments, according to Reddit, Inc.

If you are searching for an answer to a question or discussion about the latest news in your industry, subreddits are the place to be.

In this article, I’ll share some of the best subreddits to make your work and life easier.

How To Join And Participate In Subreddits

Once you have a Reddit account, you can join and participate in subreddits. There are a few things to keep in mind before you get started.

Complete your Reddit profile. You should add links to your other profiles, including Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Tumblr, Spotify, SoundCloud, Linktree, Patreon, Cameo, Substack, Kickstarter, etc.

You should add links to your other profiles, including Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Tumblr, Spotify, SoundCloud, Linktree, Patreon, Cameo, Substack, Kickstarter, etc. Reddit has a karma system, where you receive points when people vote on your comments and posts. Some subreddits require members to have a minimum number of karma points before posting.

Some subreddits require members to have a minimum number of karma points before posting. Every subreddit is moderated by Redditors and has its own set of rules. You’ll find these rules in the subreddit’s sidebar or the pinned post on the group – or both. Breaking subreddit rules can result in a warning or removal from the subreddit, depending on the moderator and the severity of the offense.

You’ll find these rules in the subreddit’s sidebar or the pinned post on the group – or both. Breaking subreddit rules can result in a warning or removal from the subreddit, depending on the moderator and the severity of the offense. When posting to subreddits, note that some will allow you to post text, links, videos, and photos. Others may limit you to text–only.

Others may limit you to text–only. Some subreddits have separate chat groups on platforms like Discord, Telegram, or WhatsApp – the ones that do typically have them listed in the sidebar.

– the ones that do typically have them listed in the sidebar. You can find related subreddits in the sidebar if you like a particular subreddit.

When evaluating a subreddit to join, you want to see that the community is active and that posts receive responses from other Redditors.

And unless your goal is to spam a subreddit (which it shouldn’t be), you want to see that the moderators of the subreddit keep it spam–free.

To help you get started, here are some great subreddits for marketing professionals.

SEO Subreddits

To get started, look at some subreddits on search engine optimization where you’ll sometimes find answers and insights from John Mueller, Danny Sullivan, Gary Illyes, and other well–known names in search.

r/SEO – General SEO discussion with 217k members. r/bigseo – A community for SEOs with 96.2k members. r/TechSEO – The “…tech nerd side of SEO” with 19.1k members.

Social Media Subreddits

r/Instagram – An unofficial community for discussing all things Instagram with 266k members. r/Mastodon – An unofficial community for discussing all things Mastodon with 27.1k members. r/reddit – An official community with 132k members. r/Twitter – An unofficial community for discussing all things Twitter with 126k members. r/youtube – An unofficial community for discussing all things YouTube with 713k members. r/socialmedia – A place for social media marketers to discuss the latest social media news, developments, and tactics with 216k members.

Product Subreddits

r/duckduckgo – Official community for the privacy–focused internet browser with 73.2k members. r/google – Unofficial community for Google product users with 2.1 million members. r/SEMrush – Official community for Semrush users with 3.1k members. As an added bonus, all moderators are Semrush employees! r/Wordpress – Unofficial community for WordPress users with 179k members.

Marketing Subreddits

r/marketing – A community for marketing and advertising professionals to discuss all aspects of marketing with 470k members. r/content_marketing – A subreddit for content marketers and creators to explore content marketing strategy and tools with 104k members. r/advertising – A community for advertisers, copywriters, and affiliates with 153k members. r/Affiliatemarketing – A subreddit for affiliate marketers to discuss ads, SEO, email, and affiliate promotions with 125k members. r/PPC – A community to discuss paid advertising across Google, Facebook, and other digital advertising platforms with 135k members.

Technology Subreddits

r/Technology – A large community with ongoing discussions about creating and using technology with 13.9 million members. r/technews – A subreddit with interesting news about technology with 631k members. r/techsupport – Have an issue with technology? Discuss with 1.9 million members. r/privacy – Exploring technology, privacy, and freedom in the digital world with 1.3 million members.

Development Subreddits

r/programming – A large subreddit for computer programming with 5.2 million members. r/learnprogramming – Another large subreddit for those who want to learn to program or improve their skills with 3.7 million members. r/web_design – A community of web designers with 712k members. r/webdev – A subreddit covering all aspects of web development with 1.5 million members. r/userexperience – A place discussing the art of UX with 104k members. r/css – Explore Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) with 108k members. r/javascript – Learn and discuss JavaScript programming with 2.3 million members. r/PHP – The latest news about PHP programming and its ecosystem with 154k members. r/Python – Get fresh news about Python programming with 1.1 million members.

Business Subreddits

r/smallbusiness – A subreddit for anyone starting, owning, and growing a small business with 1.1 million members. r/Entrepreneur – A community for advice on side hustles, small businesses, venture–backed startups, lemonade stands, 1–person–grinds, and most forms of revenue generation with 2 million members. r/startups – Find resources and advice for starting and scaling a startup with 1.2 million members. r/GrowthHacking – A place to share your growth hacking questions, experiments, and strategy with 33k members. r/SaaS – A subreddit for software-as-a-service business owners to discuss the latest SaaS news and strategy with 46k members.

Work & Career Subreddits

r/careerguidance – A community for discussing career–related issues like job interviews, networking, salary negotiations, and office politics with 1.6 million members. r/jobs – A subreddit where job seekers can share their successes and struggles, as well as get advice on things like interviews, resumes, references, and networking, with 1.2 million members. r/motivation – A great community to explore if you are looking for motivational quotes, videos, and stories to help you stay on track with personal and professional goals, with 331k members. r/productivity – Find tips and advice on increasing productivity through time management, proper prioritization of tasks, and productivity tools with 1.5 million members. r/passive_income – A community committed to earning income outside of their 9–5 ,with 331k members.

Bonus Subreddits

r/UpliftingNews – Take a break from the mainstream news and explore all the good in the world with 18.9 million members. r/aww – A subreddit with aww–inspiring content (think puppies, babies, etc.) with 33.5 million members.

Conclusion

No matter what you want to learn or discuss, you can find a subreddit to match your interests.

Use the Reddit search to discover more subreddit communities, or look up your favorite Reddit users to see which subreddits they post in or comment on most.

More resources:

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock