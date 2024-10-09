A Beginner’s Guide To Reddit: How To Get Started

Reddit is a dynamic social media platform that allows individuals to engage in thousands of existing communities, known as subreddits, or even create their own subreddit if an existing one doesn’t exist or suit their needs.

Users can browse, engage with, or submit content to these subreddits. There’s a voting system that determines the content’s visibility, allowing popular content to rise to the top, while less engaging content moves further down the feed.

For non-logged-in users, Reddit’s front page displays a curated view of content from various “safe” communities, which is organized by popularity.

Logged-in users see a personalized front page featuring content from their subscribed subreddits, again ranked by popularity.

Reddit’s Unique Position In Social Media

Reddit has played a significant role in shaping internet culture, including:

Influencing meme creation and propagation.

Pioneering crowdfunding initiatives.

Popularizing the AMA (Ask Me Anything) interview format.

Fostering deep, meaningful online discussions.

For marketers, Reddit presents a unique opportunity to connect with potential customers in a space where users actively seek to learn, debate, and engage with topics they’re passionate about.

Reddit’s reach and engagement are impressive:

91.2 million daily active uniques, an increase of 51% year-over-year

More than 100,000 active communities.

Approximately 16 billion comments across these communities.

Reddit’s user base is diverse and valuable, with a growing international presence (over 50% of traffic now originates outside the U.S.).

The platform attracts a well-educated audience with significant purchasing power, making it an attractive target for marketers.

Additionally, the platform’s influence extends beyond its own ecosystem.

In 2024, Google entered a $60 million agreement with Reddit to provide real-time content access and utilize its data in AI model training.

This partnership has increased Reddit’s visibility in search results, with users often appending “reddit” to their queries to access more authentic information.

Navigating Reddit’s Ecosystem

To succeed on Reddit, it’s crucial to understand its unique characteristics and unwritten rules.

Subreddit-Specific Rules

While Reddit has overarching guidelines, each subreddit operates with its own set of rules. These can be highly specific and vary greatly between communities.

For instance, r/dataisbeautiful, one of Reddit’s most popular subreddits, requires all diagrams to have at least one computer-generated element.

Always review a subreddit’s rules before participating to avoid potential bans.

The Value Of Pseudonymity

Reddit’s culture is built on pseudonymity. Most users, including founders and administrators, operate under usernames that don’t reveal their real-world identities.

Unless you’re managing a branded account for advertising purposes or overseeing a branded subreddit, it’s advisable to use a pseudonym.

For those with branded accounts, maintaining a separate pseudonymous account for general participation is recommended.

Reddit allows multiple accounts per user, provided they’re not used to manipulate the voting system.

Understanding Reddit’s Algorithm

Reddit’s content ranking algorithm uses a logarithmic scale based on upvotes, downvotes, and other engagement factors.

In simple terms, the first 10 votes on a submission carry as much weight as the next 100, which in turn carry as much weight as the next 1,000.

This means that initial engagement is crucial for a submission’s success. However, attempting to manipulate this system is strongly discouraged and can result in severe penalties.

Instead, focus on creating high-quality titles and descriptions, and consider adding thoughtful comments to encourage positive engagement.

Keep in mind that Reddit’s algorithm now also considers factors like comments and overall user interaction.

Becoming An Active Redditor

To truly understand and succeed on Reddit, it’s essential to become an active participant in the community.

Engage with subreddits aligned with your interests and expertise.

Familiarize yourself with the nuances of each community and contribute to discussions where you can add value.

Learn the Reddit language so that when you engage in each Subreddit, you sound like you belong.

Trust me, there are a lot of Reddit terms and phrases you definitely do not know but should if you want to have success on Reddit. Check out this handy Reddit Lingo Guide.

The Importance Of Commenting

Commenting is a fundamental aspect of Reddit participation. It’s the primary way to connect with other users, demonstrate community involvement, and even help avoid being labeled as a spammer.

To build karma efficiently, monitor the “rising” tab and contribute early to posts gaining traction, as well as participate in lower barriers to entry subreddits, like /r/meme, /r/oddlysatisfying, and /r/aww.

Avoiding The Spam Label

Reddit’s definition of spam is different from other platforms, but it’s clear they take it seriously, and if you’re not careful, you can quickly be labeled as a spammer.

Spam on Reddit isn’t just about posting links or overly promotional content – it’s more nuanced and tied to how you engage with the community.

Let’s break down the major actions that could get you flagged as spam on Reddit:

Exclusively Posting Self-Created Content

Reddit is a place to share and discuss, not just promote your own material.

If all you do is post your own stuff without engaging with others or sharing content from other sources, you’ll quickly be seen as self-serving, which will limit your success on Reddit.

Posting Without Engaging In Comments

This is one of the most common pitfalls. You can’t just drop a link and disappear.

Reddit is all about community interaction, so if you’re not jumping into the conversation around your post or others, you’re missing the point.

Comments are where the magic happens – it’s your chance to build credibility and trust.

Submitting Off-Topic Content To A Subreddit

Each subreddit has its own culture, tone, and rules.

Posting content that doesn’t align with the community’s focus is a quick way to be labeled as a spammer.

Take the time to understand what each subreddit values, and tailor your contributions accordingly.

Excessive Posting In A Single Subreddit

Overposting, even with good content, can make you look like you’re just there to push your agenda. Balance is key.

Spread your contributions across different subreddits, and ensure you add value rather than just trying to gain exposure.

Repeatedly Posting Poorly Received Content

If your posts aren’t resonating with the community, take a step back and reassess.

Maybe your content isn’t the right fit, or perhaps the way you’re presenting it doesn’t match the subreddit’s tone.

Learn from the feedback – or lack of engagement – and adjust your approach.

Cross-Posting Identical Content Across Multiple Subreddits

This feels lazy and reeks of self-promotion.

Redditors are savvy, and they can spot someone who’s trying to game the system a mile away.

If you’re going to share similar content in different subreddits, tailor it to each community to show that you’ve put in the effort to understand their specific interests.

Ultimately, Reddit values authenticity and genuine interaction. Posting is not enough – you need to participate actively.

Treat Reddit like a real-world community, focus on being part of the conversation, and you’ll avoid being seen as a spammer while building credibility and trust.

Identifying Suitable Subreddits

Identifying suitable subreddits is one of the most crucial steps to succeeding on Reddit as a marketer.

While engaging with communities that match your personal interests helps you learn the ropes, you need to go a step further and target subreddits that align with your business goals.

Remember, Reddit isn’t a one-size-fits-all platform, so your strategy has to be intentional and tailored to each community.

Here’s how to be strategic in finding the right subreddits:

Leverage Reddit’s Search Function

Use the “site:domain.com” search parameter to uncover where your content – or your competitors’ – is being discussed.

This helps you identify communities already interested in your industry or niche. It’s a quick way to figure out where conversations are happening about topics related to your business.

Refine Your Search

Once you have an idea of where your content might fit, dig deeper by going into your selected subreddit and searching “site:domain.com” (you will notice the subreddit included in the left of the search box by default).

This lets you analyze how your content performs in specific subreddits, giving you insights into which communities are most receptive.

You’ll quickly see what tone, format, and subject matter work best in each one.

Study The Sidebar Rules

Every subreddit has its own culture and guidelines, and these aren’t suggestions – they’re rules.

Before posting, always check the sidebar to ensure your content aligns with the community’s standards.

Failing to do this is one of the fastest ways to get your content removed or, worse, get banned.

Look For Emerging Subreddits

Established subreddits can be crowded and harder to break into, but newer or smaller subreddits often seek more content and engagement.

They present a fantastic opportunity to gain visibility and influence early on.

Keep an eye on trending or fast-growing communities that align with your niche. This is where you can become a go-to source before your competition even knows they exist.

When you take the time to find the right subreddits and understand their nuances, you’ll be much more effective in reaching your target audience and building genuine connections.

Creating Effective Reddit Content

Creating content that resonates on Reddit requires more than repurposing material from other platforms.

Redditors are discerning and quick to reject anything that feels overly promotional or irrelevant, so it’s crucial to understand the community’s values and engagement style.

Analyze The “TOP” Tab : Check the “TOP” posts in relevant subreddits to see which topics, formats, and tones perform best. This helps you understand what resonates with the community and tailor your content accordingly.

: Check the “TOP” posts in relevant subreddits to see which topics, formats, and tones perform best. This helps you understand what resonates with the community and tailor your content accordingly. Use The “site:domain.com” Search Technique : Search for posts mentioning your domain or competitors to identify what’s working. Analyze titles, framing, and responses to find successful patterns you can adapt.

: Search for posts mentioning your domain or competitors to identify what’s working. Analyze titles, framing, and responses to find successful patterns you can adapt. Create Reddit-Specific Content : Design content specifically for Reddit, such as AMAs, behind-the-scenes insights, or unique Reddit discounts. Focus on being authentic and valuable to gain traction.

: Design content specifically for Reddit, such as AMAs, behind-the-scenes insights, or unique Reddit discounts. Focus on being authentic and valuable to gain traction. Engage With The Community : Don’t just post and leave – actively participate in the comments. Engaging with users builds credibility and strengthens connections with your audience.

: Don’t just post and leave – actively participate in the comments. Engaging with users builds credibility and strengthens connections with your audience. Adapt And Iterate: Regularly review your content’s performance across subreddits and adjust your approach based on feedback to ensure you’re always aligning with what works.

By tailoring your approach to fit the unique culture of Reddit, you’ll create content that not only gets noticed but also builds genuine connections with the community.

Maintaining Integrity On Reddit

Reddit isn’t a place to cut corners or game the system.

Its anti-spam and anti-manipulation systems are advanced and constantly evolving to catch attempts at cheating, using machine learning, domain filtering, and rate limiting.

If caught manipulating the voting system or pushing your content too aggressively, you risk both account and permanent domain bans.

The Reddit community values authenticity, and any attempt to manipulate will quickly backfire, damaging your reputation.

Instead, take a page from TikTok’s approach – engage openly and authentically, even if you face criticism.

If you want a real presence on Reddit, invest the time to understand the platform, respect its culture, and engage genuinely. Follow the rules, be transparent, and avoid tricks.

The long-term rewards far outweigh any short-term gains from gaming the system.

Start Now, Thrive Tomorrow

As Reddit’s influence continues to expand, the smartest move is to dive in now and familiarize yourself with how things work.

Reddit’s dedicated, thriving communities offer a unique chance to connect, but it’s a space that rewards genuine effort. The partnerships with Google and OpenAI show Reddit’s only going to get bigger, so this is your moment to get ahead of the curve.

By getting involved today and respecting its culture, you’ll set yourself up to tap into one of the internet’s most engaged and influential platforms.

Success on Reddit isn’t about shortcuts – it’s about being part of the conversation now, so you’re ready to win tomorrow.

More resources:

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock