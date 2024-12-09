Start Now with $0 Migration
Subscribe
Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. Reddit

Reddit Integrates AI-Powered Search With New “Reddit Answers”

Reddit launches AI-powered search feature to help people find answers from community discussions, testing with US audience.

  • Reddit is testing AI-powered "Reddit Answers" with select US users to improve search functionality.
  • The tool creates summaries from Reddit conversations and links related content.
  • The feature is currently limited to English and US users, with plans for expansion.
Reddit Integrates AI-Powered Search With New “Reddit Answers”

Reddit is testing a new AI-powered search feature called “Reddit Answers” with a small group of users in the United States.

This tool should help users find information, recommendations, and personal opinions by using real conversations from Reddit’s many communities.

In an announcement, the company states:

“In line with our mission to empower communities and provide human perspectives to everyone, starting today, we’re rolling out a test of Reddit Answers, a new way to get the information, recommendations, discussions, and hot takes people are looking for – on any topic – from real conversations and communities across all of Reddit.”

Transforming Search On Reddit

Reddit Answers offers a simple search tool powered by AI.

You can ask questions and get relevant answers from discussions on Reddit.

Screenshot from redditinc.com/blog/introducing-reddit-answers, December 2024.

When a question is submitted, the tool creates summaries of conversations and details from different subreddits.

It also links related communities and posts, allowing you to explore full conversations for more context.

The annoucement continues:

“People know that Reddit has answers, advice, and perspectives on almost anything they’re looking for, and AI-powered search is part of our longer-term vision to improve the search experience on Reddit – making it faster, smarter, and more relevant.”

Screenshot from reddit.com/answers, December 2024.

Why This Matters

Reddit’s search function has been a problem for users, who often find it less effective than other search engines. Reddit Answers aims to address this and help users find information more easily on the platform.

Many users turn to Google to search for Reddit content, adding “Reddit” to their queries because Reddit’s search often lacks relevant results.

By using AI to provide targeted answers and summaries, Reddit Answers could reduce this reliance on Google and keep users engaged.

Availability

Currently, the feature is available to a limited number of users in the U.S. and only works in English. The company plans to add more languages and expand to additional locations soon.

Those eager to experience the new search feature and stay informed about its availability can visit the dedicated Reddit Answers webpage for updates.

Category News Reddit
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Matt G. Southern Senior News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt G. Southern, Senior News Writer, has been with Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a bachelor’s degree in communications, ...

Advertisement