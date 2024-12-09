Reddit Integrates AI-Powered Search With New “Reddit Answers”

Reddit is testing a new AI-powered search feature called “Reddit Answers” with a small group of users in the United States.

This tool should help users find information, recommendations, and personal opinions by using real conversations from Reddit’s many communities.

In an announcement, the company states:

“In line with our mission to empower communities and provide human perspectives to everyone, starting today, we’re rolling out a test of Reddit Answers, a new way to get the information, recommendations, discussions, and hot takes people are looking for – on any topic – from real conversations and communities across all of Reddit.”

Transforming Search On Reddit

Reddit Answers offers a simple search tool powered by AI.

You can ask questions and get relevant answers from discussions on Reddit.

When a question is submitted, the tool creates summaries of conversations and details from different subreddits.

It also links related communities and posts, allowing you to explore full conversations for more context.

The annoucement continues:

“People know that Reddit has answers, advice, and perspectives on almost anything they’re looking for, and AI-powered search is part of our longer-term vision to improve the search experience on Reddit – making it faster, smarter, and more relevant.”

Why This Matters

Reddit’s search function has been a problem for users, who often find it less effective than other search engines. Reddit Answers aims to address this and help users find information more easily on the platform.

Many users turn to Google to search for Reddit content, adding “Reddit” to their queries because Reddit’s search often lacks relevant results.

By using AI to provide targeted answers and summaries, Reddit Answers could reduce this reliance on Google and keep users engaged.

Availability

Currently, the feature is available to a limited number of users in the U.S. and only works in English. The company plans to add more languages and expand to additional locations soon.

Those eager to experience the new search feature and stay informed about its availability can visit the dedicated Reddit Answers webpage for updates.