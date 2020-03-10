Get Your Report for Free!
Advertisement

Google Ads Expands Portfolio Bid Strategies With More Options

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
  • 138
    SHARES
Google Ads Expands Portfolio Bid Strategies With More Options

Google Ads is rolling out new options for portfolio bid strategies, making them compatible with more types of smart bidding.

A Portfolio bid strategy can help advertisers optimize performance across multiple campaigns. It’s an automated, goal-driven bid strategy that groups together multiple campaigns, ad groups, and keywords.

Up until today, portfolio bid strategies have been available for Target CPA, Target ROAS, Maximize clicks, and Target impression share.

Now, making it even easier to use Smart Bidding with search campaigns, portfolios are available to use with Maximize conversions and Maximize conversion value.

Google Ads Expands Portfolio Bid Strategies With More Options

Advertisers can also pair these new portfolios with shared budgets, which can assist with increasing conversions or conversion value.

Google recommending including campaigns in the same portfolio if they share a budget and use Maximize clicks, Maximize conversions, or Maximize conversion value.

Source: Google Ads

CategoryNewsPaid Search
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • More Articles
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next
ok