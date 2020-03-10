Google Ads Expands Portfolio Bid Strategies With More Options

Google Ads is rolling out new options for portfolio bid strategies, making them compatible with more types of smart bidding.

A Portfolio bid strategy can help advertisers optimize performance across multiple campaigns. It’s an automated, goal-driven bid strategy that groups together multiple campaigns, ad groups, and keywords.

Up until today, portfolio bid strategies have been available for Target CPA, Target ROAS, Maximize clicks, and Target impression share.

Now, making it even easier to use Smart Bidding with search campaigns, portfolios are available to use with Maximize conversions and Maximize conversion value.

Advertisers can also pair these new portfolios with shared budgets, which can assist with increasing conversions or conversion value.

Google recommending including campaigns in the same portfolio if they share a budget and use Maximize clicks, Maximize conversions, or Maximize conversion value.

