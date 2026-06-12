MonsterInsights Website Compromised And Sending Phishing Emails

MonsterInsights website has been under attack, is said to have been hacked, and is sending phishing emails to its customers. The free version of MonsterInsights is installed in over two million websites and is claimed to be installed on a total of three million sites.

MonsterInsights Under Attack

The official MonsterInsights website is down and the home page has been replaced with the following notice:

“Our website is offline as we’re mitigating an attack. Your analytics and tracking aren’t affected. Please DO NOT download MonsterInsights from any 3rd party website as there is a known phishing attempt happening right now. Thank you for your patience. If you have any questions, please reach out to support@monsterinsights.com”

Screenshot Of MonsterInsights Website

MonsterInsights

MonsterInsights is a WordPress plugin installed in over two million websites. It connects to a user’s Google Analytics (GA) account and provides website traffic insights within a dashboard inside WordPress. It also enables businesses to more easily use GA’s complex tracking features. MonsterInsights also offers a Pro version of the plugin with more features that would appeal to ecommerce stores.

Reports Of Phishing Emails Originating From MonsterInsights

Users of the plugin are reporting having received phishing emails from MonsterInsights. Posts on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) confirm that this is happening.

@alliemims posted on X:

“I was coming here to reach out as I got those phishing emails. I didn’t interact with them. I went to your site to try to report it via contact form but got a 403. Sorry to hear you are dealing with this nonsense. Best of luck! 🙏”

@biancavandepoel tweeted:

“Is there some way you can get in touch with your clients by e-mail ASAP? Because it seems like the attackers already found them.”

MonsterInsights Response

MonsterInsights posted a response on X warning users to not download or install their plugin from any other website, confirming that the emails are a phishing attempt.

“We are currently mitigating an attack – DO NOT install MonsterInsights from any 3rd party website as there is a known phishing attempt happening right now.”

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Sadi Hockmuller