How To Use LLMs For 301 Redirects At Scale

Redirects are essential to every website’s maintenance, and managing redirects becomes really challenging when SEO pros deal with websites containing millions of pages.

Examples of situations where you may need to implement redirects at scale:

An ecommerce site has a large number of products that are no longer sold.

Outdated pages of news publications are no longer relevant or lack historical value.

Listing directories that contain outdated listings.

Job boards where postings expire.

Why Is Redirecting At Scale Essential?

It can help improve user experience, consolidate rankings, and save crawl budget.

You might consider noindexing, but this does not stop Googlebot from crawling. It wastes crawl budget as the number of pages grows.

From a user experience perspective, landing on an outdated link is frustrating. For example, if a user lands on an outdated job listing, it’s better to send them to the closest match for an active job listing.

At Search Engine Journal, we get many 404 links from AI chatbots because of hallucinations as they invent URLs that never existed.

We use Google Analytics 4 and Google Search Console (and sometimes server logs) reports to extract those 404 pages and redirect them to the closest matching content based on article slug.

When chatbots cite us via 404 pages, and people keep coming through broken links, it is not a good user experience.

Prepare Redirect Candidates

First of all, read this post to learn how to create a Pinecone vector database. (Please note that in this case, we used “primary_category” as a metadata key vs. “category.”)

To make this work, we assume that all your article vectors are already stored in the “article-index-vertex” database.

Prepare your redirect URLs in CSV format like in this sample file. That could be existing articles you’ve decided to prune or 404s from your search console reports or GA4.

Optional “primary_category” information is metadata that exists with your articles’ Pinecone records when you created them and can be used to filter articles from the same category, enhancing accuracy further.

In case the title is missing, for example, in 404 URLs, the script will extract slug words from the URL and use them as input.

Generate Redirects Using Google Vertex AI

Download your Google API service credentials and rename them as “config.json,” upload the script below and a sample file to the same directory in Jupyter Lab, and run it.

import os import time import logging from urllib.parse import urlparse import re import pandas as pd from pandas.errors import EmptyDataError from typing import Optional, List, Dict, Any from google.auth import load_credentials_from_file from google.cloud import aiplatform from google.api_core.exceptions import GoogleAPIError from pinecone import Pinecone, PineconeException from vertexai.language_models import TextEmbeddingModel, TextEmbeddingInput # Import tenacity for retry mechanism. Tenacity provides a decorator to add retry logic # to functions, making them more robust against transient errors like network issues or API rate limits. from tenacity import retry, wait_exponential, stop_after_attempt, retry_if_exception_type # For clearing output in Jupyter (optional, keep if running in Jupyter). # This is useful for interactive environments to show progress without cluttering the output. from IPython.display import clear_output # ─── USER CONFIGURATION ─────────────────────────────────────────────────────── # Define configurable parameters for the script. These can be easily adjusted # without modifying the core logic. INPUT_CSV = "redirect_candidates.csv" # Path to the input CSV file containing URLs to be redirected. # Expected columns: "URL", "Title", "primary_category". OUTPUT_CSV = "redirect_map.csv" # Path to the output CSV file where the generated redirect map will be saved. PINECONE_API_KEY = "YOUR_PINECONE_KEY" # Your API key for Pinecone. Replace with your actual key. PINECONE_INDEX_NAME = "article-index-vertex" # The name of the Pinecone index where article vectors are stored. GOOGLE_CRED_PATH = "config.json" # Path to your Google Cloud service account credentials JSON file. EMBEDDING_MODEL_ID = "text-embedding-005" # Identifier for the Vertex AI text embedding model to use. TASK_TYPE = "RETRIEVAL_QUERY" # The task type for the embedding model. Try with RETRIEVAL_DOCUMENT vs RETRIEVAL_QUERY to see the difference. # This influences how the embedding vector is generated for optimal retrieval. CANDIDATE_FETCH_COUNT = 3 # Number of potential redirect candidates to fetch from Pinecone for each input URL. TEST_MODE = True # If True, the script will process only a small subset of the input data (MAX_TEST_ROWS). # Useful for testing and debugging. MAX_TEST_ROWS = 5 # Maximum number of rows to process when TEST_MODE is True. QUERY_DELAY = 0.2 # Delay in seconds between successive API queries (to avoid hitting rate limits). PUBLISH_YEAR_FILTER: List[int] = [] # Optional: List of years to filter Pinecone results by 'publish_year' metadata. # If empty, no year filtering is applied. LOG_BATCH_SIZE = 5 # Number of URLs to process before flushing the results to the output CSV. # This helps in saving progress incrementally and managing memory. MIN_SLUG_LENGTH = 3 # Minimum length for a URL slug segment to be considered meaningful for embedding. # Shorter segments might be noise or less descriptive. # Retry configuration for API calls (Vertex AI and Pinecone). # These parameters control how the `tenacity` library retries failed API requests. MAX_RETRIES = 5 # Maximum number of times to retry an API call before giving up. INITIAL_RETRY_DELAY = 1 # Initial delay in seconds before the first retry. # Subsequent retries will have exponentially increasing delays. # ─── SETUP LOGGING ───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── # Configure the logging system to output informational messages to the console. logging.basicConfig( level=logging.INFO, # Set the logging level to INFO, meaning INFO, WARNING, ERROR, CRITICAL messages will be shown. format="%(asctime)s %(levelname)s %(message)s" # Define the format of log messages (timestamp, level, message). ) # ─── INITIALIZE GOOGLE VERTEX AI ─────────────────────────────────────────────── # Set the GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS environment variable to point to the # service account key file. This allows the Google Cloud client libraries to # authenticate automatically. os.environ["GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS"] = GOOGLE_CRED_PATH try: # Load credentials from the specified JSON file. credentials, project_id = load_credentials_from_file(GOOGLE_CRED_PATH) # Initialize the Vertex AI client with the project ID and credentials. # The location "us-central1" is specified for the AI Platform services. aiplatform.init(project=project_id, credentials=credentials, location="us-central1") logging.info("Vertex AI initialized.") except Exception as e: # Log an error if Vertex AI initialization fails and re-raise the exception # to stop script execution, as it's a critical dependency. logging.error(f"Failed to initialize Vertex AI: {e}") raise # Initialize the embedding model once globally. # This is a crucial optimization for "Resource Management for Embedding Model". # Loading the model takes time and resources; doing it once avoids repeated loading # for every URL processed, significantly improving performance. try: GLOBAL_EMBEDDING_MODEL = TextEmbeddingModel.from_pretrained(EMBEDDING_MODEL_ID) logging.info(f"Text Embedding Model '{EMBEDDING_MODEL_ID}' loaded.") except Exception as e: # Log an error if the embedding model fails to load and re-raise. # The script cannot proceed without the embedding model. logging.error(f"Failed to load Text Embedding Model: {e}") raise # ─── INITIALIZE PINECONE ────────────────────────────────────────────────────── # Initialize the Pinecone client and connect to the specified index. try: pinecone = Pinecone(api_key=PINECONE_API_KEY) index = pinecone.Index(PINECONE_INDEX_NAME) logging.info(f"Connected to Pinecone index '{PINECONE_INDEX_NAME}'.") except PineconeException as e: # Log an error if Pinecone initialization fails and re-raise. # Pinecone is a critical dependency for finding redirect candidates. logging.error(f"Pinecone init error: {e}") raise # ─── HELPERS ─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── def canonical_url(url: str) -> str: """ Converts a given URL into its canonical form by: 1. Stripping query strings (e.g., `?param=value`) and URL fragments (e.g., `#section`). 2. Handling URL-encoded fragment markers (`%23`). 3. Preserving the trailing slash if it was present in the original URL's path. This ensures consistency with the original site's URL structure. Args: url (str): The input URL. Returns: str: The canonicalized URL. """ # Remove query parameters and URL fragments. temp = url.split('?', 1)[0].split('#', 1)[0] # Check for URL-encoded fragment markers and remove them. enc_idx = temp.lower().find('%23') if enc_idx != -1: temp = temp[:enc_idx] # Determine if the original URL path ended with a trailing slash. has_slash = urlparse(temp).path.endswith('/') # Remove any trailing slash temporarily for consistent processing. temp = temp.rstrip('/') # Re-add the trailing slash if it was originally present. return temp + ('/' if has_slash else '') def slug_from_url(url: str) -> str: """ Extracts and joins meaningful, non-numeric path segments from a canonical URL to form a "slug" string. This slug can be used as text for embedding when a URL's title is not available. Args: url (str): The input URL. Returns: str: A hyphen-separated string of relevant slug parts. """ clean = canonical_url(url) # Get the canonical version of the URL. path = urlparse(clean).path # Extract the path component of the URL. segments = [seg for seg in path.split('/') if seg] # Split path into segments and remove empty ones. # Filter segments based on criteria: # - Not purely numeric (e.g., '123' is excluded). # - Length is greater than or equal to MIN_SLUG_LENGTH. # - Contains at least one alphanumeric character (to exclude purely special character segments). parts = [seg for seg in segments if not seg.isdigit() and len(seg) >= MIN_SLUG_LENGTH and re.search(r'[A-Za-z0-9]', seg)] return '-'.join(parts) # Join the filtered parts with hyphens. # ─── EMBEDDING GENERATION FUNCTION ───────────────────────────────────────────── # Apply retry mechanism for GoogleAPIError. This makes the embedding generation # more resilient to transient issues like network problems or Vertex AI rate limits. @retry( wait=wait_exponential(multiplier=INITIAL_RETRY_DELAY, min=1, max=10), # Exponential backoff for retries. stop=stop_after_attempt(MAX_RETRIES), # Stop retrying after a maximum number of attempts. retry=retry_if_exception_type(GoogleAPIError), # Only retry if a GoogleAPIError occurs. reraise=True # Re-raise the exception if all retries fail, allowing the calling function to handle it. ) def generate_embedding(text: str) -> Optional[List[float]]: """ Generates a vector embedding for the given text using the globally initialized Vertex AI Text Embedding Model. Includes retry logic for API calls. Args: text (str): The input text (e.g., URL title or slug) to embed. Returns: Optional[List[float]]: A list of floats representing the embedding vector, or None if the input text is empty/whitespace or if an unexpected error occurs after retries. """ if not text or not text.strip(): # If the text is empty or only whitespace, no embedding can be generated. return None try: # Use the globally initialized model to get embeddings. # This is the "Resource Management for Embedding Model" optimization. inp = TextEmbeddingInput(text, task_type=TASK_TYPE) vectors = GLOBAL_EMBEDDING_MODEL.get_embeddings([inp], output_dimensionality=768) return vectors[0].values # Return the embedding vector (list of floats). except GoogleAPIError as e: # Log a warning if a GoogleAPIError occurs, then re-raise to trigger the `tenacity` retry mechanism. logging.warning(f"Vertex AI error during embedding generation (retrying): {e}") raise # The `reraise=True` in the decorator will catch this and retry. except Exception as e: # Catch any other unexpected exceptions during embedding generation. logging.error(f"Unexpected error generating embedding: {e}") return None # Return None for non-retryable or final failed attempts. # ─── MAIN PROCESSING FUNCTION ───────────────────────────────────────────────── def build_redirect_map( input_csv: str, output_csv: str, fetch_count: int, test_mode: bool ): """ Builds a redirect map by processing URLs from an input CSV, generating embeddings, querying Pinecone for similar articles, and identifying suitable redirect candidates. Args: input_csv (str): Path to the input CSV file. output_csv (str): Path to the output CSV file for the redirect map. fetch_count (int): Number of candidates to fetch from Pinecone. test_mode (bool): If True, process only a limited number of rows. """ # Read the input CSV file into a Pandas DataFrame. df = pd.read_csv(input_csv) required = {"URL", "Title", "primary_category"} # Validate that all required columns are present in the DataFrame. if not required.issubset(df.columns): raise ValueError(f"Input CSV must have columns: {required}") # Create a set of canonicalized input URLs for efficient lookup. # This is used to prevent an input URL from redirecting to itself or another input URL, # which could create redirect loops or redirect to a page that is also being redirected. input_urls = set(df["URL"].map(canonical_url)) start_idx = 0 # Implement resume functionality: if the output CSV already exists, # try to find the last processed URL and resume from the next row. if os.path.exists(output_csv): try: prev = pd.read_csv(output_csv) except EmptyDataError: # Handle case where the output CSV exists but is empty. prev = pd.DataFrame() if not prev.empty: # Get the last URL that was processed and written to the output file. last = prev["URL"].iloc[-1] # Find the index of this last URL in the original input DataFrame. idxs = df.index[df["URL"].map(canonical_url) == last].tolist() if idxs: # Set the starting index for processing to the row after the last processed URL. start_idx = idxs[0] + 1 logging.info(f"Resuming from row {start_idx} after {last}.") # Determine the range of rows to process based on test_mode. if test_mode: end_idx = min(start_idx + MAX_TEST_ROWS, len(df)) df_proc = df.iloc[start_idx:end_idx] # Select a slice of the DataFrame for testing. logging.info(f"Test mode: processing rows {start_idx} to {end_idx-1}.") else: df_proc = df.iloc[start_idx:] # Process all remaining rows. logging.info(f"Processing rows {start_idx} to {len(df)-1}.") total = len(df_proc) # Total number of URLs to process in this run. processed = 0 # Counter for successfully processed URLs. batch: List[Dict[str, Any]] = [] # List to store results before flushing to CSV. # Iterate over each row (URL) in the DataFrame slice to be processed. for _, row in df_proc.iterrows(): raw_url = row["URL"] # Original URL from the input CSV. url = canonical_url(raw_url) # Canonicalized version of the URL. # Get title and category, handling potential missing values by defaulting to empty strings. title = row["Title"] if isinstance(row["Title"], str) else "" category = row["primary_category"] if isinstance(row["primary_category"], str) else "" # Determine the text to use for generating the embedding. # Prioritize the 'Title' if available, otherwise use a slug derived from the URL. if title.strip(): text = title else: slug = slug_from_url(raw_url) if not slug: # If no meaningful slug can be extracted, skip this URL. logging.info(f"Skipping {raw_url}: insufficient slug context for embedding.") continue text = slug.replace('-', ' ') # Prepare slug for embedding by replacing hyphens with spaces. # Attempt to generate the embedding for the chosen text. # This call is wrapped in a try-except block to catch final failures after retries. try: embedding = generate_embedding(text) except GoogleAPIError as e: # If embedding generation fails even after retries, log the error and skip this URL. logging.error(f"Failed to generate embedding for {raw_url} after {MAX_RETRIES} retries: {e}") continue # Move to the next URL. if not embedding: # If `generate_embedding` returned None (e.g., empty text or unexpected error), skip. logging.info(f"Skipping {raw_url}: no embedding generated.") continue # Build metadata filter for Pinecone query. # This helps narrow down search results to more relevant candidates (e.g., by category or publish year). filt: Dict[str, Any] = {} if category: # Split category string by comma and strip whitespace for multiple categories. cats = [c.strip() for c in category.split(",") if c.strip()] if cats: filt["primary_category"] = {"$in": cats} # Filter by categories present in Pinecone metadata. if PUBLISH_YEAR_FILTER: filt["publish_year"] = {"$in": PUBLISH_YEAR_FILTER} # Filter by specified publish years. filt["id"] = {"$ne": url} # Exclude the current URL itself from the search results to prevent self-redirects. # Define a nested function for Pinecone query with retry mechanism. # This ensures that Pinecone queries are also robust against transient errors. @retry( wait=wait_exponential(multiplier=INITIAL_RETRY_DELAY, min=1, max=10), stop=stop_after_attempt(MAX_RETRIES), retry=retry_if_exception_type(PineconeException), # Only retry if a PineconeException occurs. reraise=True # Re-raise the exception if all retries fail. ) def query_pinecone_with_retry(embedding_vector, top_k_count, pinecone_filter): """ Performs a Pinecone index query with retry logic. """ return index.query( vector=embedding_vector, top_k=top_k_count, include_values=False, # We don't need the actual vector values in the response. include_metadata=False, # We don't need the metadata in the response for this logic. filter=pinecone_filter # Apply the constructed metadata filter. ) # Attempt to query Pinecone for redirect candidates. try: res = query_pinecone_with_retry(embedding, fetch_count, filt) except PineconeException as e: # If Pinecone query fails after retries, log the error and skip this URL. logging.error(f"Failed to query Pinecone for {raw_url} after {MAX_RETRIES} retries: {e}") continue # Move to the next URL. candidate = None # Initialize redirect candidate to None. score = None # Initialize relevance score to None. # Iterate through the Pinecone query results (matches) to find a suitable candidate. for m in res.get("matches", []): cid = m.get("id") # Get the ID (URL) of the matched document in Pinecone. # A candidate is suitable if: # 1. It exists (cid is not None). # 2. It's not the original URL itself (to prevent self-redirects). # 3. It's not another URL from the input_urls set (to prevent redirecting to a page that's also being redirected). if cid and cid != url and cid not in input_urls: candidate = cid # Assign the first valid candidate found. score = m.get("score") # Get the relevance score of this candidate. break # Stop after finding the first suitable candidate (Pinecone returns by relevance). # Append the results for the current URL to the batch. batch.append({"URL": url, "Redirect Candidate": candidate, "Relevance Score": score}) processed += 1 # Increment the counter for processed URLs. msg = f"Mapped {url} → {candidate}" if score is not None: msg += f" ({score:.4f})" # Add score to log message if available. logging.info(msg) # Log the mapping result. # Periodically flush the batch results to the output CSV. if processed % LOG_BATCH_SIZE == 0: out_df = pd.DataFrame(batch) # Convert the current batch to a DataFrame. # Determine file mode: 'a' (append) if file exists, 'w' (write) if new. mode = 'a' if os.path.exists(output_csv) else 'w' # Determine if header should be written (only for new files). header = not os.path.exists(output_csv) # Write the batch to the CSV. out_df.to_csv(output_csv, mode=mode, header=header, index=False) batch.clear() # Clear the batch after writing to free memory. if not test_mode: # clear_output(wait=True) # Uncomment if running in Jupyter and want to clear output clear_output(wait=True) print(f"Progress: {processed} / {total}") # Print progress update. time.sleep(QUERY_DELAY) # Pause for a short delay to avoid overwhelming APIs. # After the loop, write any remaining items in the batch to the output CSV. if batch: out_df = pd.DataFrame(batch) mode = 'a' if os.path.exists(output_csv) else 'w' header = not os.path.exists(output_csv) out_df.to_csv(output_csv, mode=mode, header=header, index=False) logging.info(f"Completed. Total processed: {processed}") # Log completion message. if __name__ == "__main__": # This block ensures that build_redirect_map is called only when the script is executed directly. # It passes the user-defined configuration parameters to the main function. build_redirect_map(INPUT_CSV, OUTPUT_CSV, CANDIDATE_FETCH_COUNT, TEST_MODE)

You will see a test run with only five records, and you will see a new file called “redirect_map.csv,” which contains redirect suggestions.

Once you ensure the code runs smoothly, you can set the TEST_MODE boolean to true False and run the script for all your URLs.

If the code stops and you resume, it picks up where it left off. It also checks each redirect it finds against the CSV file.

This check prevents selecting a database URL on the pruned list. Selecting such a URL could cause an infinite redirect loop.

For our sample URLs, the output is shown below.

We can now take this redirect map and import it into our redirect manager in the content management system (CMS), and that’s it!

You can see how it managed to match the outdated 2013 news article “YouTube Retiring Video Responses on September 12” to the newer, highly relevant 2022 news article “YouTube Adopts Feature From TikTok – Reply To Comments With A Video.”

Also for “/what-is-eat/,” it found a match with “/google-eat/what-is-it/,” which is a 100% perfect match.

This is not just due to the power of Google Vertex LLM quality, but also the result of choosing the right parameters.

When I use “RETRIEVAL_DOCUMENT” as the task type when generating query vector embeddings for the YouTube news article shown above, it matches “YouTube Expands Community Posts to More Creators,” which is still relevant but not as good a match as the other one.

For “/what-is-eat/,” it matches the article “/reimagining-eeat-to-drive-higher-sales-and-search-visibility/545790/,” which is not as good as “/google-eat/what-is-it/.”

If you wanted to find redirect matches from your fresh articles pool, you can query Pinecone with one additional metadata filter, “publish_year,” if you have that metadata field in your Pinecone records, which I highly recommend creating.

In the code, it is a PUBLISH_YEAR_FILTER variable.

If you have publish_year metadata, you can set the years as array values, and it will pull articles published in the specified years.

Generate Redirects Using OpenAI’s Text Embeddings

Let’s do the same task with OpenAI’s “text-embedding-ada-002” model. The purpose is to show the difference in output from Google Vertex AI.

Simply create a new notebook file in the same directory, copy and paste this code, and run it.

import os import time import logging from urllib.parse import urlparse import re import pandas as pd from pandas.errors import EmptyDataError from typing import Optional, List, Dict, Any from openai import OpenAI from pinecone import Pinecone, PineconeException # Import tenacity for retry mechanism. Tenacity provides a decorator to add retry logic # to functions, making them more robust against transient errors like network issues or API rate limits. from tenacity import retry, wait_exponential, stop_after_attempt, retry_if_exception_type # For clearing output in Jupyter (optional, keep if running in Jupyter) from IPython.display import clear_output # ─── USER CONFIGURATION ─────────────────────────────────────────────────────── # Define configurable parameters for the script. These can be easily adjusted # without modifying the core logic. INPUT_CSV = "redirect_candidates.csv" # Path to the input CSV file containing URLs to be redirected. # Expected columns: "URL", "Title", "primary_category". OUTPUT_CSV = "redirect_map.csv" # Path to the output CSV file where the generated redirect map will be saved. PINECONE_API_KEY = "YOUR_PINECONE_API_KEY" # Your API key for Pinecone. Replace with your actual key. PINECONE_INDEX_NAME = "article-index-ada" # The name of the Pinecone index where article vectors are stored. OPENAI_API_KEY = "YOUR_OPENAI_API_KEY" # Your API key for OpenAI. Replace with your actual key. OPENAI_EMBEDDING_MODEL_ID = "text-embedding-ada-002" # Identifier for the OpenAI text embedding model to use. CANDIDATE_FETCH_COUNT = 3 # Number of potential redirect candidates to fetch from Pinecone for each input URL. TEST_MODE = True # If True, the script will process only a small subset of the input data (MAX_TEST_ROWS). # Useful for testing and debugging. MAX_TEST_ROWS = 5 # Maximum number of rows to process when TEST_MODE is True. QUERY_DELAY = 0.2 # Delay in seconds between successive API queries (to avoid hitting rate limits). PUBLISH_YEAR_FILTER: List[int] = [] # Optional: List of years to filter Pinecone results by 'publish_year' metadata eg. [2024,2025]. # If empty, no year filtering is applied. LOG_BATCH_SIZE = 5 # Number of URLs to process before flushing the results to the output CSV. # This helps in saving progress incrementally and managing memory. MIN_SLUG_LENGTH = 3 # Minimum length for a URL slug segment to be considered meaningful for embedding. # Shorter segments might be noise or less descriptive. # Retry configuration for API calls (OpenAI and Pinecone). # These parameters control how the `tenacity` library retries failed API requests. MAX_RETRIES = 5 # Maximum number of times to retry an API call before giving up. INITIAL_RETRY_DELAY = 1 # Initial delay in seconds before the first retry. # Subsequent retries will have exponentially increasing delays. # ─── SETUP LOGGING ───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── # Configure the logging system to output informational messages to the console. logging.basicConfig( level=logging.INFO, # Set the logging level to INFO, meaning INFO, WARNING, ERROR, CRITICAL messages will be shown. format="%(asctime)s %(levelname)s %(message)s" # Define the format of log messages (timestamp, level, message). ) # ─── INITIALIZE OPENAI CLIENT & PINECONE ─────────────────────────────────────── # Initialize the OpenAI client once globally. This handles resource management efficiently # as the client object manages connections and authentication. client = OpenAI(api_key=OPENAI_API_KEY) try: # Initialize the Pinecone client and connect to the specified index. pinecone = Pinecone(api_key=PINECONE_API_KEY) index = pinecone.Index(PINECONE_INDEX_NAME) logging.info(f"Connected to Pinecone index '{PINECONE_INDEX_NAME}'.") except PineconeException as e: # Log an error if Pinecone initialization fails and re-raise. # Pinecone is a critical dependency for finding redirect candidates. logging.error(f"Pinecone init error: {e}") raise # ─── HELPERS ─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── def canonical_url(url: str) -> str: """ Converts a given URL into its canonical form by: 1. Stripping query strings (e.g., `?param=value`) and URL fragments (e.g., `#section`). 2. Handling URL-encoded fragment markers (`%23`). 3. Preserving the trailing slash if it was present in the original URL's path. This ensures consistency with the original site's URL structure. Args: url (str): The input URL. Returns: str: The canonicalized URL. """ # Remove query parameters and URL fragments. temp = url.split('?', 1)[0] temp = temp.split('#', 1)[0] # Check for URL-encoded fragment markers and remove them. enc_idx = temp.lower().find('%23') if enc_idx != -1: temp = temp[:enc_idx] # Determine if the original URL path ended with a trailing slash. preserve_slash = temp.endswith('/') # Strip trailing slash if not originally present. if not preserve_slash: temp = temp.rstrip('/') return temp def slug_from_url(url: str) -> str: """ Extracts and joins meaningful, non-numeric path segments from a canonical URL to form a "slug" string. This slug can be used as text for embedding when a URL's title is not available. Args: url (str): The input URL. Returns: str: A hyphen-separated string of relevant slug parts. """ clean = canonical_url(url) # Get the canonical version of the URL. path = urlparse(clean).path # Extract the path component of the URL. segments = [seg for seg in path.split('/') if seg] # Split path into segments and remove empty ones. # Filter segments based on criteria: # - Not purely numeric (e.g., '123' is excluded). # - Length is greater than or equal to MIN_SLUG_LENGTH. # - Contains at least one alphanumeric character (to exclude purely special character segments). parts = [seg for seg in segments if not seg.isdigit() and len(seg) >= MIN_SLUG_LENGTH and re.search(r'[A-Za-z0-9]', seg)] return '-'.join(parts) # Join the filtered parts with hyphens. # ─── EMBEDDING GENERATION FUNCTION ───────────────────────────────────────────── # Apply retry mechanism for OpenAI API errors. This makes the embedding generation # more resilient to transient issues like network problems or API rate limits. @retry( wait=wait_exponential(multiplier=INITIAL_RETRY_DELAY, min=1, max=10), # Exponential backoff for retries. stop=stop_after_attempt(MAX_RETRIES), # Stop retrying after a maximum number of attempts. retry=retry_if_exception_type(Exception), # Retry on any Exception from OpenAI client (can be refined to openai.APIError if desired). reraise=True # Re-raise the exception if all retries fail, allowing the calling function to handle it. ) def generate_embedding(text: str) -> Optional[List[float]]: """ Generate a vector embedding for the given text using OpenAI's text-embedding-ada-002 via the globally initialized OpenAI client. Includes retry logic for API calls. Args: text (str): The input text (e.g., URL title or slug) to embed. Returns: Optional[List[float]]: A list of floats representing the embedding vector, or None if the input text is empty/whitespace or if an unexpected error occurs after retries. """ if not text or not text.strip(): # If the text is empty or only whitespace, no embedding can be generated. return None try: resp = client.embeddings.create( # Use the globally initialized OpenAI client to get embeddings. model=OPENAI_EMBEDDING_MODEL_ID, input=text ) return resp.data[0].embedding # Return the embedding vector (list of floats). except Exception as e: # Log a warning if an OpenAI error occurs, then re-raise to trigger the `tenacity` retry mechanism. logging.warning(f"OpenAI embedding error (retrying): {e}") raise # The `reraise=True` in the decorator will catch this and retry. # ─── MAIN PROCESSING FUNCTION ───────────────────────────────────────────────── def build_redirect_map( input_csv: str, output_csv: str, fetch_count: int, test_mode: bool ): """ Builds a redirect map by processing URLs from an input CSV, generating embeddings, querying Pinecone for similar articles, and identifying suitable redirect candidates. Args: input_csv (str): Path to the input CSV file. output_csv (str): Path to the output CSV file for the redirect map. fetch_count (int): Number of candidates to fetch from Pinecone. test_mode (bool): If True, process only a limited number of rows. """ # Read the input CSV file into a Pandas DataFrame. df = pd.read_csv(input_csv) required = {"URL", "Title", "primary_category"} # Validate that all required columns are present in the DataFrame. if not required.issubset(df.columns): raise ValueError(f"Input CSV must have columns: {required}") # Create a set of canonicalized input URLs for efficient lookup. # This is used to prevent an input URL from redirecting to itself or another input URL, # which could create redirect loops or redirect to a page that is also being redirected. input_urls = set(df["URL"].map(canonical_url)) start_idx = 0 # Implement resume functionality: if the output CSV already exists, # try to find the last processed URL and resume from the next row. if os.path.exists(output_csv): try: prev = pd.read_csv(output_csv) except EmptyDataError: # Handle case where the output CSV exists but is empty. prev = pd.DataFrame() if not prev.empty: # Get the last URL that was processed and written to the output file. last = prev["URL"].iloc[-1] # Find the index of this last URL in the original input DataFrame. idxs = df.index[df["URL"].map(canonical_url) == last].tolist() if idxs: # Set the starting index for processing to the row after the last processed URL. start_idx = idxs[0] + 1 logging.info(f"Resuming from row {start_idx} after {last}.") # Determine the range of rows to process based on test_mode. if test_mode: end_idx = min(start_idx + MAX_TEST_ROWS, len(df)) df_proc = df.iloc[start_idx:end_idx] # Select a slice of the DataFrame for testing. logging.info(f"Test mode: processing rows {start_idx} to {end_idx-1}.") else: df_proc = df.iloc[start_idx:] # Process all remaining rows. logging.info(f"Processing rows {start_idx} to {len(df)-1}.") total = len(df_proc) # Total number of URLs to process in this run. processed = 0 # Counter for successfully processed URLs. batch: List[Dict[str, Any]] = [] # List to store results before flushing to CSV. # Iterate over each row (URL) in the DataFrame slice to be processed. for _, row in df_proc.iterrows(): raw_url = row["URL"] # Original URL from the input CSV. url = canonical_url(raw_url) # Canonicalized version of the URL. # Get title and category, handling potential missing values by defaulting to empty strings. title = row["Title"] if isinstance(row["Title"], str) else "" category = row["primary_category"] if isinstance(row["primary_category"], str) else "" # Determine the text to use for generating the embedding. # Prioritize the 'Title' if available, otherwise use a slug derived from the URL. if title.strip(): text = title else: raw_slug = slug_from_url(raw_url) if not raw_slug or len(raw_slug) < MIN_SLUG_LENGTH: # If no meaningful slug can be extracted, skip this URL. logging.info(f"Skipping {raw_url}: insufficient slug context.") continue text = raw_slug.replace('-', ' ').replace('_', ' ') # Prepare slug for embedding by replacing hyphens with spaces. # Attempt to generate the embedding for the chosen text. # This call is wrapped in a try-except block to catch final failures after retries. try: embedding = generate_embedding(text) except Exception as e: # Catch any exception from generate_embedding after all retries. # If embedding generation fails even after retries, log the error and skip this URL. logging.error(f"Failed to generate embedding for {raw_url} after {MAX_RETRIES} retries: {e}") continue # Move to the next URL. if not embedding: # If `generate_embedding` returned None (e.g., empty text or unexpected error), skip. logging.info(f"Skipping {raw_url}: no embedding.") continue # Build metadata filter for Pinecone query. # This helps narrow down search results to more relevant candidates (e.g., by category or publish year). filt: Dict[str, Any] = {} if category: # Split category string by comma and strip whitespace for multiple categories. cats = [c.strip() for c in category.split(",") if c.strip()] if cats: filt["primary_category"] = {"$in": cats} # Filter by categories present in Pinecone metadata. if PUBLISH_YEAR_FILTER: filt["publish_year"] = {"$in": PUBLISH_YEAR_FILTER} # Filter by specified publish years. filt["id"] = {"$ne": url} # Exclude the current URL itself from the search results to prevent self-redirects. # Define a nested function for Pinecone query with retry mechanism. # This ensures that Pinecone queries are also robust against transient errors. @retry( wait=wait_exponential(multiplier=INITIAL_RETRY_DELAY, min=1, max=10), stop=stop_after_attempt(MAX_RETRIES), retry=retry_if_exception_type(PineconeException), # Only retry if a PineconeException occurs. reraise=True # Re-raise the exception if all retries fail. ) def query_pinecone_with_retry(embedding_vector, top_k_count, pinecone_filter): """ Performs a Pinecone index query with retry logic. """ return index.query( vector=embedding_vector, top_k=top_k_count, include_values=False, # We don't need the actual vector values in the response. include_metadata=False, # We don't need the metadata in the response for this logic. filter=pinecone_filter # Apply the constructed metadata filter. ) # Attempt to query Pinecone for redirect candidates. try: res = query_pinecone_with_retry(embedding, fetch_count, filt) except PineconeException as e: # If Pinecone query fails after retries, log the error and skip this URL. logging.error(f"Failed to query Pinecone for {raw_url} after {MAX_RETRIES} retries: {e}") continue candidate = None # Initialize redirect candidate to None. score = None # Initialize relevance score to None. # Iterate through the Pinecone query results (matches) to find a suitable candidate. for m in res.get("matches", []): cid = m.get("id") # Get the ID (URL) of the matched document in Pinecone. # A candidate is suitable if: # 1. It exists (cid is not None). # 2. It's not the original URL itself (to prevent self-redirects). # 3. It's not another URL from the input_urls set (to prevent redirecting to a page that's also being redirected). if cid and cid != url and cid not in input_urls: candidate = cid # Assign the first valid candidate found. score = m.get("score") # Get the relevance score of this candidate. break # Stop after finding the first suitable candidate (Pinecone returns by relevance). # Append the results for the current URL to the batch. batch.append({"URL": url, "Redirect Candidate": candidate, "Relevance Score": score}) processed += 1 # Increment the counter for processed URLs. msg = f"Mapped {url} → {candidate}" if score is not None: msg += f" ({score:.4f})" # Add score to log message if available. logging.info(msg) # Log the mapping result. # Periodically flush the batch results to the output CSV. if processed % LOG_BATCH_SIZE == 0: out_df = pd.DataFrame(batch) # Convert the current batch to a DataFrame. # Determine file mode: 'a' (append) if file exists, 'w' (write) if new. mode = 'a' if os.path.exists(output_csv) else 'w' # Determine if header should be written (only for new files). header = not os.path.exists(output_csv) # Write the batch to the CSV. out_df.to_csv(output_csv, mode=mode, header=header, index=False) batch.clear() # Clear the batch after writing to free memory. if not test_mode: clear_output(wait=True) # Clear output in Jupyter for cleaner progress display. print(f"Progress: {processed} / {total}") # Print progress update. time.sleep(QUERY_DELAY) # Pause for a short delay to avoid overwhelming APIs. # After the loop, write any remaining items in the batch to the output CSV. if batch: out_df = pd.DataFrame(batch) mode = 'a' if os.path.exists(output_csv) else 'w' header = not os.path.exists(output_csv) out_df.to_csv(output_csv, mode=mode, header=header, index=False) logging.info(f"Completed. Total processed: {processed}") # Log completion message. if __name__ == "__main__": # This block ensures that build_redirect_map is called only when the script is executed directly. # It passes the user-defined configuration parameters to the main function. build_redirect_map(INPUT_CSV, OUTPUT_CSV, CANDIDATE_FETCH_COUNT, TEST_MODE)

While the quality of the output may be considered satisfactory, it falls short of the quality observed with Google Vertex AI.

Below in the table, you can see the difference in output quality.

URL Google Vertex Open AI /what-is-eat/ /google-eat/what-is-it/ /5-things-you-can-do-right-now-to-improve-your-eat-for-google/408423/ /local-seo-for-lawyers/ /law-firm-seo/what-is-law-firm-seo/ /legal-seo-conference-exclusively-for-lawyers-spa/528149/

When it comes to SEO, even though Google Vertex AI is three times more expensive than OpenAI’s model, I prefer to use Vertex.

The quality of the results is significantly higher. While you may incur a greater cost per unit of text processed, you benefit from the superior output quality, which directly saves valuable time on reviewing and validating the results.

From my experience, it costs about $0.04 to process 20,000 URLs using Google Vertex AI.

While it’s said to be more expensive, it’s still ridiculously cheap, and you shouldn’t worry if you’re dealing with tasks involving a few thousand URLs.

In the case of processing 1 million URLs, the projected price would be approximately $2.

If you still want a free method, use BERT and Llama models from Hugging Face to generate vector embeddings without paying a per-API-call fee.

The real cost comes from the compute power needed to run the models, and you must generate vector embeddings of all your articles in Pinecone or any other vector database using those models if you will be querying using vectors generated from BERT or Llama.

In Summary: AI Is Your Powerful Ally

AI enables you to scale your SEO or marketing efforts and automate the most tedious tasks.

This doesn’t replace your expertise. It’s designed to level up your skills and equip you to face challenges with greater capability, making the process more engaging and fun.

Mastering these tools is essential for success. I’m passionate about writing about this topic to help beginners learn and feel inspired.

As we move forward in this series, we will explore how to use Google Vertex AI for building an internal linking WordPress plugin.

