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How To Measure PPC Performance When AI Controls The Auction

Learn how to measure PPC performance when automation controls targeting, bidding, and creative decisions.

How To Measure PPC Performance When AI Controls The Auction

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SEJ STAFF Brooke Osmundson Director of Growth Marketing at Smith Micro Software

Brooke serves as the Director of Growth Marketing at Smith Micro Software, with over 10 years of paid media experience. ...