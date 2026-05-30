Google’s I/O Demos Reveal The New Business Visibility Problem

Google I/O produced a week of coverage on how AI will change the search experience. Most of it focused on consumer features, with less attention paid to a pattern that’s emerging for businesses.

Many of the highest-profile consumer demos at I/O take the user from search to action, with Google carrying more of the journey in between. While this was a recurring theme throughout I/O, the infrastructure behind those demos was rolling out for months before the keynote.

Last week’s deep dive argued that the real risk from I/O was more economic than technical. This piece looks at where that economic risk is concentrated and why the business playbook hasn’t caught up with the consumer experience Google showed on stage.

What Google Showed

Google’s I/O demos included Universal Cart, agentic booking for local services, and information agents that monitor listings or products in the background.

Universal Cart lets you add products into a single cart that persists across Google surfaces. Agentic booking brings pricing and availability together and provides links to complete the booking, moving the journey closer to completion.

Not every demo was commercial, though. Google also showed coding, dashboards, simulations, and research tools.

The Infrastructure Was Already In Motion

I/O made the infrastructure visible to consumers, but it had been under development for a long time.

In late 2025, Google rolled out agentic checkout, which lets Google’s AI add items to a merchant’s cart and complete purchases.

This year, Google launched the Universal Commerce Protocol, an open standard for agentic commerce. UCP provides agents and merchant systems with a common language, rather than requiring unique connections for each agent.

In April, Sundar Pichai told Stripe CEO Patrick Collison that search would become an “agent manager.” SEJ has been tracking this change through Google’s agentic search patents and task-based Search features since the start of the year.

Jay Jaffin, CMO & Strategic Advisor at Visor Strategic Advisors, summed up the concerns for businesses:

“Universal Cart doesn’t just colonize the bottom of the funnel. It colonizes the whole thing, from the first search query to the final checkout, without your customer ever landing on your site. The adaptation window this time may be a lot shorter than a decade.”

The User These Demos Were Built For

After watching the I/O demos, it was clear these features are geared toward a specific type of user. This user doesn’t open ten tabs and compare options manually. They describe what they want and let the AI do the rest.

When they ask information agents to monitor apartment listings or track sneaker drops, they aren’t searching in the traditional sense. They’re delegating a research task and waiting for a notification.

That means businesses are competing for something different. Haroon Qureshi, Global Retail Experience & Partnerships Lead at WPP Media, describes how the goals have changed, stating:

“In the future, are brands competing for clicks? Or competing to be recommended?”

At I/O, Google said AI Mode has surpassed one billion monthly users, with queries more than doubling every quarter since launch. That gives this new way of searching a reach few interfaces can match.

Why This Matters For Search Professionals

Ecommerce

Google assures that, with UCP, your brand remains the merchant of record. Shoppers can check out with Google Pay or transfer items directly to your business’s website.

However, marketers are beginning to distinguish between owning the purchase and owning the data that led to it.

Armando Roggio, Senior Contributor at Practical Ecommerce, put it directly:

“In Google’s model, merchants still own the transaction, but not the purchase intent or product discovery.”

That makes the optimization problem harder to solve without data from Google on how different signals are weighted in agent-mediated flows.

Aleyda Solís, SEO Consultant and Founder of Orainti, noted on LinkedIn that “ecommerce SEO and AI search optimization can’t be reduced to ‘content around products.'”

Her post outlined the signals that matter, like accurate feeds, consistent attributes, clear pricing, and detailed content that gives agents something to reason with.

Local & Service Businesses

For local businesses, Search brings together pricing and availability with direct links to finish booking through the provider of choice. In select categories like home repair, beauty, and pet care, users can ask Google to call businesses on their behalf.

If the call goes to voicemail or staff can’t provide clear answers, the business may lose the moment before the user ever visits a site.

In a sense, agentic booking turns readiness into a visibility factor. Karim Al Chamaa, Founder of Implemnt, described the dynamic on his company’s blog, stating:

“When Google’s agent is the one calling, disorganization becomes an automatic disqualification.”

Measurement

If an information agent monitors apartment listings for a week and returns a recommendation, value has been extracted without a conventional click path.

Jake Ward, Co-Founder of Mentions, posted on X that “we’re moving further into a world of visibility > clicks.” You can track organic sessions and referral clicks, but you can’t track how often your business’s products were considered and rejected by an agent, or how frequently your business was recommended in an agentic booking flow.

The metrics that explained search performance for years may not explain these agent-mediated journeys as clearly.

What Isn’t Known Yet

Google hasn’t shared the selection criteria for Universal Cart recommendations or agentic booking results. Marketers are currently building strategies based on inference rather than official guidance. Until Google clarifies the signals its agents rely on for comparison and selection, the optimization process is a matter of thoughtful guesswork.

Currently, there aren’t any third-party measurement tools that track agent-initiated transactions or how often recommendations are made as separate metrics from organic traffic.

While Merchant Center now provides AI-driven insights that compare share of voice against similar brands, businesses can’t tell whether “the agent never considered us” or “the agent considered and rejected us.”

The connection between paid ads and organic visibility in AI-driven commerce isn’t fully explained either. Google mentions it’s “not a retailer” and “not a marketplace,” but Universal Cart brings together products from various merchants and offers AI commentary that suggests alternatives. How advertising integrates into this experience is a question Google hasn’t answered.

Looking Ahead

Google is making it quicker for consumers to go from searching to taking action, but at the same time, it’s making it more challenging for businesses to see and measure their visibility. The buying experience shared at I/O was shown from the consumer side, with few details provided that could help businesses appear within it.

The feedback loop is getting harder to track. When a consumer leaves a purchase decision to an agent, the businesses that weren’t chosen might never know they were even part of the process.

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