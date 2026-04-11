What Pichai’s Interview Reveals About Google’s Search Direction

Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s description of search as a future “agent manager” made headlines this week after an hour-long interview with Stripe CEO Patrick Collison.

As SEJ’s Roger Montti reported, Pichai described a version of search where users have “many threads running” and are completing tasks rather than browsing results.

But the interview covered more than that one quote. Throughout the conversation, Pichai laid out a timeline, identified the barriers slowing adoption, described how he already uses an internal agent tool, and confirmed infrastructure constraints that limit how quickly this vision can ship.

Here’s what the rest of the interview reveals for search professionals.

How Pichai’s Language Has Escalated

The “agent manager” line didn’t come out of nowhere. Pichai’s language about search’s future has gotten more specific over the past 18 months.

In December 2024, he told an interviewer that search would “change profoundly in 2025” and that Google would be able to “tackle more complex questions than ever before.”

By October 2025, during Google’s Q3 earnings call, he was calling it an “expansionary moment for Search” and reporting that AI Mode queries had doubled quarter over quarter.

In February 2026, he reported Search revenue hit $63 billion in Q4 2025 with growth accelerating from 10% in Q1 to 17% in Q4, attributing the increase to AI features.

Now, in April, he’s putting a label on it. Not “search will change” or “search is expanding,” but “search as an agent manager” where users complete tasks.

Each time the language has moved from abstract to concrete, from prediction to description.

The 2027 Inflection Point

Collison asked Pichai when a fully agentic business process, like automated financial forecasting with no human in the loop, might happen at Google. Pichai pointed to next year.

“I definitely expect in some of these areas 2027 to be an important inflection point for certain things.”

He added that non-engineering workflows would see changes “pretty profoundly” in 2027, noting that some groups inside Google are already working this way.

“There are some groups within Google who are shifting more profoundly, and so for me a big task is how do you diffuse that to more and more groups, particularly in 2026.”

He also acknowledged that younger, AI-native companies have an advantage in adopting these workflows, while larger organizations like Google face retraining and change management challenges.

The Intelligence Overhang

One of the most useful parts of the interview wasn’t from Pichai. It was Collison’s description of what he called the “intelligence overhang,” the gap between what AI can do today and how much organizations are actually using it.

Collison identified four barriers that slow adoption even when the models are capable. The first is prompting skill. Getting good results from AI takes practice, and most people inside organizations haven’t built that skill yet.

The second is company-specific context. Even a skilled prompter needs to know which internal tools, datasets, and conventions to reference. The third is data access. An agent can’t answer “what’s the status of this deal?” if it can’t reach the CRM or if permissions block it. The fourth is role definition. Job descriptions, team structures, and approval workflows were designed for a world without AI coworkers.

Pichai agreed with this assessment and said Google faces the same challenges internally.

“Identity access controls are like real hard problems and so we are working through those things, but those are the key things which are limiting diffusion to us too.”

He described how Google’s internal agent tool, which he referred to as Antigravity, is already changing how he works as CEO. He said he queries it to get quick reads on product launches.

“Hey, we launched this thing, like what did people think about this? Tell me like the worst five things people are talking about, the best five things people are talking about, and I type that.”

That’s a concrete example of the agent manager concept in action today inside Google. Pichai is using search as a task-completion tool, not a link-returning tool. The gap between that internal experience and what’s available to external users is part of what Google is working to close.

For SEO teams and agencies, the intelligence overhang is worth thinking about on two levels. There’s the overhang in your own organization, where AI tools could be doing more than they currently are. And there’s the overhang on Google’s side, where the models are already capable of agent-style search but the product hasn’t fully shipped it yet.

What’s Gating The Timeline

Pichai confirmed that Google’s 2026 capital expenditure will land between $175 billion and $185 billion, correcting a $150 billion figure that Collison cited. That’s roughly six times the $30 billion range Google was spending before the current AI buildout.

When asked about bottlenecks, Pichai identified four constraints in order.

Wafer production capacity is the most basic limit. Memory supply is “definitely one of the most critical constraints now.” Permitting and regulatory timelines for building new data centers are a growing concern. And critical supply chain components beyond memory add additional pressure.

“There is no way that the leading memory companies are going to dramatically improve their capacity. So you have those constraints in the short term, but they get, they get more relaxed as you go out.”

He said these constraints would also drive efficiency gains, predicting that Google would make its AI systems “30x more efficient” even as it scales spending.

He also noted that he personally dedicates an hour each week to reviewing compute allocation at a granular level across teams and projects within Google.

What This Means For Search Professionals

Pichai’s description of search as an agent manager changes the question that SEO professionals need to ask about their work.

In a results-based search model, the goal is to rank. In an agent-based model, the goal is to be useful to a system that’s completing a task. Those are different problems.

Consider what agent-completed search looks like in practice. You tell search to find a plumber, check reviews, confirm availability for Saturday morning, and book an appointment. The agent doesn’t return ten blue links. It pulls from structured business data, review platforms, and booking systems to complete the job. The businesses that are chosen are those whose information is accurate, structured, and accessible to the agent. The ones with outdated hours, no booking integration, or thin review profiles don’t get surfaced.

The same pattern applies to ecommerce. A shopper says, “find me running shoes under $150 that work for flat feet and can arrive by Friday.” An agent that can complete that task needs product data, inventory availability, shipping estimates, and compatibility information. Sites that provide that data in structured, machine-readable formats become part of the agent’s toolkit. Sites that bury it inside JavaScript-rendered pages or behind login walls get skipped.

If an agent can synthesize an answer from five sources without sending the user to any of them, what’s the value of being one of those five sources? That depends entirely on whether the agent cites you, links to you, or treats your content as raw material without attribution.

This aligns with the changes we see in AI Mode. Google reported during its Q4 2025 earnings call that AI Mode queries are three times longer than traditional searches and frequently prompt follow-up questions.

The 2027 timeline matters too. If non-engineering enterprise workflows start becoming agentic next year, the businesses providing the information and services that those agents draw from will need to be structured for machine consumption, not just human browsing. Structured data, clean APIs, and accurate business information become infrastructure, not nice-to-haves.

The Measurement Gap

Pichai’s insistence that AI search is non-zero-sum deserves more scrutiny than it usually gets.

He’s made this argument consistently. In October 2025, he called it an “expansionary moment”. In February 2026, he said Google hadn’t seen evidence of cannibalization. In this interview, he compared it to YouTube thriving despite TikTok.

But total query growth and individual site traffic are different metrics. Google can be right that more people are searching more often while individual publishers and businesses see less referral traffic from those searches. Both things can be true at the same time.

Google hasn’t shared outbound click data from AI Mode. Until Google provides that data, Pichai’s “expansionary” claim is an assertion, not a verifiable fact. Search professionals should track their own referral traffic trends independently rather than relying on Google’s characterization of the overall market.

Looking Ahead

Pichai’s language in this interview goes further than what Google has said publicly before. Previous statements described AI search as an evolution. This one puts a clearer label on Google’s direction for Search. Search as an agent manager is a product vision.

The timeline he laid out, with 2027 as the inflection point for non-engineering agentic workflows, gives you a window. How Google monetizes agent-completed tasks, whether agents cite sources or simply use them, and what visibility even means in an agent-manager model are all open questions that will need answers before 2027 arrives.

Google I/O 2026 is scheduled for May 19-20 and will likely provide more details on how these capabilities will ship.

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