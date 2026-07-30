Google’s ‘Generative AI’ Search Console Data Is A Trap For Marketers

Google introduced new reporting features inside Search Console at the start of June. The update provided publishers with impression counts earned across AI Overview answer boxes and AI Mode panels.

At first, this was mostly celebrated as a major win for organic search measurement, and search teams assumed these new data points offer clear visibility into user interaction inside AI interfaces.

But now we’ve been living with the new data for almost eight weeks, we’re starting to see how limited the dataset is (at scale), and how it can lead to assumptions.

Enterprise organizations plan budgets around these figures; we need to look closer and acknowledge the severe limitations within the dataset.

No Economic Click Value

These limitations were covered almost immediately in this Search Engine Journal article, as it highlights the major flaw in this new reporting dashboard.

GSC displays presence metrics without click numbers or query details, as generative search summaries satisfy user intent on the search engine results page.

A searcher reads summary text, finds required facts, and exits the search engine without clicking external web links. An impression without a click delivers no economic value to a business enterprise.

Marketing teams that track GSC impression growth risk hiding a collapse in domain traffic, sales leads, and conversion pipelines. Visibility without engagement creates a false metric of success.

Shared Position Rank Distortions

Google documentation confirms a single position rule for AI search elements. Every URL inside an AIO block receives position one in GSC when the block sits at the top of search results; this is rank distortion. A link located inside an expandable menu receives the top ranking metric alongside primary citations.

A URL listed as a secondary reference point earns the same position metric as a featured headline snippet. Marketers base rank performance on distorted structural rules rather than genuine user exposure.

This single position rule creates inflated rank numbers across large enterprise domains and small content blogs. A link buried in an accordion menu receives top marks despite receiving zero visual exposure from the average searcher.

Central Tendency And Flawed Averages

The reliance on average position creates additional confusion for organic search reporting. GSC calculates average position as a central tendency metric. This mathematical mean aggregates standard organic search ranks and AIO appearances into a single combined figure. Average position has long been a bug bear of mine, and this new AIO reporting style just creates more confusion.

If a URL appears inside an AIO block at position one and sits at organic rank four on the same SERP, GSC records an average position of 2.5.

An average position of 2.5 as a major page one triumph. But in reality the traditional link at rank four drives all real visitor traffic. The central tendency metric merges distinct SERP features and hides rank drops, and businesses can then sleepwalk into further problems.

The central tendency formula treats position one in an AI Overview as equivalent to position one in standard organic results. This shortcut distorts performance trends over time.

What We Need To Do

SEO teams must adapt measurement models to survive these structural changes. Companies must prioritize organic revenue, lead counts, and brand citations over GSC impression numbers.

First-party analytics tools must replace reliance on GSC click-through rate averages, and digital teams must abandon average position as a core key performance indicator, adopt median position metrics, and measure actual visitor conversions. We need to educate stakeholders to also move away from this metric, or at least educate the understanding that it isn’t to be interpreted in the manner it has been.

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