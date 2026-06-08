Google Ask Maps Updates – How They Impact Your Business Profile

Many businesses see their Google Business Profile as a listing to verify and then leave untouched. Google’s new Ask Maps feature treats it as a conversational dataset for generating helpful answers about a business.

The questions Ask Maps answers are what make change meaningful. When someone asks for a 24-hour locksmith who can get into a car right now, they get an immediate answer. That’s one question with multiple conditions taken into account.

Showing up as one of the answers depends on having accurate and up-to-date business data. While Google hasn’t said how it chooses businesses to recommend in Ask Maps, it’s clear that the data it pulls from is increasingly important.

What Google Says About Ask Maps

Google calls Ask Maps a helpful tool for asking detailed, real-world questions and receiving conversational responses with a personalized map.

Google describes the feature as drawing on fresh information about the world. It taps into over 300 million places and reviews from more than 500 million contributors. Responses are personalized based on signals like the places you’ve searched for or saved in Maps.

The announcement doesn’t include any details about how Ask Maps chooses or ranks the businesses within an answer.

What Multi-Variable Queries Demand From Business Data

The Ask Maps examples Google provided include multiple conditions. For instance, finding a “lit tennis court available tonight” requires checking several factors at once: the court must exist in the data, be public, have lights, and be open at the time of your search.

Each condition relies on a different layer of local data, making it all more connected. Entity and location data come directly from the listing. Amenities such as lighting might be based on structured place information, reviews, photos, or other data from Maps. Whether a place is available tonight depends on accurate operating hours.

None of this explains how Ask Maps weighs those fields, but it shows the kind of data an answer might need. So, a profile that ranks well in traditional Search for simple queries might not be detailed enough to show up for a question with multiple conditions.

The Profile Completeness Gap

Both Google’s local ranking guidance and independent survey data point to the same idea. Having complete and timely business information matters. Per Google’s guidance, businesses that keep their information up to date are more likely to be matched with relevant local searches.

Whitespark’s Local Search Ranking Factors survey gathered insights from about 50 experts, who rated the importance of various signals that influence local rankings. Many of the top-scoring signals are related to whether business data is true and current.

Whitespark provides local SEO software and services, and the survey showcases the insights of experts rather than being directly confirmed by Google. It has been conducting this survey in various forms since 2008, making it one of the most enduring references in the field.

In BrightLocal’s breakdown, experts say being open at the time of search is a key local pack signal. Reviews carried more weight in the 2026 survey than in 2023, rising from 16% to 20%.

The survey also shows that it’s likely unnecessary to fill out every field. Respondents indicated that some inputs, like keywords in the Business Profile description and the number of questions asked through Google Q&A, don’t significantly impact local pack rankings. Instead, the signals that matter most are those that demonstrate a business is genuine, active, and accurately represented.

It’s really about quality over quantity, focusing on signals that show Google your business is authentic and active.

What Local SEO Professionals Are Seeing

Even though Google hasn’t shared much about how they rank places, local search experts continue to find clues.

Mike Blumenthal, co-founder of Near Media, tied the change back to data. Speaking on the Whitespark Local Update Podcast, he said:

“I think Google always loves more data, and clearly Q&A had become unwieldy.”

He added that Google is leaning on businesses to supply that data. That support lasts only as long as the data stays useful.

Greg Sterling, co-founder of Near Media, shared a similar perspective on where the answers come from. In his Local Dialog newsletter, he discussed Google’s in-profile conversational feature, which is a precursor to the Ask Maps button.

He mentioned that the information was “drawn from GBP, user reviews, the business website, and third-party sources.” That aligns with the factors the Whitespark survey rated highly for AI search visibility.

Darren Shaw, founder of Whitespark, took the point wider. In a post about Google’s AI Mode, he wrote that this kind of discovery reaches past the sources a business controls. In his words, it pulls from “what the entire internet says about you.”

None of this is officially confirmed by Google. It’s based on observations from people who monitor local search closely, and it matches what survey data shows.

What’s Still Unknown

One question that comes up throughout all of this is something Google hasn’t answered yet. How does Ask Maps decide which businesses to include in an answer? And how does it compare a business profile with reviews, a website, or third-party sources?

Until Google shares more details, any claims about the ranking process in Ask Maps should be seen as educated guesses.

We don’t know the status of the public Q&A feature. Google ended the My Business Q&A API in November, as noted in its developer changelog. It hasn’t explained what the new Q&A experience will look like. For now, businesses don’t have a programmatic way to manage Q&A.

Monetization is another unknown. At launch, Google didn’t mention advertising in Ask Maps, and executives chose not to comment on potential ad placements.

Looking Ahead

Ask Maps is in its early stages on mobile, with a desktop version coming.

As it rolls out, your job is to observe the businesses appearing and see what you can learn from them. Note the common traits such as accurate hours, recent reviews, complete attribute information, and a website that explains their offerings.

In the past, a thin or stale profile might have caused a weaker listing that could still rank. Now, with Maps providing AI-assisted answers, it could make the difference between being recommended and being left out.

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