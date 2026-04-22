Google Ads Posts GEO Partner Manager Role

Google’s Large Customer Sales team has posted a role titled “GEO Partner Manager, Performance Solutions” on Google Careers. The listing is a single job posting inside Google’s ads sales organization.

The term “GEO” appears seven times across the listing, including the title. “Generative Engine Optimization” is spelled out twice. Other references include “GEO players,” “GEO ecosystem,” and “GEO/AEO companies.”

The listing says the role will “shape the GEO ecosystem to prioritize Google surfaces.” Responsibilities include influencing partners to prioritize Google-owned surfaces in their tools and methodologies, as well as in “Share of Model” analysis. “Share of Model” is an industry term for a brand’s presence in AI-generated answers.

Why This Matters

The terminology is worth noting because it sits alongside a different public position from Google’s search side. In July, Google’s Gary Illyes said standard SEO is sufficient for AI Overviews and AI Mode, and that specialized AEO or GEO optimization is not needed. As of publication, Google has not publicly updated that guidance.

Large Customer Sales manages relationships with major advertisers and agencies. The role’s alignment with the 3P Measurement team places it firmly inside Google’s ad-side partner work.

Microsoft and Google are in different places here, and the categories of evidence differ. In March, Bing added “GEO” to its official webmaster guidelines, defining the term and placing it alongside SEO as a named category. Bing’s AI Performance dashboard, launched in February, was positioned as a step toward GEO tooling.

The Google listing is one job posting inside an ads sales team. Both are adoption signals, but not the same level of commitment.

Looking Ahead

The language reflects how one team inside Google’s ads organization frames this work today. It doesn’t carry the same weight as a documentation update, a public statement from Google Search, or a policy change.

Whether similar GEO language appears in other Google job listings across Ads, Cloud, or Search would indicate whether this is a pattern or a single team’s choice.

For brands working with GEO or AEO partners, the listing is worth noting. The listing indicates Google’s ads team wants partner tools and methodologies to prioritize Google surfaces.

Featured Image: Jack_the_sparow/Shutterstock