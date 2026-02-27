SEJ Live
Bing Adds GEO To Official Guidelines, Expands AI Abuse Definitions

  • The updated guidelines cover how Bing handles content across traditional search and AI-generated experiences.
  • New meta directive guidance shows how each directive affects AI-generated answers.
  • The guidelines soften Bing's stance on AI-generated content.

Bing rewrote its webmaster guidelines to cover Copilot grounding, meta directive controls for AI answers, and a softened stance on AI-generated content.

