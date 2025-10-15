Bing Supports data-nosnippet For Search Snippets & AI Answers

Bing now supports the data-nosnippet HTML attribute, giving websites more precise control over what appears in search snippets and AI-generated answers.

The attribute lets you exclude specific page sections from Bing Search results and Copilot while keeping the page indexed.

Content marked with data-nosnippet remains eligible to rank but will not surface in previews.

What’s New

data-nosnippet can be applied to any HTML element you want to keep out of previews.

When Bing crawls your site, marked sections are discoverable but are omitted from snippet text and AI summaries.

Bing highlights common use cases:

Keep paywalled or premium content out of previews

Reduce exposure of user comments or reviews in AI answers

Hide legal boilerplate, disclaimers, and cookie notices

Suppress outdated notices and expired promotions

Exclude sponsored blurbs and affiliate disclaimers from neutral previews

Avoid A/B test noise by hiding variant copy during experiments

Emphasize high-value content while keeping sensitive parts behind the click

Implementation is straightforward. Add the attribute to any element:

<div data-nosnippet> <h3>Subscriber Content</h3> <p>This section will not appear in Bing Search or Copilot answers.</p> </div>

After adding it, you can verify changes in Bing Webmaster Tools with URL inspection. Depending on crawl timing, updates may appear within seconds or take up to a week.

How It Compares To Other Directives

data-nosnippet complements page-level directives.

noindex removes a page from the index

removes a page from the index nosnippet blocks all text and preview thumbnails

blocks all text and preview thumbnails max-snippet , max-image-preview , and max-video-preview cap preview length or size

Unlike those page-wide controls, data-nosnippet targets specific sections for finer control.

Why This Matters

If you run a subscription site, you can keep subscriber-only passages out of previews without sacrificing indexation.

For pages with user-generated content, you can prevent comments or reviews from appearing in AI summaries while leaving your editorial copy visible.

In short, it lets websites exclude specific sections from search snippets and maintain ranking potential.

Looking Ahead

The attribute is available now. Consider adding it to pages where preview control matters most, then confirm behavior in Bing Webmaster Tools.

Featured Image: T. Schneider/Shutterstock