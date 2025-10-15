Subscribe
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. Technical SEO

Bing Supports data-nosnippet For Search Snippets & AI Answers

Bing now supports the data-nosnippet HTML attribute, letting websites exclude specific page sections from search snippets and AI-generated answers in Bing.

  • Websites can exclude selected sections from Bing Search snippets and Copilot answers
  • Tagged content stays indexed and eligible to rank but is hidden from previews
  • Useful for paywalled material, UGC moderation, and limiting what appears in AI summaries
Bing Supports data-nosnippet For Search Snippets & AI Answers

Bing now supports the data-nosnippet HTML attribute, giving websites more precise control over what appears in search snippets and AI-generated answers.

The attribute lets you exclude specific page sections from Bing Search results and Copilot while keeping the page indexed.

Content marked with data-nosnippet remains eligible to rank but will not surface in previews.

What’s New

data-nosnippet can be applied to any HTML element you want to keep out of previews.

When Bing crawls your site, marked sections are discoverable but are omitted from snippet text and AI summaries.

Bing highlights common use cases:

  • Keep paywalled or premium content out of previews
  • Reduce exposure of user comments or reviews in AI answers
  • Hide legal boilerplate, disclaimers, and cookie notices
  • Suppress outdated notices and expired promotions
  • Exclude sponsored blurbs and affiliate disclaimers from neutral previews
  • Avoid A/B test noise by hiding variant copy during experiments
  • Emphasize high-value content while keeping sensitive parts behind the click

Implementation is straightforward. Add the attribute to any element:

<div data-nosnippet>
  <h3>Subscriber Content</h3>
  <p>This section will not appear in Bing Search or Copilot answers.</p>
</div>

After adding it, you can verify changes in Bing Webmaster Tools with URL inspection. Depending on crawl timing, updates may appear within seconds or take up to a week.

How It Compares To Other Directives

data-nosnippet complements page-level directives.

  • noindex removes a page from the index
  • nosnippet blocks all text and preview thumbnails
  • max-snippet, max-image-preview, and max-video-preview cap preview length or size

Unlike those page-wide controls, data-nosnippet targets specific sections for finer control.

Why This Matters

If you run a subscription site, you can keep subscriber-only passages out of previews without sacrificing indexation.

For pages with user-generated content, you can prevent comments or reviews from appearing in AI summaries while leaving your editorial copy visible.

In short, it lets websites exclude specific sections from search snippets and maintain ranking potential.

Looking Ahead

The attribute is available now. Consider adding it to pages where preview control matters most, then confirm behavior in Bing Webmaster Tools.

Featured Image: T. Schneider/Shutterstock

Category News Technical SEO
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Matt G. Southern Senior News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt G. Southern, Senior News Writer, has been with Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a bachelor’s degree in communications, ...