We’re Bringing The SEJ Newsroom To You, Live [Free Event]

We’re bringing the SEJ newsroom to a screen near you.

On March 11 from 12–3pm ET, we’ve gathered our own search experts, alongside some very special guests, to help you master AI search visibility this year. This is SEJ Live, a new series we’ve been building behind the scenes, and I couldn’t be more excited to see it come to life.

Here’s why this matters right now: I’m seeing a huge disconnect between leadership and the marketing teams doing the work. Leadership wants performance yesterday, but those with their feet on the ground know that customer behaviors have changed. The metrics we used to rely on, the strategies our plans were built on, no longer tell the actual story. And strategies need to change.

SEJ Live is designed to help you bridge that gap.

Come, chat with others deep in these shifts, ask the questions your team is wrestling with, and see how these experts are making sense of AI-influenced search.

We’re all in the same boat, so let’s commiserate together…. And share our learnings like the search community is so well known for!

What We’re Covering

Session 1: Newsroom: 1 New AI Search Reality. 3 SEJ Leader Perspectives

Three SEJ leaders break down 2025’s AI search shifts from three angles. Loren Baker covers the business side, Matt Southern breaks down the news, and Shelley Walsh translates the impact on your content. The question for all three: what should experienced marketers do about it heading into Q2 26?

Session 2: Traffic Changes Or Measurement Gaps? Expand Your SEO KPIs For AI Search

AI search requires a new set of KPIs tailored to how discovery and conversion occur today. Learn which metrics accurately reflect AI-driven visibility and performance. Emily Popson, VP of Marketing at CallRail, shows you how to replace outdated metrics with KPIs aligned to modern search behavior.

Session 3: Why Answer Engines Should Be on Every CMO’s Strategic Agenda

And, I’m very excited to have our guest speaker Nikhil Lai, Principal Analyst at Forrester, join us. Nikhil is going to share identified shifts in search behavior, how different teams should align around these changes, and what’s next for answer engines and you.

Who Should Be There

We’re speaking to the CMOs, marketing directors, and search leaders who are past the “AI is coming” conversation and need the “here’s what to do right now” conversation.

Each session builds on the one before it, intended to spark changes you need to make in your own strategy.

This first SEJ Live is being thoughtfully planned to bring this community and conversation to the forefront. All three sessions are live with full Q&A at the end, so bring your hardest questions. The presentations are going to be insightful, and I expect the chat is going to be lit.

Tell your peers and your team. If you’re responsible for marketing performance, reporting to leadership, or building your 2026 growth plan, these will be three hours well spent.

I hope you’ll join us.

Save Your Spot

P.S. The team is talking about doing a special AMA for any questions we can’t answer during the event. Another benefit of joining us live … it’s the only way you can submit your question.