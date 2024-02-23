12 Hidden PPC Features You Should Know About

Deep in the PPC ad platforms, there are plenty of hidden features that can improve performance and ease the management of ad campaigns.

Some features are “opt-outs” that are valuable for optimizations and campaign efficiency.

These ad platforms are complicated and always evolving so the average user may not be aware of some lesser-known opportunities.

Let’s explore 12 hidden features you can access today in Google Ads and Microsoft Ads.

Maybe there is a feature or two you didn’t know about that can elevate your campaign game.

1. Video In Responsive Display Ads

Not to be confused with video ads or PMax assets, this is a little feature included in the responsive display ad format.

Along with the standard assets (components of an ad like headlines, descriptions, and images), you can add video content.

This may provide a more engaging experience for users than using Google’s auto-generated video.

Google should not show auto-generated video if you select your own video content, but you can also just opt out of that in the ad creation view by unchecking the box.

2. Call Reports And Recording

If you are using call extensions or call-only ads in Google Ads, perhaps you never realized there are report features that outline details about the calls received through Google Ads.

You have to opt-in to call reporting and call recording in the account settings.

Turn call reporting “on.”

Turn call recording “on.”

Provide data to call analytics provider. If you have a third-party tool, you will want to enable this setting.

Let’s get to the report: Reports > Reports > Call details.

This report outlines call time, duration, and caller’s phone number (if available). There are also several metrics you can add to the report to help inform your optimizations and strategies for phone call engagement.

You can listen to the recording as well as download it if you choose. Recordings are saved for 30 days, after that the report will say “recording expired.”

3. LinkedIn Profile Targeting

This is one of the most unique features in Microsoft Ads, yet this little gem is difficult to find.

Besides LinkedIn, Microsoft Ads is the only platform you can use for LinkedIn profile targeting for PPC ads. Enjoy the capability to target any industry, company, and job function.

Boost bids for the selected values within those three dimensions. These audiences are “bid only,” so they won’t reduce the available traffic.

Set-up from the campaign level:

In the campaign, select Settings.

Scroll down to the Campaign targets.

Select Edit target categories.

Select Company, Industry, and/or Job function.

Scroll down again – you will see the targeting criteria appear and a link edit targets

This feature is available for search, shopping, and display campaigns.