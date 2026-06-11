YouTube Brings In-App Sharing & Messaging To The U.S.

YouTube is expanding its in-app video sharing and messaging feature to the U.S., U.K., Brazil, Singapore, and several U.S. territories, per the availability list on its help page.

The rollout, announced in a blog post, lets users 18 and older share videos and chat about them without leaving the YouTube app.

It brings back a version of messaging YouTube removed in 2019, when it told users to share videos through other apps. Sharing a YouTube video has usually meant sending a link through a messaging app ever since. This update brings some of that activity back onto the platform.

How The Feature Works

Messaging on YouTube runs on invites. You send an invite link from the new messaging icon, and the recipient can allow or decline. Per YouTube’s help documentation, invite links expire after seven days.

Once connected, people can share long-form videos, Shorts, and live streams, then chat about them in the app. Messages can be unsent, and users can block or report each other.

The feature requires being signed in to a YouTube channel with a verified age of 18 or older. It’s currently unavailable for Brand Accounts.

YouTube’s Community Guidelines apply to shared content and messages, and its systems may scan messages for policy violations. The help page notes that message content won’t be used for ad targeting.

Messaging Returns After A 2019 Removal

YouTube launched its original Messages feature in 2017 and removed it in September 2019. At the time, the company said it would “focus on improving public conversations” through comments, posts, and stories.

The revived version began as an experiment in Ireland and Poland in November 2025, which YouTube described as a “top feature request.” It expanded to 31 European countries in March before this week’s announcement.

Why This Matters

Shares are an engagement action you can see in YouTube Analytics, but the conversations around them have happened in other apps. In-app messaging moves some of that activity to where you publish.

YouTube hasn’t said whether shares sent through messaging will show up differently in analytics or influence recommendations. The Brand Account restriction also means you can’t use the feature from a brand channel for now.

Looking Ahead

YouTube says it plans to expand the feature further but hasn’t named the next markets or given a timeline.

The rollout appears staged. YouTube’s blog post says the feature is “starting to expand,” while the help page says video sharing and messaging is available only in select countries and is not available to everyone at this time.