Your AI Visibility Strategy Doesn’t Work Outside English

This series has been written in English, tested in English, and grounded in research conducted primarily in English. Every framework discussed here (vector index hygiene, cutoff-aware content calendaring, community signals, machine-readable content APIs) was conceived by an English-speaking practitioner, stress-tested against English-language queries, and validated against benchmarks that, as this article will show, are themselves English-weighted by design. That is not a disclaimer, but it is the central problem this article is about.

The AI visibility discourse at large carries the same limitation. One 2024 study analyzing AI evaluation datasets found that over 75% of major LLM benchmarks are designed for English tasks first, with non-English testing treated as an afterthought. The strategies built on top of those benchmarks inherit the same bias.

Enterprise brands are not the villains in this story. Translation-first search content strategies produced imperfect results globally, but markets had learned to live with the nuanced failures. Traditional search indexed what existed, ranked it imperfectly, and the degradation was quiet enough that no one filed a complaint. LLMs raise the bar in a way search never did, and the reason is structural, which is what the rest of this article examines.

The Platform Map

Before optimizing AI visibility in any market, a brand needs to answer a question the English-centric visibility discourse rarely asks: Which AI system are your target customers actually using? The answer varies more dramatically by region than most global marketing teams have accounted for.

In China, a market of 1.4 billion people, ChatGPT and Gemini are not accessible. The AI visibility contest happens entirely within a separate ecosystem. Baidu’s ERNIE Bot crossed 200 million monthly active users in January 2026, and Baidu holds the leading position in AI search market share, according to Quest Mobile. But Baidu is no longer operating in a vacuum. ByteDance’s Doubao surpassed 100 million daily active users by end of 2025, and Alibaba’s Qwen exceeded 100 million monthly active users in the same period. A brand’s English-optimized content architecture is not underperforming in this ecosystem. It simply does not exist there.

South Korea tells a different version of the same story. Naver captured 62.86% of the South Korean search market in 2025 (more than double Google’s share) and since March 2025 has been deploying AI Briefing, a generative search module powered by its proprietary HyperCLOVA X model, with plans for up to 20% of all Korean searches to surface AI-generated answers by end of 2025. Naver is also a closed ecosystem where results route to internal Naver properties, not necessarily the open web. Western brands whose structured data and llms.txt implementation was designed for open-web crawlers are operating with architecture that was never built to reach Naver’s retrieval layer. China and Korea alone account for well over a billion AI-active users on platforms a standard global visibility strategy does not touch.

The Map Is Far Bigger Than We’re Drawing

Those two markets are the ones that get cited because their scale is impossible to ignore. But the platforms being built outside the English-dominant orbit extend considerably further, and the breadth of what has launched in the last two years deserves attention on its own terms.

Europe

France – Mistral AI’s Le Chat was the No. 1 free app in France after its February 2025 launch; the French military awarded Mistral a deployment contract through 2030, and France committed €109 billion in AI infrastructure investment at the 2025 AI Action Summit.

Mistral AI’s Le Chat was the No. 1 free app in France after its February 2025 launch; the French military awarded Mistral a deployment contract through 2030, and France committed €109 billion in AI infrastructure investment at the 2025 AI Action Summit. Germany – Aleph Alpha trains in five languages with EU regulatory compliance by design, backed by Bosch and SAP.

Aleph Alpha trains in five languages with EU regulatory compliance by design, backed by Bosch and SAP. Italy – Velvet AI (Almawave/Sapienza Università di Roma) is built specifically for Italian language and cultural context, designed for EU AI Act compliance from inception.

Velvet AI (Almawave/Sapienza Università di Roma) is built specifically for Italian language and cultural context, designed for EU AI Act compliance from inception. European Union – The OpenEuroLLM initiative, launched in 2025, is developing a family of open LLMs covering all 24 official EU languages.

The OpenEuroLLM initiative, launched in 2025, is developing a family of open LLMs covering all 24 official EU languages. Switzerland – Apertus (EPFL/ETH Zurich/Swiss National Supercomputing Centre, September 2025) supports over 1,000 languages with 40% non-English training data, including Swiss German and Romansh.

Middle East

UAE/Abu Dhabi – Falcon (Technology Innovation Institute) ranges from 7B to 180B parameters; Falcon Arabic, launched May 2025, outperforms models up to 10 times its size on Arabic benchmarks.

Falcon (Technology Innovation Institute) ranges from 7B to 180B parameters; Falcon Arabic, launched May 2025, outperforms models up to 10 times its size on Arabic benchmarks. Saudi Arabia – HUMAIN, backed by the sovereign wealth fund, is framed as a full-stack national AI ecosystem.

HUMAIN, backed by the sovereign wealth fund, is framed as a full-stack national AI ecosystem. South and Southeast Asia

India – Bhashini (Ministry of Electronics and IT) has produced over 350 AI-powered language models; BharatGen, launched June 2025, is India’s first government-funded multimodal LLM.

Bhashini (Ministry of Electronics and IT) has produced over 350 AI-powered language models; BharatGen, launched June 2025, is India’s first government-funded multimodal LLM. Singapore / Southeast Asia – SEA-LION (AI Singapore) supports 11 Southeast Asian languages; Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam have deployed MaLLaM, OpenThaiGPT, and GreenMind-Medium-14B-R1, respectively.

Latin America

12-country consortium – Latam-GPT launched September 2025, led by Chile’s CENIA with over 30 regional institutions, trained on court decisions, library records, and school textbooks, with an initial Indigenous language tool for Rapa Nui.

Africa/Eastern Europe

Sub-Saharan Africa – Lelapa AI’s InkubaLM supports Swahili, Yoruba, IsiXhosa, Hausa, and IsiZulu; Nigeria launched a national multilingual LLM in 2024.

Lelapa AI’s InkubaLM supports Swahili, Yoruba, IsiXhosa, Hausa, and IsiZulu; Nigeria launched a national multilingual LLM in 2024. Russia/Ukraine – GigaChat (Sberbank) is the dominant domestically deployed Russian AI assistant; Ukraine announced a national LLM in December 2025, built with Kyivstar and trained on Ukrainian historical and library data.

This list is not really meant to be exhaustive, but it is meant to be disorienting.

Every entry above represents a retrieval ecosystem, a cultural signal hierarchy, and a community proof-point structure that a North American-optimized AI visibility strategy does not reach. But the more important observation is about which direction these models were built in.

The old content strategy model was centrifugal: the brand sits at the center, creates content, translates it, and pushes it outward into markets. Traditional search accommodated this because crawlers are indifferent to cultural authenticity: they index what is there. The imperfect results were tolerated because most markets had no better alternative.

These regional models were built in the opposite direction. A government mandate, a national corpus, a specific cultural identity, a language’s syntactic logic, that is the origin point. The model was trained on what that place knows about itself. A brand’s translated content arrives as a foreign object with no parametric presence, carrying the syntactic and cultural signatures of its origin language. Translation does not retrofit cultural fit into a model that was built without you in it.

And this does not stop at the English/non-English boundary. Even within English, regional identity shapes what a model treats as native. Irish English carries vocabulary – craic, gas, giving out, that exists nowhere else. Australian idiom, Singaporean English, Nigerian Pidgin all have distinct fingerprints. A U.S. brand’s content may read as subtly foreign to a model trained predominantly on British or Irish corpora. The direction of the problem is the same regardless of whether the language is technically shared. So often these aren’t just words. They’re compressed cultural signals. A literal translation gives you the category, but often strips out aspects like intensity, intent, emotional tone, social expectation, or shared history.

The Embedding Quality Gap

The reason translation does not solve this is not just strategic. It’s structural, and it lives in the embedding layer.

Retrieval in AI systems depends on semantic similarity calculations. Content is encoded as a vector, queries are encoded as vectors, and the system identifies matches by measuring distance in that vector space. The accuracy of those matches depends entirely on how well the embedding model represents the language in question. Embedding models are not language-neutral. (I think of this as a kind of cultural parametric distance, or a language vector bias issue.)

The most rigorous current evidence comes from the Massive Multilingual Text Embedding Benchmark (MMTEB), published at ICLR 2025. Even across more than 250 languages and 500 evaluation tasks, the benchmark’s own task distribution is skewed toward high-resource languages. The benchmarks practitioners use to evaluate whether their embedding architecture works in other languages are themselves English-weighted. A leaderboard score that looks reassuring may be measuring performance on a test that does not represent the language actually in use.

The structural cause is well documented: the Llama 3.1 model series, positioned at release as state-of-the-art in multilingual performance, was trained on 15 trillion tokens, of which only 8% was declared non-English, and this is not just a Llama-specific problem. It reflects the composition of the large-scale web corpora used to train most foundation models, where English content is overrepresented at every stage: crawl filtering, quality scoring, and final dataset construction. Research comparing English and Italian information retrieval performance, published May 2025, found that while multilingual embedding models bridge the general-domain gap between the two languages reasonably well, performance consistency decreases substantially in specialized domains; precisely the domains enterprise brands operate in.

The embedding gap does not produce obvious errors. It produces quietly degraded retrieval and content that should surface does not, without any visible failure signal. The dashboards stay green. The gap only becomes visible when someone tests in the actual market language.

When Translation Isn’t Enough

Below the embedding layer sits a problem that is harder to instrument: Cultural context shapes what a model treats as relevant in the first place. Research published in 2024 by Cornell University researchers found that when five GPT models were asked questions from a widely used global cultural values survey, responses consistently aligned with the values of English-speaking and Protestant European countries. The models were not asked to translate anything; they were asked to reason, and their default frame of reference was shaped by the cultural composition of their training data.

Consider a brand headquartered outside France, but operating in France. Their content, even if professionally translated, was likely written by non-French-speaking teams with non-French-market authority signals: the institutional citations, the comparison frameworks, the professional register. Mistral was built on French corpora, with French institutional relationships and French media partnerships as its baseline for what counts as authoritative. A Canadian brand’s French content, for example, is tolerated by a French-speaking human reader. Whether it clears the threshold for a model trained on native French content as its definition of relevance is a different question entirely.

The community signals argument from the previous article in this series applies here with a regional dimension. The platforms that drive AI retrieval through community consensus differ by market. In China, Xiaohongshu now processes approximately 600 million daily searches (nearly half of Baidu’s query volume) with over 80% of users searching before purchasing and 90% saying social results directly influence their decisions. The community signals that matter for AI visibility in China are not the ones a strategy built around English-language review platforms is generating.

A brand may have excellent English-language retrieval infrastructure, strong community signals in Western markets, and a well-architected machine-readable content layer, and still be effectively invisible in Korea, structurally disadvantaged in Japan, and culturally misaligned in Brazil. This is not a failure of execution as much as a failure of assumption about which direction the optimization flows.

What Enterprise Teams Should Do

An honest note before the framework: The documented, auditable evidence base for enterprise-level non-English AI visibility strategies does not yet exist in a form that holds up to scrutiny. Work is being done, but a citable case study requires a defined baseline, a measurable intervention, a controlled timeframe, and independently validated results. A practitioner’s assertion that their work applies to your situation is not that. The absence of rigorous case data is a reason to build with intellectual honesty about what is validated versus directional, not a reason to wait. With that in mind, here’s what you can do today:

Audit AI visibility per language and per market, not globally. Query performance in English tells you nothing about performance in Japanese, and performance with global AI platforms tells you nothing about performance inside Naver’s AI Briefing. The audit needs to happen at the market level, using queries constructed in the local language by native speakers, not translated from English.

Map the AI platforms that matter in each target market before optimizing. The list in the previous section is a starting point, not a permanent reference, as this landscape shifts quarterly. Optimization work (structured data, content APIs, entity signals) needs to be built toward the platforms that actually serve each market.

Build localized content, not translated content. The four-layer machine-readable architecture discussed in this series applies in every language. But a translated version of an English content API is not a localized one. Entity relationships, cultural authority signals, and community proof points all need to be rebuilt for local context. The optimization direction is inward from the market, not outward from the brand.

Accept that English-English is not a single market either. The same structural logic applies within English. A US brand’s content may carry American syntactic and cultural signatures that read as subtly foreign to models trained on predominantly British, Irish, or Australian corpora. Regional English is not a rounding error. It is evidence of the same underlying principle operating on a smaller scale.

Accept that a single global AI visibility strategy is insufficient. The frameworks developed in English, including the ones in this series, are a starting point for one slice of the global market. Extending them globally requires treating each major market as a distinct optimization problem: different platforms, different embedding architectures, different cultural retrieval logic, and a different direction of trust.

There is real work to be done. If we step back and look at the big picture again, it’s clear that markets that were once willing to live with the nuanced failures of translation-first content strategies are increasingly operating on platforms built to serve them natively, and that gap is widening. You know I like to name things when the industry hasn’t gotten there yet so here it is: this is the Language Vector Bias problem. And the brands that start closing it now are not catching up to a solved problem. They are getting ahead of the most consequential visibility gap we aren’t really talking about.

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This post was originally published on Duane Forrester Decodes.

Featured Image: Billion Photos/Shutterstock; Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal