Wix Introduces Harmony AI Website Builder

Wix announced the launch of Wix Harmony, a new AI-powered website builder that combines natural language site creation with Wix’s existing visual editor. The company introduced the product in New York and said it will begin rolling out in English to users in the coming weeks. Wix positions Harmony as a tool designed to produce fully functional, production-ready websites rather than quick demos, addressing common tradeoffs between fast site creation and developing deployment-ready websites.

Wix has steadily expanded its use of artificial intelligence across its product line, aiming to streamline the process of maintaining an online presence while keeping users in control of how their sites look and function. Wix Harmony represents the company’s most direct effort to integrate AI into the core website-building workflow rather than treating it as a separate feature.

Aria Is Wix Harmony’s Interface

Wix Harmony’s interface is Aria, an AI agent that responds to natural language instructions and applies changes directly within the Wix editor. Users can ask Aria to perform tasks ranging from visual changes such as adjusting colors or layouts, to adding commerce features or redesigning entire pages. Because Aria operates within Wix’s existing architecture, Wix says changes made in one area of a site will not disrupt other sections or introduce unintended behavior.

Video Of Wix Harmony

Switch Between Manual And AI Workflows

An interesting feature of Wix Harmony is that it enables users to move back and forth between AI-assisted creation and manual editing without rebuilding elements from scratch. A user can generate a page or section through a prompt, then manually fine-tune spacing, layout, and content using drag-and-drop controls. Wix describes this as a way to speed up site creation while keeping design decisions in human control, rather than locking users into AI-generated outputs. This is a truly thoughtful implementation of AI that is flexible to how their users may want to use AI.

Delivers Sites That Are Ready To Deploy

Wix is positioning Harmony as a solution that is capable of delivering websites that are ready to deploy to a live environment. By running Harmony sites on the same infrastructure as all Wix websites, the company says it can support live traffic, ongoing updates, and business operations without requiring users to migrate to a different platform.

Websites created with Wix Harmony include access to Wix’s existing business features, including online commerce, scheduling, transactions, and payments. Wix also says these sites include built-in accessibility monitoring, search optimization tools, performance support, and privacy-focused infrastructure designed to meet regulatory requirements such as GDPR. These capabilities are intended to let users launch and operate websites without adding third-party services to cover basic operational needs.

Wix co-founder and CEO Avishai Abrahami said:

“Our focus is on combining the best new technologies with modern design, and this is the power of Wix. With Wix Harmony, now anyone can create a beautiful website, design easily with prompts and natural language without sacrificing scalability, security, reliability and performance. This is the benchmark of what a website builder should be.”

Harmony is part of Wix’s thoughtful integration of AI, providing users with tools that businesses can use to their benefit. Read more about Wix Harmony.

Featured Image by Wix