WordPress Starter Templates AI – Build A Site In 60 Seconds

Astra Starter Templates by Brainstorm Force, with over one million active installations, announced the integration of the ZipWP AI website builder that enables users to create entire websites, including content and images.

With over 280 customizable website templates that helps users quickly create professional-looking websites, it’s one of the most popular templates in the world with over one million active installations.

Creating websites with templates and page builders like Elementor and Beaver Builder, still required a modest learning curve.

The integration of ZipWP into the WPAstra Starter Templates solves that problem in a way that brings the simplicity of closed-source web design to the open source WordPress ecosystem.

ZipWP is a website builder that uses artificial intelligence to help users rapidly create functional WordPress websites with no coding or technical knowledge required.

The standalone version of ZipWP handles everything from installation and design to even creating the content for a fully configured website, including the images.

ZipWP claims that the AI can create an entire website in sixty seconds.

Screenshot of ZipWP Website

Both the standalone version and the version that’s integrated into the WPAstra Starter Templates offers features like automated website design, website content, and drag-and-drop webpage customization in a simple way that makes creating a website accessible to users of all technical levels.

The purpose isn’t necessarily to replace to web designers as it’s also useful for agencies that wish to scale their web design services while retaining total control and benefiting from the open source WordPress environment.

That means that the entire WordPress ecosystem of plugins are available for customizing websites created with the ZipWP functionality.

Users hoping to take advantage of the ZipWP functionality will have to register for an account with ZipWP.

ZipWP offers both free and premium tiers.

The free version allows users to create up to three websites per month. The premium version allows the creation of ten websites per day and other benefits for the price of $399/year.

According to the WPAstra changelog announcement:

“It will require connecting the user to their ZipWP account and providing their business details, after which it will generate content + images for patterns and pages based on the specified business details.”

