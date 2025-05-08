10Web Releases API For Scaled White Label AI Website Building

10Web has launched an AI Website Builder API that turns text prompts into fully functional WordPress websites hosted on 10Web’s infrastructure, enabling platforms to embed AI website creation into their product workflows. Designed for SaaS tools, resellers, developers, and agencies, the API delivers business-ready sites with ecommerce features, AI-driven customization, and full white-label support to help entrepreneurs launch quickly and at scale.

Developer And Platform Focused API

10Web AI website builder API was designed for developers and platforms who serve entrepreneurs, enabling them to embed website creation into their own tools so that non-technical users (entrepreneurs and small business owners) can launch websites with zero coding or technical knowledge.

10Web describes their product capabilities:

“Text-to-website AI: Generates structure, content, sections, and visuals Plugin presets: Define default tools per client, project, or vertical Drag-and-drop editing: Built-in Elementor-based editor for post-generation control Managed WordPress infrastructure: Hosting, SSL, staging, backups, and DNS Dashboards & sandbox: Analytics, developer tools, and real-time preview”

Learn more at 10Web:

Integrate the #1 AI Website Builder API into your platform

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Surf Ink