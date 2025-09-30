Subscribe
Squarespace Rolls Out New AI Tools For SEO And Design

Squarespace announced new AI-powered tools for SEO, AI Visibility, design, and for identifying business growth opportunities.

Squarespace announced their Refresh 2025, in which they roll out new features and improvements. This year there’s a strong emphasis on useful AI tools that enable users to build unique websites and improve their ability to do business online.

Useful AI Tools

Many platforms are announcing me-too AI tools that do things like create content, but not Squarespace. The AI tools they’re providing are practical and help users get the most out of Squarespace.

A unique example is their Squarespace Beacon AI product. Beacon AI is a system that enables users to accomplish common tasks like creating product listings, setting up marketing automation, and providing recommendations for improving business growth.

There is also a new suite of AI Optimization tools that offer ways to improve SEO and AI search visibility.

According to the announcement:

  • “AIO Scanner: A tracker that reviews mentions across AI platforms like ChatGPT, delivers a personalized report, and makes recommendations for increasing visibility.
  • SEO Scanner: A scanner that audits website content and suggests optimized titles, descriptions, and image alt text to boost both traditional and AI-driven search rankings.
  • AI Site Scanner: A scanner that will detect broken links and other website inefficiencies, providing quick-fix recommendations to enhance site performance and improve the visitor experience.
  • AI Product Composer: A tool to generate detailed, professional product and service listings with AI, starting from a short description or an image.
  • AI Discount Composer: AI-powered discount recommendations that can be instantly applied to drive sales without compromising profitability or brand integrity.
  • AI FAQ Composer: A personalized, design-friendly FAQ builder to answer customers’ top questions and boost AI search visibility.”

Design Tools

Another new feature is Finish Layer, a design-focused set of tools that make it easy to add cutting-edge website editing, making it easy to bring a modern look and feel to websites.

Blueprint AI will be expanding with a chat-based interface for creating images, content, and design advice.

Paul Gubbay, Chief Product Officer at Squarespace offered the following comment:

“With Refresh 2025, we are expanding our product suite by combining design expertise with AI-powered tools to make it easier to run a business while maintaining an authentic bran”

Read more at Squarespace.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/ABCDstock

