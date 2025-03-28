15 Proven Tips To Get More Social Media Followers

The changes in SEO and search over the last year or so have meant that social media has become an even more important part of an online strategy.

Brands need to consider their visibility across social media channels alongside other online channels to find new growth.

Building an audience on social media should be a priority for most brands to enable them to reach new audiences and to connect with their established audience.

Every social media platform has their own nuances and it’s important to spend time on the channel to get used to the ‘language’ of interacting. For example, how you would connect and communicate on LinkedIn is very different to TikTok.

However, there are fundamental rules that will help you to engage and gain more followers that work across all social media channels.

Let’s have a look at 15 ways that can help you to get more social media followers and maximise social for your brand.

1. Craft A Purpose-Driven Brand Identity

Your brand identity is the foundation of your social media presence. It should show in everything you post, from images to captions.

Create a clear and consistent personality that matches your values and connects with your audience. For example, the sustainable fashion brand Everlane focuses on transparency and ethics. Their social media posts highlights these values by showcasing factory workers and sharing details about their supply chain, which has built a loyal following.

For B2Bs however, the goal can be simple and concise, focusing on helping the user save time.

Airtable states in their LinkedIn profile that their platform “empowers people closest to the work to accelerate their most critical business processes.” This is backed up with every post being aligned to teaching the audience how to simplify their workflow, user group virtual meetings, and automation tips. This alignment is helping to build rapport for their 155k+ followers.

Your content should reflect your brand voice in a trustworthy way. Avoid sounding generic or overly sales-focused. Connect emotionally by sharing your mission and the reasons behind what you do.

2. Deliver Value Through Exceptional Content

To attract attention on social media, create high-quality content that educates, inspires, entertains, or solves problems.

Instead of just promoting your products, focus on providing real value.

Use a mix of formats to engage your audience, such as:

Short videos (Reels, TikTok, YouTube Shorts).

Carousels and infographics.

User-generated content.

Polls and quizzes.

Blog posts and articles.

Behind-the-scenes looks.

Interviews with influencers.

Live videos.

Diversifying your content keeps your feed exciting and meets various audience needs. To extend your reach, repurpose key content across different platforms.

For example, Canva shares relatable behind-the-scenes and quizzes on Instagram that spark lengthy discussions in the comments section, along with engaging visuals, while Notion keeps their Instagram page fresh with product memes and reels that subtly highlight their product.

Diversify your strategy by incorporating both static and video formats across platforms to identify what resonates most with your audience.

3. Be Consistent

To grow on social media, be consistent. Create a reliable posting schedule to keep your audience engaged.

We have a list of the best times to post on social media to get you started. However, we recommend using analytics to determine when your audience is most active.

Then, you can adjust your frequency based on your audience’s preferences.

A content calendar helps you stay organized and connect your social media with marketing plans. Plan to coordinate themes and avoid last-minute scrambles.

Automation tools can help with scheduling. Allow flexibility to keep your content authentic and engage with your audience in real time.

4. Engage Proactively With Your Community

Social media is a two-way street. You need to engage with your followers, not just post content.

Respond thoughtfully to comments and questions, even to say thank you. Asking for feedback is a great way to spark conversations.

Spend time each day interacting with others in your field. Like and comment on relevant posts, and share helpful content from various sources.

Participate in groups where your audience is active. Answering questions showcases your expertise and builds relationships.

For example, Wise has a strong online community. Their team replies to every follower with friendly comments, while also addressing product complaints making customers feel valued. This builds loyalty.

Also, provide excellent customer service on social media. Many people turn to these platforms to resolve issues. Respond quickly and show empathy.

5. Embrace Short-Form Video

Short-form video has exploded in popularity, which are 2.5 times more likely to get engagement. These snackable, 15-to 60-second clips are highly engaging and can help your content reach viewers far beyond your existing follower base.

Currently, the leading platforms for short-form video content are TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. You can read our comparison of these platforms here to help you identify where your key vertical will have the greatest impact.

Platform algorithms like Instagram and Facebook prioritize video content, meaning posting Reels can significantly boost your reach and discoverability. Instagram Head Adam Mosseri stated that Reels generates the most content views from accounts the user doesn’t follow.

So, what makes a compelling short video? Storytelling is key. You must immediately grab attention and communicate your message before the viewer scrolls away.

Focus on a single idea and use text overlays, voiceovers, and on-screen captions to enhance the story. Trending audio tracks and filters can help your Reels gain traction.

Potential short-form video ideas for your brand could include:

Quick how-to tutorials.

Product demos or styling tips.

Behind-the-scenes glimpses.

Employee/founder spotlights.

User-generated content.

Influencer takeovers.

For example, West Elm, a home decor retailer, often posts short videos on Instagram with styling tips and DIY ideas.

The content provides value and inspiration to their audience of design lovers while subtly showcasing West Elm products in action.

Authenticity and entertainment should be the focus over a hard sales pitch.

6. Optimize For Search & Discoverability

To boost your social media reach, follow social SEO best practices to leverage relevant keywords to your posts and profile. This will help people searching for topics related to your brand find you.

Include keywords in your captions, and hashtags on visual platforms like Instagram and TikTok. For longer content on sites like LinkedIn and Facebook, use keywords in your post text, hashtags and alt text for images.

Keywords should reflect your niche, products, brand name, or the problems you solve. Your social analytics can help reveal common search terms.

Hashtags also help with discovery. Find popular hashtags used by your audience and industry influencers. Use a mix of trending and niche-specific hashtags to connect with interested viewers.

To enhance your social SEO, consider these tips:

Complete your profile with a clear bio including keywords that are relevant.

Add relevant alt text to your images.

Use location tags.

Link to your social profiles from your website.

Encourage user engagement through shares, likes, comments, and saves.

Get mentions and backlinks from prominent accounts.

7. Encourage User-Generated Content (UGC)

User-generated content (UGC) is a great way to grow your social media presence. UGC includes posts, images, videos, and reviews created by your customers or fans, not your brand.

UGC serves as genuine social proof. When potential customers see others recommending your products, it builds trust. This type of content is often more persuasive than branded messages.

In fact, 56% of consumers are more likely to buy a product after seeing it featured in a positive and relatable way through UGC.

It also provides fresh content for your social media, saving you time and effort. It encourages customer participation and helps spread the word.

To encourage more UGC, you can:

Create a branded hashtag.

Run a contest for sharing photos or videos of your products.

Offer rewards for reviews or content.

Share customer content on your social media and website.

Partner with influencers.

For example, Airbnb’s #AirbnbExperiences hashtag collects a lot of UGC as users share their unique stays.

Airbnb reposts this content, which provides inspiration and social proof while reducing its content needs.

Always credit the original creator and get permission when reposting UGC. Showing appreciation encourages more contributions.

8. Collaborate With Aligned Partners

Partnering with influencers and brands that share your values can help you grow your audience. Collaborations allow you to reach their followers, who may be interested in your products or services.

To find suitable partners, look for those whose audience matches your target customers. For example, a natural skincare brand could collaborate with a wellness influencer.

You can structure collaborations in several ways:

Provide products to influencers in exchange for social media coverage.

Host joint social media giveaways.

Run affiliate programs or discount codes.

Create co-branded content, like a video series.

Write sponsored posts for other brands.

Organize takeovers, where partners post on your account.

Build ongoing relationships with select influencers.

When collaborating, ensure you have a contract that outlines content expectations, timelines, payment, and results.

Review potential partners by checking their engagement, audience demographics, and brand fit.

9. Offer Exclusive Value To Followers

Offering exclusive perks to your social media followers helps encourage them to follow you and stay engaged. When users know they can get valuable content or offers, they’re likelier to hit the follow button.

Here are some follower-only perks you can consider:

Early access to product launches.

Special discount codes.

Exclusive content (guides, templates, webinars).

Giveaways or contests.

Live Q&A sessions.

Sneak peeks of upcoming products.

VIP events.

Private groups.

For example, on LinkedIn, Slack alerts its 2 million followers to new features or alerts them to upcoming webinars and quick key takeaways which creates excitement and makes online professionals feel valued. In this example, they introduce their new Agentforce 2.0, which gathered around 250 reposts.

Promote these offers in your bios and captions. Teaser content can also attract new followers. Just remember to deliver real value.

10. Incorporate Social Media Advertising

While organic strategies are essential for social media, paid ads can help you grow faster.

Social media algorithms make it harder to reach people without spending money, but paid ads ensure that your best content reaches the right audience.

Choose ad types that build brand awareness, like Facebook’s “Brand Awareness” and “Reach” campaigns, which often cost less per click.

Create lookalike audiences based on your best customers to target users with similar interests. You can also run a follower campaign by offering a coupon or free resource in exchange for subscriptions.

Retarget users who have engaged with your organic content, as they’re already familiar with your brand.

For example, Headspace used animated video ads on Instagram to showcase meditation benefits and reached a broader audience by targeting specific customer profiles.

Make sure your ad content is engaging and valuable. Focus on storytelling and boost your top organic posts for greater visibility.

11. Prioritize Social Listening

Listening to your audience is crucial. It helps you understand their feelings and address issues early. Monitor what people say about your brand and industry through mentions, comments, and keywords.

Respond thoughtfully to questions and feedback to build trust. Thank users for positive comments and address complaints quickly.

If you can’t resolve an issue immediately, let customers know you are listening and will investigate.

Follow relevant hashtags and join industry groups to engage with broader conversations in your field. Sharing helpful insights can establish your expertise and attract followers.

Use third-party tools to track mentions, monitor sentiment, and organize messages. They can help you find important messages that need quick replies and better understand your audience.

12. Seize Timely Trends & Events

Connecting social media to cultural events, holidays, and trends can boost your reach and engagement. Social media users enjoy engaging in timely conversations, so find authentic ways to participate.

We recommend updating content about a month before an event to capitalize on search interest. You can also include trending topics or memes if they fit your brand.

Timeliness is key, so a flexible content process is important.

Be cautious about blindly following trends. Joining trends that don’t align with your brand can seem forced. Consider whether the trend matches your audience’s interests. If it doesn’t, it’s best to skip it.

Spotify does it well by providing official playlists to events like the Grammys and Coachella which is highly aligned with its core audience. It creates personalized festival recaps for users based on their listening habits and uses humour in their references to popular shows and music.

13. Embrace New Platforms & Features

To stay ahead and connect with new audiences, explore new platforms, and try innovative features. Early adopters often gain a competitive advantage.

For example, brands that joined TikTok early benefited from its rapid growth and gained extra visibility. Being one of the first to use a new platform helps you establish yourself before the market gets crowded.

However, be thoughtful and selective. Only some new social media apps are worth your time. Check if the platform’s audience matches yours and if its style fits your brand. Observe user interactions and look for marketing opportunities.

Shopify quickly adopted TikTok Shop and launched a shoppable livestream campaign with small business owners. Although exact figures on its success are not publicly available, TikTok Shop has become a key player in retail social commerce, with the industry expected to generate $144 billion in sales by 2025.

By being first to move and embrace what was a new feature, Shopify reached a fresh audience and positioned themselves as an innovative brand.

14. Build Exclusive Communities

Gated social media communities, such as private Facebook groups, Slack workspaces, or Discord channels, help you build stronger relationships with loyal fans. Unlike busy public feeds, these groups allow for focused conversations.

When customers feel valued, they are more likely to remain loyal and promote your brand.

For example, you might create a private Slack group for top customers and offer exclusive product launches and events. And, with over 20% of global social media users citing Livestreaming as their primary reason for engaging online, it plays a crucial role in building community.

Livestreaming is particularly important for brands in the APAC region, where research by GMI shows that APAC social media shoppers are more inclined to endorse brands that provide live shopping experiences.

So, look to build a community that works best in your region, and invite your most engaged customers, email subscribers, or social media followers to join. To encourage sign-ups, offer promotions such as free trials or discounts.

Over time, your community can provide valuable insights, beta testers for new products, and generate word-of-mouth marketing.

15. Analyze & Refine Your Strategy

Tracking your social media performance is crucial for long-term growth. Use the analytics tools on each platform to check key metrics like:

Follower growth rate.

Reach and impressions.

Post views.

Engagement rate (likes, comments, shares).

Click-through rate.

Popular content topics.

Audience demographics.

Look for trends. Do certain content types get more engagement? Are specific days or times better for activity? What do your best posts share in common?

Use these insights to improve your strategy. Make data-based decisions, but also try new ideas. Social media is constantly changing, so adapt your approach as needed.

According to CMI, 55% of B2B content marketers find it a challenge to drive conversions through content. So, ensure your content team is equipped with the tools needed to create, optimize, and track content on social media.

Consider investing in paid tools to compare your performance with competitors. Learning from successful leaders can inspire new ideas and help you set achievable growth goals.

It’s Time To Build A Strong Social Media Presence

Focus on authentic branding, quality content, community engagement, and data-driven improvements to build a successful social media presence.

To grow an engaged audience, use short-form videos, partner with suitable influencers, and offer exclusive benefits.

As you develop your social media, remember to:

Stay true to your brand values. Provide real value, not just promotions. Listen to your community to build trust. Measure and adjust your tactics based on data. Explore new platforms and features.

Be patient and consistent. Building loyalty takes time, but these relationships will support your brand’s success. Keep refining your strategy to maximize your social media impact.

