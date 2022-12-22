TikTok Trends Right Now: Winter 2022

Did you know that there are 1 billion active users on TikTok?

In the U.S. alone, there are 136.5 million users you can engage as part of your social media marketing.

That being said, it’s hard to capture even six seconds of attention as trends rise and fall out of fashion.

Where can you start?

What you need to know about TikTok marketing: It’s simple to make a video but hard to stand out.

It’s easy (and free) to access TikTok’s creative center for businesses, but you’ll lose hours and hours searching for TikToks your brand could emulate.

But it’s also easy to get lost in the shuffle when you’re new to the app. Should you look at the top hashtags, songs, creators, or videos?

Additionally, TikTok periodically changes its platform features (like how it removed the Discover tab and is trying out the Friends tab), leaving social media marketers and ordinary users everywhere disgruntled.

So, if you’re feeling lost and frustrated, here are the top 5 TikTok trends this Winter to inspire your next viral video.

Note: This list will be updated periodically, so keep this bookmarked for the latest five trends in the U.S. at their peak popularity.

Trend #1: Microwave Popcorn

“It’s Corn” is so last season. This fresh trend involves pairing the “Microwave Popcorn” sound clip with a simple tutorial, usually something that should be obvious to the audience.

While a little sarcastic in tone, it’s definitely entertaining as an educational video.

You could use it to highlight how your company trains new hire, explain how a service works (which could be an opportunity for B2B), or show solo parenting gone wrong.

Alternatively, emphasize your professional skills as a teacher, influencer, gamer, or any job, really.

There are tons of ways to get creative here.

Check out this example of a “branded” use of this trend from a local ice cream and sandwich shop employee training a new staff member.

Audio Template: Microwave Popcorn – Bo Burnham

Trend #2: It’s Time

It’s that time of the year (again!).

This trend revolves around Mariah Carey’s signature whistle-like voice at the beginning of the popular hit: “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The catchy sound is perfect for creators to hype up an upcoming event!

Let your audience know how excited you are, whether it be your online store’s seasonal sale, a gingerbread recipe, or a brand-new winter product.

Check out this punny use of the clip for a plantable pencil here.

Audio Template: original sound – Mariah Carey

Trend #3: #itsnotsobad

Here’s a creative way to say “sorry, not sorry.”

This hashtag trend features a sound clip from Yves V & Ilkay Sencan’s hit “Not So Bad” chorus (or Millennials will recognize the tune from Dido’s 1998 hit “Thank You.”)

Use it to gripe about something petty (using a sentence of plain text) and make a hand gesture like you’re playing the “world’s smallest violin,” ala SpongeBob’s Mr. Krabs, towards the end.

Poke fun at your industry’s “greatest problems” and roll your eyes.

It’s also fun to use as a clap back to trolls in the comment section. Lastly, it’s also a great opportunity to feature your pets (like this example)!

Audio Template: оригинальный звук – zotov

Trend #4: #Wednesday

Netflix’s Wednesday Addams dance has become a thing (pun intended) on the platform.

Dress up in all black, and wave your hands like you don’t want to engage with your fans.

Makeup and fashion brands, take note.

It’s a good opportunity to demonstrate your DIY skills – viewers are impressed when you manage to copy her monochromatic look, adorably awkward moves, and non-blinking stare.

Audio Template: Goo Goo Muck – The Cramps

Trend #5: Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer

From your brand’s advent calendars to mouthwatering reindeer cakes, ’tis the season to unleash your Christmas spirit!

Pair this one with anything reindeer-themed as the Christmas countdown continues.

Reindeer-inspired makeup tutorial, reindeer latte art, reindeer pastries, antler nail art, and heck, even puppies wearing a reindeer costume – the list goes on!

Delight your audience with this nostalgic tune, and you’ll probably be rewarded with enthusiastic followers.

And that’s a wrap for winter trends that are at their peak.

While we tried to find a variety that can work with most brands, not everything will fit your brand.

In that case, we recommend learning how to use TikTok search to help you keep up with the evolving trends.

Try TikTok Pulse, which could also help your ads on the platform show up on a user’s For You Page.

Additionally, it won’t hurt to use TikTok Insights to know your audience and plan your next live or non-live video with today’s trends.

Find inspiration from the others who’ve uploaded under these themes and develop a creative short video that captures your identity.

Stay consistent and watch your followers grow in time. Happy Holidays!

