134 Social Media Statistics You Need To Know For 2023

General Social Media Statistics

Social Media Statistics Worldwide

1. There are 4.8 billion social media users worldwide, representing 59.9% of the global population and 92.7% of all internet users.

2. There were 150 million new social media users between April 2022 and April 2023 – a 3.2% increase year-over-year. If we break those numbers down, it equals approximately 410,000 new social users every day – and 4.7 every second.

3. People use an average of 6.6 different social networks each month.

4. The average time spent on social media daily is 2 hours and 24 minutes.

5. If we add it all together, the world collectively spends 11.5 billion hours on social media platforms daily.

6. TikTok is the most popular social platform in terms of time spent. On average, global users with an Android device spend 31 hours and 32 minutes on TikTok monthly.

7. As of April 2023, the top most used social media platforms, ranked by global active users, were Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, and WeChat.

Social Media By Age Group Statistics

8. 54% of teenagers in the U.S. say it would be hard to give up social media.

9. In terms of usage, social media is most popular with users between the ages of 18 and 29.

10. Across all age groups, social media users cite “friends & family” as their primary reason for using social media.

Social Media Statistics For Business

11. 26.8% of internet users aged 16 to 64 discover brands, products, and services via ads on social media.

12. 44% of internet users aged 16 to 64 use social media as a primary source of information when they’re researching brands.

13. The average click-through rate (CTR) for social media ads was 1.2% in Q1 of 2023, down from 1.4% in the previous quarter.

14. The social media advertising market is projected to reach $207.10 billion in ad spending in 2023.

15. In the U.S. alone, the total ad spending in social media advertising is expected to reach just over $72.33 billion.

16. By 2027, $247.30 billion of the total ad spending in the social media advertising market will be generated through mobile.

17. Facebook has the largest social media advertising market share at 16%.

18. 81% of organizations use social media to raise brand awareness.

19. 71% of B2C organizations will engage in influencer marketing in 2023.

20. 33.64% of organizations have a social listening program.

21. 62% of organizations with social listening programs use them to understand their audiences better.

22. TikTok’s usage among businesses has increased 46.98% year-over-year, making it the fastest-growing channel among businesses.

23. 42.62% of organizations plan to increase their social media budget in 2023.

24. On average, 32% of the total marketing budget will be invested in social media this year.

25. 72.8% of internet users use social media for brand research.

Social Media And Mental Health Statistics

26. Around 32% of teenagers in the U.S. say social media has had a negative impact on people their age – though only 9% believe this applies to themselves.

27. However, most teenagers say social media has had neither a positive nor negative effect on themselves (59%) or others (45%).

Instagram Statistics

Instagram Usage Statistics

28. Instagram has 2 billion monthly active users.

29. The number of Instagram users is predicted to grow by 4.7% in 2023.

30. Instagram was one of the top social media apps in the U.S. in 2022, with 72 million downloads.

31. The average Android user spends 12 hours and 30 minutes in the Instagram app per month.

Instagram Demographics Statistics

32. 49.4% of global Instagram users are female, and 50.6% are male.

33. Based on advertising audience reach numbers from Instagram, these are the countries that have the most users:

Ranking Country Number of active users (in millions) 1 India 326.6M+ 2 U.S. 168.6M+ 3 Brazil 132.6M+ 4 Indonesia 106.0M+ 5 Turkey 56.4M+ 6 Japan 54.7M+ 7 Mexico 43.8M+ 8 Germany 33.8M+ 9 UK 33.5M+ 10 Italy 30.3M+

Instagram Business Statistics

34. Advertisers can reach 1.628 billion users on Instagram in 2023.

35. In the months leading up to April 2023, the total number of users marketers can reach via Instagram ads increased by approximately 310 million (or 23.5%).

36. The average engagement rate for business accounts is 0.71%.

Instagram Engagement Statistics

37. The engagement rate by account followers on Instagram is 0.6% across all industries.

38. Reels perform better than any other content type on Instagram, with 2X the average engagement rate of other formats at 0.93%.

Facebook Statistics

Facebook Usage Statistics

39. There are 2.989 billion monthly active Facebook users, representing 57.2% of all internet users.

40. A total of 2.037 billion people use Facebook every day – that’s 68% of all monthly active users (MAUs).

41. In the past 12 months, the number of Facebook users has grown by 53 million people.

42. Facebook was the fourth most downloaded social media app in the U.S. in 2022, with 45.5 million downloads.

43. The average Android user spends 18 hours and 17 minutes in the Facebook app each month.

Facebook Demographics Statistics

44. 43.2% of Facebook’s global users are female.

45. 56.8% of Facebook’s global users are male.

46. The median age of Facebook’s advertising audience is 32 years old.

47. Based on advertising audience reach numbers from Facebook, these are the countries with the most users:

Ranking Country Number of active users (in millions) 1 India 369.9M+ 2 U.S. 186.4M+ 3 Indonesia 135.1M+ 4 Brazil 114.2M+ 5 Mexico 93.3M+ 6 Philippines 91.9M+ 7 Vietnam 75.6M+ 8 Bangladesh 54.2M+ 9 Thailand 51.6M+ 10 Egypt 47.0M+

Facebook Business Statistics

48. Facebook’s global advertising audience consists of 2.25 billion people.

49. The global average revenue per user (ARPU) on Facebook reached $9.62 USD in April 2023.

50. In the past year, reported Facebook ad reach has grown by 5.0% or 108 million users.

Facebook Engagement Statistics

51. The engagement rate by account followers on Facebook is 0.15% across all industries.

52. Video post types are the most engaging on Facebook, with an average engagement rate of 0.17%

Twitter Statistics

Twitter Usage Statistics

53. Twitter has 353.9 million monthly active users (MAUs) in 2023.

54. Advertising data from Twitter suggests that approximately 4.6% of the global population uses Twitter.

55. The average Android user spends 4 hours and 48 minutes in the Twitter app each month.

56. Twitter was one of the top 10 social media apps in the U.S. in 2022, with 33 million downloads.

Twitter Demographics Statistics

57. Female users account for 35.7% of global Twitter users.

58. 64.3% of Twitter users worldwide are male.

59. Based on advertising audience reach numbers from Twitter, these are the countries with the most users in 2023:

Ranking Country Number of active users (in millions) 1 U.S. 64.9M+ 2 Japan 51.8M+ 3 Brazil 16.6M+ 4 UK 16.1M+ 5 India 15.0M+ 6 Indonesia 14.8M+ 7 Turkey 13.8M+ 8 Mexico 11.8M+ 9 Saudi Arabia 11.4M+ 10 France 9.5M+

Twitter Business Statistics

60. Advertisers can reach a potential of 372.9 million people on Twitter – or 7.2% of total internet users.

61. In the past year, reported ad reach on Twitter has decreased by 19.8% or 92 million fewer users.

62. The arts & crafts industry is the most engaging business type on Twitter.

Twitter Engagement Statistics

63. The engagement rate by account followers on Twitter is 0.05% across all industries.

64. The engagement rate for videos on Twitter is 0.17%.

YouTube Statistics

YouTube Usage Statistics

65. YouTube has at least 2.5 billion monthly active users (MAUs) in 2023.

66. More than 500 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every minute.

67. YouTube viewers watch over 1 billion hours of video each day.

68. The average Android user spends 27 hours and 19 minutes on the YouTube app each month.

69. 70% of viewers become aware of new brands because of YouTube.

70. Viewers are twice as likely to buy something because they saw it on YouTube.

YouTube Demographic Statistics

71. YouTube is used by 95% of teenagers.

72. Women represent 45.6% of YouTube’s global user base.

73. Men account for 54.4% of global YouTube users.

74. Based on advertising audience reach numbers from YouTube, these are the countries with the most users in 2023:

Ranking Country Number of active users (in millions) 1 India 467.0M+ 2 U.S. 246.0M+ 3 Brazil 142.0M+ 4 Indonesia 139.0M+ 5 Mexico 81.8M+ 6 Japan 78.4M+ 7 Pakistan 71.7M+ 8 Germany 70.9M+ 9 Vietnam 63.0M+ 10 Turkey 57.9M+

YouTube Business Statistics

75. Advertisers can reach a potential 2.53 billion people on YouTube, representing 48.8% of total internet users.

76. In the past year, reported ad reach on YouTube has decreased by 1.4%, meaning marketers can now reach 35 million fewer people on the platform.

YouTube Engagement Statistics

77. In 2023, the average engagement rate for a YouTube video is 0.36%.

Pinterest Statistics

Pinterest Usage Statistics

78. Pinterest has 463 million monthly active users (MAUs) in April 2023.

79. In the months leading up to April 2023, the number of people using Pinterest each month increased by about 13 million.

80. In the past year, Pinterest’s user base has grown by 30 million people – a 6.9% increase.

Pinterest Demographics

81. 79.5% of Pinterest’s user base is female.

82. Males account for 17.6% of Pinterest users.

83. 2.9% of Pinterest users are of “unspecified” gender.

84. 81.9 million Pinterest users are between the ages of 25 and 34, making it the most heavily represented age bracket.

85. 45% of people in the U.S. with a household income exceeding $100,000 per year use Pinterest.

86. 85% of Pinterest users say they go to Pinterest to start a new project.

87. Based on advertising audience reach numbers from Pinterest, these are the countries with the most users in 2023:

Ranking Country Number of active users (in millions) 1 U.S. 90.1M+ 2 Brazil 34.2M+ 3 Mexico 23.6M+ 4 Germany 16.8M+ 5 France 12.7M+ 6 UK 10.1M+ 7 Canada 9.7M+ 8 Italy 9.5M+ 9 Spain 8.1M+ 10 Colombia 7.4M+

Pinterest Business Statistics

88. Pinterest offers 2.3X more efficient cost per conversion and 2X higher returns for retail brands on ad spend.

89. 55% of Pinterest users see the platform as a place to make purchases.

90. Advertisers can reach a potential 282.5 million people on Pinterest, representing 5.5% of total internet users.

91. In the past year, Pinterest has seen a 20.2% increase in reported ad reach – or an additional 48 million people.

92. 80% of weekly users say they’ve discovered a new brand or product on Pinterest.

LinkedIn Statistics

LinkedIn Usage Statistics

93. LinkedIn has more than 930 million members in over 200 countries, with more than 224 million in the U.S. alone.

94. 117 job applications are submitted per second, and eight people are hired every minute on LinkedIn.

95. 61 million people use LinkedIn to search for jobs every week.

96. Over 63 million companies are listed on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn Demographics

97. Women make up 43.2% of LinkedIn’s global user base.

98. Men comprise 56.8% of LinkedIn’s global user base.

99. 520 million LinkedIn users are between the ages of 25 and 34, making it the largest age group on the platform.

100. Based on advertising audience reach numbers from Pinterest, these are the countries with the most users in 2023:

Ranking Country Number of registered “members” (in millions) 1 U.S. 200.0M+ 2 India 100.0M+ 3 Brazil 62.0M+ 4 China 60.0M+ 5 UK 36.0M+ 6 France 27.0M+ 7 Indonesia 23.0M+ 8 Canada 22.0M+ 9 Mexico 20.0M+ 10 Italy 18.0M+

LinkedIn Business Statistics

101. LinkedIn has seen an 8% increase in revenue year-over-year.

102. Marketers can reach a potential 922.3 million people on LinkedIn, representing 17.8% of total internet users.

103. LinkedIn’s reported ad reach in the past year has grown by 11.4% or 94 million people.

LinkedIn Engagement Statistics

104. The average click-through rate (CTR) on LinkedIn across all types of content is 2.66%.

105. The native document post type generates 5X more clicks than any other type of format on LinkedIn.

106. Video has the highest engagement rate on LinkedIn, at 5.11%.

Snapchat Statistics

Snapchat Usage Statistics

107. Snapchat has 750 million monthly active users (MAUs).

108. In Q1 of 2023, the daily active users (DAUs) of Snapchat had grown to 383 million – a 2.1% increase month-over-month.

109. The average Android user spends 3 hours and 17 minutes using the Snapchat app each month.

110. The number of Snapchat users is predicted to grow by 6.4% in 2023.

111. Over 2 million users have subscribed to Snapchat+.

Snapchat Demographic Statistics

112. 50.6% of all Snapchat users are female.

113. 48.7% of all Snapchat users are male.

114. Based on advertising audience data from Snapchat, these are the countries with the most users in 2023:

Ranking Country Number of active users (in millions) 1 India 182.4M+ 2 U.S. 108.8M+ 3 Pakistan 26.4M+ 4 France 25.9M+ 5 UK 23.2M+ 6 Saudi Arabia 21.8M+ 7 Germany 18.7M+ 8 Mexico 17.2M+ 9 Iraq 16.8M+ 10 Egypt 15.7M+

Snapchat Business Statistics

115. Snapchat earned $4.6 billion in revenue in 2022, an increase of 12%.

116. In Q4, 17 content partners reached over 50 million users globally.

117. Advertisers can reach a potential 654.4 million people on Snapchat, representing 12.6% of total internet users.

118. In the past year, Snapchat saw an 11% increase in reported ad reach – or an increase of 65 million people.

TikTok Statistics

TikTok Usage Statistics

119. TikTok has over 1.6 billion global active users.

120. TikTok was one of the top apps in the U.S. in 2022, with 99 million downloads.

121. TikTok users are predicted to grow by 11.6% in 2023.

TikTok Demographic Statistics

122. About 67% of teenagers say they use TikTok – and 16% say they use it constantly.

123. 53.4% of TikTok’s global user base is female.

124. 46.6% of TikTok’s global users are male.

125. 419.9 million TikTok users are between the ages of 18 and 24, making it the largest age group among TikTok’s audience.

126. Based on advertising audience data from TikTok, these are the countries with the most users in 2023:

Ranking Country Number of active users (in millions) 1 U.S. 116.5M+ 2 Indonesia 113.0M+ 3 Brazil 84.1M+ 4 Mexico 62.4M+ 5 The Russian Federation 51.2M+ 6 Vietnam 50.6M+ 7 Philippines 41.4M+ 8 Thailand 41.1M+ 9 Turkey 31.0M+ 10 Saudi Arabia 28.4M+

TikTok Business Statistics

127. Ads that are highly entertaining result in 15% higher purchase intent.

128. 41% of TikTok users are likelier to purchase if TikTok ad content lifts their spirits.

129. 65% of TikTok users rely on TikTok content creators and online reviewers to make purchasing decisions.

130. Advertisers can reach a potential audience of 1.09 billion people on TikTok, representing 21.1% of total internet users.

131. In the past year, TikTok has seen a 12.6% increase in reported ad reach – equal to about 122 million people.

TikTok Engagement Statistics

132. The engagement rate by account followers on TikTok is 4.25% across all industries.

133. 92% of TikTok users have taken off-platform action due to TikTok content eliciting a positive emotion.

134. 74% of TikTok users who have taken off-platform action did so due to informative comments on TikTok content.

