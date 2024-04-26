22 Places You Should Be Sharing Your Content

Don’t treat your content passively.

To get the most out of the resources you put into creating content, you have to share it.

The right sharing strategy can boost your content’s effectiveness and engage with users it might not otherwise reach.

However, each platform is increasingly focused on keeping users within its specific ecosystem, so careful research and planning are key to success in each algorithm and for each audience.

Content sharing is not as simple as reposting content exactly as it appears on your website or blog. Content has to be optimized for each channel or method of distribution.

With platforms so focused on keeping users on their sites, is there hope for using them to generate traffic? Yes, and here are some tips I’ve found helpful.

3 Tips To Help Funnel Platform Users To Your Site

Map The Audience Journey

An audience journey map is a visual map of the steps your audience takes as they make a decision to solve a problem or take an opportunity. It outlines the path from initial awareness through engagement and onto conversion, highlighting key touchpoints.

This tool helps understand and address your audience’s needs, motivations, and pain points at each stage, enabling more effective and targeted content marketing, SEO, and PR strategies.

Analyze an audience’s journey online to gain insight into their motivations and touchpoints for gathering information and making a decision about a given pain point or opportunity. Use these touchpoints and motivations to entice users to search your content.

I find most journey map templates difficult to implement, so I created a new type of audience map template that allows marketers to turn audience insight into an integrated PR and SEO plan.

Using the audience journey, identify assets based on the audience’s needs at various journey steps. These steps provide opportunities to entice users to search for your content in Google or even type the URL directly into the browser.

Owned Asset Marketing (OAM)

Instead of sharing blog posts or article links directly, create a unique asset with a unique value proposition (UVP) for a specific audience or archetype. Then, optimize that asset for different channels or platforms.

I call this owned asset marketing (OAM).

I reached out to Amanda Natividad, VP of Marketing at SparkToro, who put it like this: “Beat the platforms at their own game and publish zero-click content. Zero-click content is content that offers standalone insights with no need to click. Clicking might be additive, but it’s not required.

This means summarizing conference presentations into shorter LinkedIn posts, taking one key idea from a webinar and writing it as a Threads post, or repurposing a blog post entirely into a video tutorial on YouTube.”

Studies, research, uniquely valuable resource lists (e.g., tools), training courses, expert commentary, or framing on a complex topic identifying an opportunity are all types of assets that can be converted to zero-click content.

For example, I recently launched a Mini MBA about Integrating PR & SEO. As part of the course, I created templates, checklists, how-to videos, and case studies to help marketing leaders integrate their internal PR & SEO teams.

However, I don’t just share the course online; I repurpose the content to share on social or in my guest articles. The audience map template above is a repurposed asset from my course.

I also had my research team analyze the impact of brand mentions on a site’s ability to rank in the top 3 of Google for the course. I then took the charts and created a unique post on LinkedIn.

With touchpoints identified across the audience journey and potential asse ideas, distribute the content in a way that drives the audience to search your content. A PR topic tour can help with that.

Use A PR Topic Tour

A PR topic tour is a strategy that focuses on identifying a trending topic and creating a media tour to share an asset: commentary, data, resources, or unique insights about that topic.

The more an audience engages with you about a topic, the more likely they are to search your content or website when they are investigating the topic. This is because they begin to see you as an expert source on the subject.

Here’s the gist of how to create a PR topic tour:

Identify an industry or media trend: Analyze the last six months of media coverage on a topic to identify recent trends. Use Google News, relevant social media (e.g., LinkedIn or Reddit), or BuzzSumo to find a list of trends.

Analyze the last six months of media coverage on a topic to identify recent trends. Use Google News, relevant social media (e.g., LinkedIn or Reddit), or BuzzSumo to find a list of trends. Identify topics: Identify topics that you have an asset about or to create a new asset for.

Identify topics that you have an asset about or to create a new asset for. Create or Optimize an asset: Create a unique asset related to the trend or optimize an existing one for different platforms.

Create a unique asset related to the trend or optimize an existing one for different platforms. Pitch or distribute at audience touchpoints: Create a list of podcasts, journalists, op-ed sites, relevant social communities, and even blogs to pitch various story angles based on the audience or opportunities in each platform.

A PR topic tour is a great way to establish an individual or company as an expert in a specific topic.

I recently created a PR topic tour case study about Rand Fishkin’s concept of an “influence map.”

In 2021, Fishkin wrote an article, Influence Maps—The Best Marketing Framework You’ve Never Heard Of, for a concept he created.

Fishkin started to cover the topic on podcasts, webinars, and social. Here’s just a sample that I found and included in my case study:

Webinar on Crowd Content, discussing an influence map in a webinar about content marketing.

Twitter posts about “What is an influence map.”

The Ungagged Conversations podcast about SEO.

The Marketing Plan Podcast is a talk about digital marketing.

When determining places to distribute your content, consider using these tips to determine the best method and touchpoints to include.

Here is a short list of places to share your topic tour concept, from the mainstream to the niche.

1. Substack

Substack is a platform that enables writers to publish newsletters and monetize their content directly through subscriptions.

Substack has over 20 million active subscribers.

Creators write posts using Substack’s editor, publish them, and then email them to subscribers. Creators can earn money through paid subscriptions, which offer them financial support directly from their audience and facilitate a direct writer-reader relationship without the need for advertisements or sponsorships.

Setting up a newsletter through substack is very easy:

Sign up: Create an account on the Substack website.

Create an account on the Substack website. Set up your newsletter: Choose a name for your newsletter, customize its appearance, and set up subscription options (free, paid, or both).

Choose a name for your newsletter, customize its appearance, and set up subscription options (free, paid, or both). Create content: Write your articles or newsletters directly in Substack’s editor and format them as desired.

Write your articles or newsletters directly in Substack’s editor and format them as desired. Publish and promote: Publish your newsletters and share them on social media or other platforms to attract subscribers.

Publish your newsletters and share them on social media or other platforms to attract subscribers. Engage your subscribers: Interact with your readers through comments and feedback to build a community around your newsletter.

2. LinkedIn Newsletters

A LinkedIn Newsletter is a feature that allows LinkedIn users to regularly publish and send a series of articles to their followers directly through LinkedIn.

LinkedIn Newsletters are highly underrated. When you launch a new newsletter, you can notify all of your followers at once, giving you instant access to thousands of subscribers.

However, you have to be eligible for the LinkedIn Creator hub.

Access : Go to your LinkedIn homepage and use the Write an article option.

: Go to your LinkedIn homepage and use the Write an article option. Select “manage”: Under the Manage button in the article writing interface, select Newsletter.

Create or select: Either create a new newsletter or select one you already have. If you create one, then just name it, provide a description, upload a logo (I recommend a logo and branding for your newsletter), and then click Done.

3. OnePitch

OnePitch is an AI-based journalist pitching tool and is one of my favorites for media relations. However, your pitches have to be really targeted and strong to secure media coverage.

I use OnePitch for:

Write a pitch: Write a pitch for an interesting story idea. A pitch can be for data or expert commentary on a trending topic, a product launch, or another other newsworthy story.

Write a pitch for an interesting story idea. A pitch can be for data or expert commentary on a trending topic, a product launch, or another other newsworthy story. Upload pitch: Use the editor to upload and parse the pitch.

Use AI to build a list of journalists: After you submit the pitch, OnePitch uses AI to identify a list of journalists who have written about similar topics.

Pitch: Submit a pitch using the tool, which will email the journalist through your email address.

4. Medium

Medium is an online publishing platform where any writer can share their content. It’s useful for those looking to publish their thoughts, stories, and ideas on a wide range of topics through direct republishing or creating new, unique stories or assets.

Medium articles can also rank well on Google if they are unique pieces.

Medium allows you to republish your existing blog posts (if you use their import feature, they even add a rel=canonical link), but you can also use this platform to increase traffic to the full blog posts on your site.

To post on Medium: