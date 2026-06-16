TikTok Shows 3x More AI Slop Than YouTube, Report Finds

About 59% of TikTok videos served to a new account’s For You feed are AI slop, according to a report from Kapwing, the video creation tool company. That’s roughly three times the rate Kapwing found on YouTube.

The company manually reviewed over 10,000 TikTok videos across 20 categories and ran a separate fresh-account test, counting AI-generated content in the first 500 For You videos.

How TikTok Compares To YouTube

Kapwing ran the same fresh-account test on YouTube and found that 104 of the first 500 Shorts, or 21%, were AI slop. On TikTok, 294 of 500 For You videos hit that threshold.

I covered Kapwing’s YouTube findings and the broader AI slop problem in March. YouTube CEO Neal Mohan had also named AI slop as a content quality issue the company was building detection systems for.

By November, TikTok had already labeled 1.3 billion videos as AI-generated, according to the report.

Kids Content Has The Highest Concentration

Of the 2,000 videos Kapwing reviewed in TikTok’s Kids category, 57% were AI slop. That was the highest rate of any category in the analysis.

The highest-rate tag was #cartoonkids, where 97 of 100 featured videos were AI-generated. Tags like #cartoons and #babysong both reached 83%, and #forkids came in at 79%.

Which Categories Are Most Affected

After Kids, the next highest AI slop rates were in Science and Education (35%), Health (33%), and History (33%). All three are categories where visual illustration and voiceover narration make up much of the content.

On the other end, categories where on-camera presence or physical demonstration are central had the lowest rates. Fashion came in at 1.3%, Music at 1.5%, and Fitness at 1.6%.

How Kapwing Collected The Data

The report’s methodology started with a list of 20 popular TikTok categories and at least three of the most popular tags for each. Kapwing’s team then manually checked the featured videos on each tag’s page, counting AI slop versus non-AI slop content and combining the results by category. That produced the category-level percentages from a pool of 10,742 videos.

For the new-user test, the team created a fresh TikTok account and scrolled through 500 For You videos, recording which ones were AI slop. The 59% figure comes from that single-account test.

The report defines AI slop as videos with obvious AI-generated visuals, along with low-quality compilations using clearly AI-generated scripts and voiceovers.

For transparency, Kapwing is a video editing and creation platform. The company has a commercial interest in measuring the gap between human-made and AI-generated content.

Why This Matters

Brands producing TikTok content are entering a feed where automated content may outweigh human-made videos for new users. For children’s content specifically, the concentration is higher.

TikTok added user controls for AI content, but data suggests that what new users see by default still leans heavily toward AI-generated videos.

Looking Ahead

Kapwing has now published AI slop reports for both YouTube and TikTok.

YouTube has responded to its slop problem with detection systems and monetization policy changes. TikTok has added user-facing controls. Whether those interventions are changing what new users actually see hasn’t been measured.

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