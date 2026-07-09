The Web Is Eating Itself And Your Metrics Look Fine

That is not a moral claim, and it is not a warning about getting caught. It is a description of a mechanism that several groups of researchers have now documented from different angles, and once you see how the pieces fit together, a good deal of confusing behavior in AI search stops being confusing. I am going to walk through it in the real terminology, because the real terminology is where the understanding actually lives, and then put each piece into plain language so it’s approachable for everyone.

Set two curves side by side before we go further, because together they are why this matters now rather than someday. On the supply side, more than half of newly published English-language web articles are already AI-generated, according to a Graphite analysis of tens of thousands of pages. On the demand side, the machines are about to do most of the asking: Microsoft’s Jordi Ribas, who runs Search and AI there, has floated that, within a few years, AI agents could fire off a thousand times more queries than all human search combined. The web is filling with machine-written pages at the very moment machine readers are set to become its dominant audience. Both ends of the pipe are turning synthetic at once.

One thing to note is that there is a good chance you’ve already heard about the things I’m suggesting you do at the end of this article. But I’m betting you haven’t heard why, or how the systems operate that will lead to the change I’m predicting. TL;DR – the humans win.

Now, let’s start with the part that surprised me most.

The Systems Have A Thumb On The Scale For Machine-Written Text

Machine-written text carries a detectable structural signature, a generation fingerprint, and the detection research treats that signature as probabilistic rather than certain, a strong tell rather than a stamp. Fine. What matters is not that the fingerprint exists, which we have assumed for a while, but what the retrieval systems do with it, and the answer is the opposite of what most people expect.

There is a growing body of peer-reviewed work on what researchers call source bias, named invisible relevance bias in one influential paper. In plain terms: the retrieval systems, the components that decide which pages get pulled in to build an answer, have a measurable preference for machine-written text. They reach for it first and rank it higher, even when a human-written page answers the question just as well. The SIGIR study that named the effect found retrieval models ranking AI-generated items above human ones with no relevance justification for the promotion, extending an earlier finding of the same bias in plain text search. The leading explanation is that machine-written text tends to be smoother and more statistically predictable word-to-word, a property measured by something called perplexity, which is no relation to the answer engine that shares the name, and the retrieval models appear to find that smoothness easier to trust. The cause is still being argued. The effect is replicated. Right now, the fingerprint is not a liability. It is an advantage.

In practice, that looks like this. Two pages answer the same question equally well, one written by a person and one produced by a model. Offered both, the retrieval system reaches for the generated one, not because it is more accurate but because its smooth, evenly predictable phrasing reads as more trustworthy to a system that was trained on an enormous amount of exactly that kind of text. The human page was not worse. It simply did not sound like what the machine has learned to expect a good answer to sound like, and that expectation is now a ranking advantage you did nothing to earn and your human competitor did nothing to lose.

LLM Data For Decisions

A Little Synthetic In The Pool Becomes A Lot In The Answers

Now layer time onto that preference. A 2026 Web Conference paper modeled what happens as machine-written content keeps accumulating in the pool that answer engines draw from, and gave the failure mode a name: retrieval collapse. Their controlled experiment is worth following in its own terms. They began with real search results, then added machine-written, SEO-optimized pages round by round until synthetic content made up two-thirds of the available pool.

Here is the number that matters. At that two-thirds contamination of the pool, more than 80% of what actually got retrieved into answers was synthetic. Say it plainly: a modest majority of machine-written pages in the pool produced an overwhelming majority of machine-written sources in the finished answers, because those pages were built to trip the ranking signals and so they got selected far out of proportion to their share. The bias from the first section is the amplifier. A little synthetic in the pool becomes a lot of synthetic in the answers.

Picture that on a single question, say how long probiotics take to work. At the start, the ten sources an answer engine can reach for might be a clinician’s explainer, a university health page, a supplement maker, a long forum thread, and a couple of established health publishers, a real spread of origins and points of view. Twenty rounds of synthetic accumulation later, eight of those ten slots are near-identical machine-written articles that each paraphrase the same small set of claims, differing mainly in the logo at the top. The answer you receive still reads fine. It is now assembled almost entirely from copies of copies, and the disagreement and texture that used to live in that source list has simply gone quiet.

The Dial Everyone Watches Stays Green

This is the part that should have your attention. Through all of that contamination, answer accuracy barely moved, holding around 68% to 70%. The researchers call this a deceptively healthy state, and the plain-language version is the entire reason this piece exists: the answers still sound right, so from the outside nothing looks broken, while underneath, the sources feeding those answers have narrowed to mostly synthetic and real source diversity has collapsed. The system looks fine on the one dial most people watch, and is hollow on the dial almost nobody watches.

Concretely, here is the trap. A content team opens its AI-visibility dashboard and sees its citation rate steady, maybe ticking up. Everything on the screen is green. What the screen does not show is that the three or four sources appearing alongside them in those answers, which a year ago were eight or ten genuinely different outlets, are now a cluster of near-duplicates repeating the same claims in the same shape. The team is still cited, so the tool reports health. The information environment their citation sits inside has quietly narrowed to an echo. Presence held, diversity collapsed, and only one of those two things was ever on the dashboard.

That gap is the measurement lesson, and it is easy to get exactly backward. If you track how often an answer engine cites you, a healthy-looking number tells you that you are being surfaced on a given run. It tells you nothing about whether the pool around you is collapsing into sameness, and citation frequency across repeated prompts is a directional read on how you are represented, not a clean count of demand.

Why This Cannot Simply Settle Into A New Normal

So if the fingerprint is favored and the pool is homogenizing, why call it a poisoned well rather than a stable equilibrium? Because the system is drinking its own output, and we have strong evidence about what that does over time. The Nature research on model collapse showed that models trained on recursively generated data degrade across successive generations, the way a photocopy of a photocopy loses a little fidelity each pass until the image is mush. A retrieval layer that increasingly grounds its answers in machine-written sources, which those same models produced, is a slower turn of that loop. The systems have a survival reason to care, and the retrieval-collapse authors say so outright, recommending that organizations treat trusted, human-reviewed content as a strategic asset and begin tracking provenance and source diversity instead of accuracy alone.

And here’s a thought that’s important. Right now the platforms say they are neutral about how content is made. Google’s own guidance on its AI features states plainly that it cares whether content is helpful, not how it was produced. So three forces are pointing in different directions at once: a documented, present-tense bias that favors machine-written text, a stated platform neutrality that neither rewards nor punishes it, and a structural survival pressure that should eventually push these systems to privilege human-verified, diverse sources. I cannot tell you the date those forces resolve, or which one wins. I can tell you that betting a strategy on the current bias holding forever is betting against the one force the systems’ own continued function depends on. And my money? It’s on human-created content being more valuable over time.

What To Do About It

None of what follows here is generic content hygiene, and each move traces to a specific mechanism mentioned above.

Produce the thing a synthetic pool cannot reproduce. The one category of content a homogenizing, self-referential pool structurally cannot generate is original evidence: first-party data, primary research, firsthand testing, direct reporting. Everything a language model writes is derived from what already exists. Truly new information has to enter the system from outside it, carried in by someone who went and found it. That is not only a quality play; it is the exact material that preserves the source diversity the researchers say the system will come to need. In the probiotics example, the eight duplicate pages all recycle the same claims; the one that ran an actual test, or published real intake data, is the only source in the set that a copy could not have produced, which is precisely what makes it hard to displace.

Make your provenance legible. If the coming pressure is toward privileging human-verified sources, the practical near-term move is to be unmistakably identifiable as one: clear authorship, real credentials attached to real people, sourcing a reader or a machine can check, a track record that exists in public. You are working to be the kind of node that a provenance-aware system, once it arrives, can recognize and keep. The researchers name trusted human-reviewed content as the strategic asset. The task is making sure you are legibly inside that set before it matters.

Read your own numbers against the collapse. Hold citation frequency as directional rather than absolute, and watch specifically for the deceptively healthy gap: are you being cited into answers that are themselves narrowing to a handful of synthetic-leaning sources? A rising citation count inside a collapsing pool may not be the win it looks like. The teams that internalize this will be watching source diversity and provenance, not presence alone.

Do not optimize your way into the fingerprint. This is the uncomfortable one, because the same optimization that wins the retrieval preference today is what feeds the collapse tomorrow. I am not telling you to abandon structure or clarity. I am telling you that if your content is structurally indistinguishable from machine-generated filler, you have bet everything on a bias the system has a survival reason to reverse. The hedge is to be verifiably human where it counts, in the evidence, the authorship, and the judgment a model cannot manufacture.

The Bet

Here is where it nets out. The content that wins the answer engines today sits on a collision course with what those engines need in order to keep working at all. The practitioners who build the non-synthetic, provenance-clear, evidence-bearing node are not chasing the current bias. They are positioning for the correction that the system’s own survival requires. That is a slower game than optimizing for this quarter’s retrieval preference, and it is the one I would put my own money on.

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This post was originally published on Duane Forrester Decodes.

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