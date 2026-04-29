Why Your Content Isn’t Being Cited in AI Answers (And How to Fix It) [Webinar]

When a customer asks ChatGPT, Gemini, or another AI tool a question, that system selects a short list of sources to cite in its answer. If your brand isn’t on that list, it’s not a visibility problem; it’s a brand and content strategy problem.

What AI Actually Evaluates

AI systems don’t cite randomly.

They evaluate content against specific criteria: topical authority, structural clarity, and brand trust signals they can measure. Most brands haven’t audited their content against these criteria, making the content of this upcoming SEO webinar an advantage for you.

What You’ll Learn

In this SEJ webinar, Wayne Cichanski, VP of Search & Site Experience at iQuanti, unpacks how AI systems generate answers and what determines whether your brand’s content earns a place in them: