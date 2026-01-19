The Best SEO Conferences For 2026 (Virtual & In-Person)

Attending a conference is arguably one of the best ways to benefit from the latest industry insights while expanding your professional network.

Spending hours researching articles, forum discussions, and other online resources is always valuable, but attending conferences can significantly enhance your learning experience.

By directly interacting with industry professionals and experts, having the opportunity to ask them questions offers a depth of knowledge that complements and goes beyond what self-guided online research can provide.

Conferences help you stay updated on emerging trends, which is a critical part of SEO. They also offer direct Q&A sessions, chances to receive expert feedback on your work, and opportunities to strengthen your personal or company brand. Beyond competitive insights and creative inspiration, many events present unique case studies and learnings that are only available to attendees.

To help you decide which ones you should attend, we’ve compiled a list of the best SEO conferences for 2026.

Whether you’re an extrovert who wants to attend as many events as possible, or an introvert who only wants to attend digitally, there are sure to be several conferences that fit your needs.

Here is our list of the best online and in-person SEO and digital marketing conferences. Mark your calendar now so you don’t miss them.

Conference Dates (2026) Location WTSFest Feb–Oct 2026 London; Portland; Philadelphia eTail Feb 23–26 Palm Springs, CA SMX Munich Mar 9–11 Munich, Germany Adobe Summit Apr 19–22 Las Vegas, NV BrightonSEO Apr 30–May 1; Sept 15–16 UK; San Diego INBOUND Sept 16–18 Boston, MA Content Marketing World Oct 5–7 San Diego, CA ADworld Experience Oct 15–16 Bologna, Italy DigiMarCon Multiple events throughout 2026 Various locations Pubcon 2026 (TBC) Location TBC

WTSFest 2026

Website

Dates: February 5, 2026, London May 7, 2026, Portland October 1, 2026, Philadelphia TBA, Berlin

Format: In-person & recording tickets available.

In-person & recording tickets available. Locations: London, UK, Philadelphia, PA, Portland, OR

London, UK, Philadelphia, PA, Portland, OR Speakers: Chloe Smith, Sophie Fell, Emina Demiri-Watson, and more.

Chloe Smith, Sophie Fell, Emina Demiri-Watson, and more. Cost: Starting at £99 in London, $299 in Portland, $399 in Philadelphia

Starting at £99 in London, $299 in Portland, $399 in Philadelphia About: The Women in Tech SEO Festival is a full-day conference coming back to London for the fifth time on International Women’s Day, expanding this year to two more locations in Germany and the USA. A community-led one-track conference featuring a line of 10 brilliant speakers on analytics, search, technical SEO, and empowerment talks.

Below is a snapshot from the conference venue sidelines, where you can get a real-life overview of the conference.

The eCommerce & Omnichannel Retail Conference (eTail)

Website

Date: February 23-26, 2026.

February 23-26, 2026. Format: In-person with on-demand available for a limited time following events.

In-person with on-demand available for a limited time following events. Location: Palm Springs, CA.

Palm Springs, CA. Speakers: Kristin Shane, Max Green, Dave Spector, and Anngelica Newland, among many others.

Kristin Shane, Max Green, Dave Spector, and Anngelica Newland, among many others. Cost: In-person starting at $899.

In-person starting at $899. About: With a focus on digital commerce, this event is a four-day retreat designed to help ecommerce and omnichannel stores uncover new ways to maximize profits from some of America’s most successful retailers. Check out the full series of conferences throughout the year in Boston, Toronto, Canada, and London, England.

Preview of the conference from past attendees.

Search Marketing Expo (SMX Munich)

Website

Date: March 9-11, 2026.

March 9-11, 2026. Format: In-person.

In-person. Location: Munich, Germany

Munich, Germany Speakers: Alex Schultz , Cindy Krum, and Carolyn Shelby, among others.

Alex Schultz Cindy Krum, and Carolyn Shelby, among others. Cost: Starting at €899.

Starting at €899. About: SMX Munich is a large event with +1,000 attendees focused on search marketing, attracting a diverse range of industry professionals. It offers a valuable opportunity for networking, learning, and discovering new tools and practices in the field of SEO, social media, and PPC.

Below is a presentation from the past that can help you grasp what the event’s content looks like.

Friends Of Search Fest

Website

Date: March 12, 2026.

March 12, 2026. Format: In-person.

In-person. Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Amsterdam, Netherlands. Speakers: Ameet Khabra, Duane Brown, Gianluca Fiorelli, Helen Pollitt, among others.

Ameet Khabra, Duane Brown, Gianluca Fiorelli, Helen Pollitt, among others. Cost: Starting at €455.

Starting at €455. About: One of Europe’s largest search conferences. The event brings together consultants, marketers, and business owners to share their insights on SEO, PPC, and digital marketing. This three-day event will feature sessions designed to provide attendees with actionable insights and the latest information from industry experts.

In the video below, you can see what a real-life conference looks and feels like.

SERP Conf.

Website

Date: March 25, 2026 (Bulgaria) and Q4 2026 (Italy – TBA; Austria – TBA)

March 25, 2026 (Bulgaria) and Q4 2026 (Italy – TBA; Austria – TBA) Format: In-person.

In-person. Location: Bulgaria, Italy, and Vienna

Bulgaria, Italy, and Vienna Speakers: Bengu Sarica Dincer, Zlatan Ivanov, Stefka Georgieva, and more

Bengu Sarica Dincer, Zlatan Ivanov, Stefka Georgieva, and more Cost: Early bird tickets start at €99, with a final price of €199 excluding add-ons.

Early bird tickets start at €99, with a final price of €199 excluding add-ons. About: SERP Conf. is an international SEO, ecommerce, and digital marketing event, including a conference, exhibition, and networking with leading experts. It brings together the SEO and marketing community in one place with the goal of supporting businesses and sharing best practices for online development.

Below is a video by the organizers presenting the venue from a past event.

Adobe Summit

Website

Date: April 19-22, 2026.

April 19-22, 2026. Format: In-person, on-demand sessions available.

In-person, on-demand sessions available. Location: Las Vegas, NV.

Las Vegas, NV. Speakers: Shantanu Narayen, Lara Balazs, LaSandra Brill, and many others.

Shantanu Narayen, Lara Balazs, LaSandra Brill, and many others. Cost: Starting at $1,595 for government, education, and non-profit passes; group passes (for three people and above) are $1,695; full conference early-bird passes are up to $1,895, with prices increasing after December 31. On-demand sessions after the event are free.

Starting at $1,595 for government, education, and non-profit passes; group passes (for three people and above) are $1,695; full conference early-bird passes are up to $1,895, with prices increasing after December 31. On-demand sessions after the event are free. About: The Adobe Summit features a massive variety of guests and keynotes, including actors, producers, CEOs, and Olympians. The in-person conference includes sessions, hands-on labs, meals, and evening events. You can register for the virtual summit for free to access keynotes and speaking sessions after the event.

Preview of the conference from Adobe.

Brighton SEO

Website

Date: April 30 and May 1, 2026, UK; September 15-16, 2026, San Diego

April 30 and May 1, 2026, UK; September 15-16, 2026, San Diego Format: In-person and online.

In-person and online. Location: The Brighton Centre, UK; San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA.

The Brighton Centre, UK; San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA. Speakers: Adriana Stein, Dan Taylor, and Amanda Walls, among others.

Adriana Stein, Dan Taylor, and Amanda Walls, among others. Cost: In-person early bird pricing starts at £360 for brightonSEO UK and $475-530 for brightonSEO Friend tickets in San Diego.

In-person early bird pricing starts at £360 for brightonSEO UK and $475-530 for brightonSEO Friend tickets in San Diego. About: This twice-yearly conference is attended by thousands of digital marketers worldwide. It features training workshops, sessions on niche topics, social networking events, and talks from experts.

Below is video feedback from attendees.

Social Media Marketing World

Website

Date: April 28-30, 2026.

April 28-30, 2026. Format: In-person and on-demand.

In-person and on-demand. Location: Anaheim, CA.

Anaheim, CA. Speakers: Michael Stelzner, Mari Smith, Sean Cannell, Brent Csutoras, and many others.

Michael Stelzner, Mari Smith, Sean Cannell, Brent Csutoras, and many others. Cost: In-person starts at $1097; streaming and on-demand start at $547.

In-person starts at $1097; streaming and on-demand start at $547. About: Bringing together top social media marketing pros, this conference is not directly focused on SEO but features sessions on organic social marketing, paid social marketing, social strategy, content marketing, and several workshops.

It strives to immediately provide attendees with ideas they can implement for their clients or businesses.

Below is a real-life experience of what it looks like by Latasha James.

B2B Marketing Expo 2026

Website

Dates: April 29-30, 2026 (Miami); September 23-24, 2026 (Las Vegas)

April 29-30, 2026 (Miami); September 23-24, 2026 (Las Vegas) Format: In-person.

In-person. Locations: Miami Beach Convention Center and Las Vegas Convention Center.

Miami Beach Convention Center and Las Vegas Convention Center. Speakers: TBA.

TBA. Cost: Free.

Free. About: Featuring education masterclasses for marketing professionals, this annual conference covers a variety of tracks, including advertising and promotion, content and experience, and commerce and sales. Hundreds of suppliers and speakers will be on hand to discuss the state of the industry and recent happenings.

Below is the video from the real-life experiences of attendees.

Growth Marketing Summit 2026

Website

Date: June 16, 2026.

June 16, 2026. Format: In-person.

In-person. Location: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Frankfurt am Main, Germany Speakers: Melanie Muller, Nil Stotz, Paula Sappington, among others.

Melanie Muller, Nil Stotz, Paula Sappington, among others. Cost: Early bird tickets start at €599.

Early bird tickets start at €599. About: Assembling growth marketers and digital professionals worldwide, this single-day event features world-class speakers sharing their expertise on flexible and data-driven marketing solutions.

Here is what the venue looks like and some video feedback from attendees.

INBOUND 2026

Website

Date: September 16-18, 2026.

September 16-18, 2026. Format: In-person or online.

In-person or online. Location: Boston, MA.

Boston, MA. Speakers : Dale Bertrand, Jen Spencer, and Carole Mahoney, among others.

: Dale Bertrand, Jen Spencer, and Carole Mahoney, among others. Cost: In-person starting at $1,199, or $1,999 for the VIP pass.

In-person starting at $1,199, or $1,999 for the VIP pass. About: This annual event is powered by HubSpot, bringing together global thought leaders for a hybrid conference discussing marketing, sales, and customer success operations. It covers a wide range of topics and gives attendees the opportunity to network and learn from some of the best in the business.

Below is a recap from last year’s conference.

Content Marketing World

Website

Date: October 5-7, 2026.

October 5-7, 2026. Format: In-person or online.

In-person or online. Location: San Diego, CA.

San Diego, CA. Speakers: Guy Raz, Farra Kober, Robert Rose, and many others.

Guy Raz, Farra Kober, Robert Rose, and many others. Cost: TBA; $999 for the Digital Pass, which includes access to 100+ keynote and breakout session recordings.



TBA; $999 for the Digital Pass, which includes access to 100+ keynote and breakout session recordings. About: Over four days, attendees will learn strategies for building winning SEO teams, systems, and processes. With more than 100 sessions, workshops, and industry forums, you can choose the topics and sessions that are relevant to you. Thousands of marketers and representatives from numerous global brands will be in attendance.

Here is an example video from this year’s conference.

ADworld Experience

Website

Date: October 15-16, 2026.

October 15-16, 2026. Format: In-person and online.

In-person and online. Location: Bologna, Italy.

Bologna, Italy. Speakers: Lisa Raehsler, Dennis Westerbeek, Valerio Celetti, and many others.

Lisa Raehsler, Dennis Westerbeek, Valerio Celetti, and many others. Cost: Early bird in-person tickets start at €249; livestream only for €199.

Early bird in-person tickets start at €249; livestream only for €199. About: Bringing together PPC experts from across the globe for the largest paid ad and conversion rate optimization event in Europe – and the largest real PPC-based conference in the world.

DigiMarCon

Website

Date: Multiple events throughout 2026 (various locations).

Multiple events throughout 2026 (various locations). Format: In-person and online.

In-person and online. Location: Various global locations.

Various global locations. About: DigiMarCon offers a range of events throughout the year, both virtual and in-person conferences in various global locations. Digital Marketing Conferences is a global series of events bringing together thought leaders from the digital marketing, media, and advertising industries. These conferences focus on emerging strategies, the latest technology, recent best practices, networking, and collaboration.

Pubcon Austin 2026

Here is a snapshot of what it looked like during past conferences.

SEO Conferences To Confirm For 2026 (Dates TBC)

SEOktoberfest G50 Summit

Website

Date : September 2026 (TBC).

: September 2026 (TBC). Format : In-person

: In-person Locations : Stanglwirt, Austria

: Stanglwirt, Austria Speakers : Previous speakers include Jes Scholz, John Shehata, Andrea Volpini, Eric Wu, among others.

: Previous speakers include Jes Scholz, John Shehata, Andrea Volpini, Eric Wu, among others. Cost : Starting at €4,000. Everything is included: a luxury suite, all meals, all drinks, and even complimentary childcare.

: Starting at €4,000. Everything is included: a luxury suite, all meals, all drinks, and even complimentary childcare. About: The SEOktoberfest G50 Summit has been the world’s leading SEO think tank since 2008. It kicks off with the classic “SEOktoberfest” event at the famous Oktoberfest on Sunday, September 22, before heading to Kitzbühel, Austria, for the G50 Summit at the spectacular Stanglwirt 5* Wellness and Spa Resort. Each year, all experts compete for the coveted SEO World Championship. All conversations and discussions are confidential, and attendees abide by the main rule: don’t blog, don’t tweet, don’t tell.

You can learn from pictures on their official Facebook page to see what the event looks like.

Ahrefs Evolve

Website

Date: October 2026 (TBC).

October 2026 (TBC). Format: In-person.

In-person. Location: Hotel Intercontinental San Diego, CA.

Hotel Intercontinental San Diego, CA. Speakers: TBA. Past speakers include Lily Ray, Aleyda Solis, Cyrus Shepard, and many others.

TBA. Past speakers include Lily Ray, Aleyda Solis, Cyrus Shepard, and many others. Cost: TBA.

TBA. About: Ahrefs Evolve brings together five hundred SEO and digital marketing professionals from around the world into the same physical space so we can meet face to face, form genuine connections, learn from each other, and grow as a community. Meet, hang out, and build genuine connections with professionals and executives from big brands and international agencies.

Below is a video by Ahrefs’ CEO Tim Soulo presenting the venue.

NESS (News & Editorial SEO Summit)

Website

Date: October 2026 (TBC).

October 2026 (TBC). Format: Online.

Online. Speakers: TBA. Past speakers include Martin Splitt, Rand Fishkin, John Shehata, and many others.

TBA. Past speakers include Martin Splitt, Rand Fishkin, John Shehata, and many others. Cost: Early bird tickets start at $299; video recordings are available for $299.

Early bird tickets start at $299; video recordings are available for $299. About: The News and Editorial SEO Summit (NESS) is an online event dedicated exclusively to all things SEO for news publishers. The NESS presents a unique opportunity to learn from the biggest brands and smartest minds in publishing and SEO.

Below is one of the sessions from past events.

State Of Search

Website

Date: October 2026 (TBC).

October 2026 (TBC). Format: In-person and online.

In-person and online. Location: Grapevine Convention Center, TX.

Grapevine Convention Center, TX. Speakers: TBA. Past speakers include Ryan Jones, Carolyn Shelby, and many others.

TBA. Past speakers include Ryan Jones, Carolyn Shelby, and many others. Cost: $997.

$997. About: The State of Search brings together top speakers from the digital marketing field to cover various topics, from search engine optimization to emerging technology, lead generation, and display advertising.

Below is one of the talks from past conferences by Eric Enge.

MozCon

Website

Date: November 2026 (TBC).

November 2026 (TBC). Format: In-person.

In-person. Location: New York, USA

New York, USA Speakers: Previous speakers include Dr. Pete Meyers, Helen Pollitt, Lily Ray, among others.

Previous speakers include Dr. Pete Meyers, Helen Pollitt, Lily Ray, among others. Cost: Early bird tickets start at £499 for London; $649 for New York.

Early bird tickets start at £499 for London; $649 for New York. About: The annual digital marketing conference hosted by Moz, this conference features networking and expert sessions from SEO industry leaders, as well as experts in mobile search, conversion optimization, and search marketing.

Below is a sample talk from past MozCon.

International Search Summit (IIS) Barcelona

Website

Date: November 2026 (TBC).

November 2026 (TBC). Format: In-person.

In-person. Location: World Trade Center, Barcelona, Spain.

World Trade Center, Barcelona, Spain. Speakers: TBA. Past speakers include Gary Illyes, Mordy Oberstein, Olga Andrienko, Navah Hopkins, among others.

TBA. Past speakers include Gary Illyes, Mordy Oberstein, Olga Andrienko, Navah Hopkins, among others. Cost: Starting at €750, including access to ISS and International SEO Workshop.

Starting at €750, including access to ISS and International SEO Workshop. About: The International Search Summit is dedicated entirely to global digital marketing and learning the strategies to drive sales and growth around the world. With a focus on people, as well as learning, networking sessions are integrated into the whole event to ensure attendees leave with new knowledge and new connections. In the past, there have been three tracks with 30 sessions, all focused on international SEO and PPC. There will also be a deep dive into International SEO Workshop running on November 14.

Below is a review from attendees.

Tech SEO Connect

Website

Date: December 2026 (TBC).

December 2026 (TBC). Format: In-person.

In-person. Location: Durham, North Carolina.

Durham, North Carolina. Speakers : Michael King, Jori Ford, Martha van Berkel, Ross Hudgens, and many others.

: Michael King, Jori Ford, Martha van Berkel, Ross Hudgens, and many others. Cost: $574.38.

$574.38. About: This two-day event, by technical SEOs for technical SEOs, is designed to help you dive deeper into technical SEO and connect with like-minded people from around the world. Due to venue size restrictions, a limited number of tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Great SEO Pros Never Stop Learning

For an SEO professional, experience is important – but not nearly as vital as staying up to date.

While you can keep an eye on what’s going on in the world of search engines, paid advertising, and digital marketing by reading expert publications (like this one, for example), it’s also great to meet with other people who are performing the same job.

This gives you a chance not just to interact with them but to ask questions and develop relationships that could reap rewards far down the line. And SEO conferences are a great place to do this.

So, whether you’re trying to brush up on the basics, identify the latest techniques, or just take a trip on the company dime, the above events are a great place to start.

Include Your SEO Conference

This article is updated whenever possible to reflect frequent changes to event schedules and details.

If you’re hosting an upcoming SEO event and want it listed, please submit it via the form below:

Loading…

More Resources:

Featured Image: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock