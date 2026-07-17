Google On Canonical Fixes; Mueller On Hidden Links And A/B Tests – SEO Pulse

Welcome to the week’s Pulse: image generation lands in AI Overviews, Mueller weighs in on a plan to hide a homepage link, and Google puts an outside limit on how long a content-based canonical fix takes.

Here’s what matters for you and your work.

Google Adds Image Generation Inside AI Overviews

Google is adding AI image generation to AI Overviews and rebuilding the Google Images homepage, both timed to the service’s 25th anniversary.

Key facts:

Image generation inside AI Overviews turns a text prompt into a custom image built with Google’s Nano Banana model, the image system Google has been extending across Search and Chrome this year. The redesigned Images homepage is a browseable gallery of images from across the web that updates in real time, tailored to your interests when you’re signed in, with saved collections appearing as tabs above the gallery. Both roll out over the coming weeks.

Why This Matters

AI Overviews already answer plenty of queries without a click. Generated images give that surface one more thing it can produce on its own, in a spot that has pointed people toward images from the web. The redesigned homepage adds a starting point that isn’t a query at all, a personalized feed sitting alongside the search box.

Read our full coverage: Google Adds Image Generation To AI Overviews, Revamps Images

Mueller Answers A Plan To Hide A Homepage Link

Google Search Advocate John Mueller responded to a plan to stop a homepage button from being a link, so a better-worded link further down the page would count instead. He suspects the person behind it is overthinking it.

Key facts:

The r/bigseo thread describes a homepage that links to the same services page twice: once via a Services button near the top and once via an FAQ link worded the way the poster wants Google to read it. The plan was to make the button stop being a link while it still worked when clicked, leaving the FAQ link as the only regular link pointing there. Mueller said he wouldn’t expect to see any visible change, and suggested using CSS or JavaScript to position things on the page instead.

Why This Matters

Internal anchor text has been an optimization technique for years, which is why a plan like this sounds reasonable. What it costs is a homepage whose main button is no longer a link. What it buys, by Mueller’s reading, is nothing you could measure. His alternative keeps both links and moves only their order in the code.

Read our full coverage: Google’s Mueller On First Link Priority & Link Obfuscation

Mueller On Long A/B Tests

SEJ’s Roger Montti looked at Mueller’s answer on A/B tests that run for six to twelve months and found that it seems to contradict Google’s own written guidance.

Key facts:

Asked on Bluesky how Google handles long-term holdouts on a marketplace with tens of millions of pages, Mueller said that, depending on the setup, one version or the other is used for indexing, and that variants sufficiently different from each other could appear in search results. Pressed on whether constantly changing HTML could get pages dropped, he said that, as far as he knows, there’s no penalty or demotion for having varying content, though it can make the content harder to debug and monitor if it changes constantly.

Why This Matters

Montti’s read is that Mueller answered the indexing question twice, and that the question actually asked, about tests running most of a year, went untouched both times. That leaves a Googler’s reply and Google’s own documentation pointing different directions, and only one of the two is published guidance. The guidance is also the more specific of the two, warning against running an experiment longer than necessary, especially when one variant reaches a large percentage of users.

Read our full coverage: Google Says No SEO Penalty For Year-Long A/B Tests?

Google Says Content-Based Canonical Fixes Can Take Two Weeks

Google added a section to its canonicalization troubleshooting guide setting expectations for how long a content fix takes to show up in Search.

Key facts:

The guide says pages may stay in a duplicate cluster for up to two weeks after you fix the content, and that they can split out faster when the new content is more distinct from the rest of the cluster. Google groups pages it reads as having the same or very similar main content, then selects one as the canonical. The two-week window covers content fixes rather than redirects, a rel=”canonical” correction, or a server misconfiguration, which the guide lists as separate issues.

Why This Matters

The number gives you something to say to a client asking why the fix hasn’t landed yet, and it scopes the wait to content changes rather than to every canonical problem. Two weeks is the outside edge, not the standard wait. Whether Google comes around to your preference by the end of it is a separate question.

Read our full coverage: Google Says Canonical Re-Evaluation Can Take Up to Two Weeks

Theme Of The Week: You Get A Vote, Not A Veto

Three of this week’s four stories land on the same thing. You supply an input, and Google keeps the final say over how it gets read.

The canonicalization guide’s starting position is that Google’s pick might be the better one, and it asks you to weigh that before you troubleshoot anything. Mueller’s answer on the homepage button came down to a change he wouldn’t expect anyone to see. His answer on A/B tests was that one version or the other may be used for indexing, depending on how the test is set up.

The Images announcement sits beside that rather than inside it. It’s a product change, not a statement about how Google reads your pages. It points the same way, though, since generated images give Search one more thing it can make internally alongside what it finds on the web.

The lever you still hold is the quality of what you provide. Pages can split out of a duplicate cluster faster when the content is clearly different, and proper <a href> elements give Google links it can crawl. Google still decides what to do with both.

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Featured Image: PeopleImages/Shutterstock