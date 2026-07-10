Google Says Canonical Re-Evaluation Can Take Up to Two Weeks

Google has added a section to its canonicalization troubleshooting guide that sets expectations for how long a content fix takes to register in Search. The updated section says that even after you fix the content, Google may keep pages in a duplicate cluster for up to two weeks.

The guide also says pages can split out of a cluster more quickly when the difference between the new content and the other pages in the cluster is more distinct.

What the Two-Week Window Covers

Google groups pages together when it perceives them to have the same or very similar main content, then selects one as the canonical. The guide explains that resolving this issue involves ensuring the clustered pages are different enough so that Google no longer groups them.

That’s why the fix is content-related, and why the two-week window involves content fixes rather than implementing redirects, a rel=”canonical” correction, or a server misconfiguration. Google’s guide lists these as separate issues.

Before troubleshooting begins, the document suggests checking the Google-selected canonical in URL Inspection and considering whether it serves searchers better than the one you would prefer.

Google Keeps Updating Its Canonical Guidance

Google has revised its canonical guidance more than once in recent months. It updated the JavaScript docs to cover injecting canonical tags, after sharing canonical advice for JavaScript sites.

Why This Matters

If you’ve updated the content causing pages to cluster and the “Duplicate, Google chose a different canonical” status remains unresolved, remember there’s a waiting period before deeming the fix unsuccessful. Google says this can take up to two weeks.

Once you’ve corrected the content, you can ask for a re-check via Request Indexing. However, Google advises reserving this option for your most critical URLs.

Looking Ahead

Google mentions that it can take “up to” two weeks, so some pages might clear sooner. The more clearly you can tell the pages apart, the faster they usually separate, and this is something you can actively help improve.

Featured Image: Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock