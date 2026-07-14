Google Adds Image Generation To AI Overviews, Revamps Images

Google is adding AI image generation to AI Overviews and redesigning the Google Images homepage to mark the service’s 25th anniversary.

Brad Kellet, Senior Engineering Director for Search, announced the changes in a company blog post.

Image Generation In AI Overviews

Image generation inside AI Overviews turns a text prompt into a custom image built using Google’s latest Nano Banana model, the image system it has been expanding across Search and Chrome this year.

Here’s an example of generating a single image from a prompt. A search asking Google to visualize a nautical-style room returns a generated bedroom, along with follow-up questions to refine the design.

Here’s an example of generating a comparison. A search asking Google to create a visual comparing two options side by side.

This will start rolling out over the coming weeks in English, in all regions that currently support image creation in AI Mode.

A New Google Images Homepage

Google is also introducing a browseable homepage for Google Images, described as a gallery of images from across the web that updates in real time. Results are tailored to your interests when you’re signed in, and you can save ideas to collections that appear as tabs above the gallery.

Here’s an example of the new homepage; notice the personalized tabs under the search bar:

The updated homepage is rolling out over the coming weeks on desktop in the U.S. in English.

Why This Matters

AI Overviews already answer many queries on the page without a click. Adding generated images gives that surface one more thing it can produce on its own, in a spot that has pointed people to images from the web.

When Google brought visual results to AI Mode last year, a spokesperson told SEJ that its systems did not explicitly distinguish real photos from AI-generated images. That feature returned images linked to outside sources.

The redesigned Images home adds another starting point for discovery, with a personalized feed for signed-in users alongside query-led image search.

Looking Ahead

Both updates are staged rollouts, and Google hasn’t committed to a firm launch date for either. Whether image generation becomes widely available depends on how far Google extends image creation in AI Mode.