Google’s Limited Ad Serving Update Raises Questions About Advertiser Qualification

Google is expanding its Limited Ad Serving policy to cover additional scenarios on Google Search.

According to an email sent to advertisers, implementation will begin gradually in June 2026 and continue through 2028.

The update introduces new guidance around advertiser qualification, user reports, and advertiser identity. It also includes a recommendation for advertisers to pin their domain at the front of ad headlines.

What’s Changing In The Limited Ad Serving Policy?

Google’s new Search-specific policy states that it may limit ad impressions from “unqualified advertisers” on searches that are more likely to result in negative ad experiences.

The company says qualification decisions may be influenced by user feedback and advertiser identity.

One of the most notable additions involves user reports.

According to Google:

When users have persistently and disproportionately reported that an advertiser’s content, products, or behavior do not meet their expectations, we may consider that advertiser unqualified and limit its impressions on certain searches.

Google also says it wants advertiser identity to be clear and unambiguous.

The policy references ads that mention other brands, as well as ads with little or no branding. According to Google, those situations may create confusion about who the advertiser actually is.

To address this, Google recommends clearly displaying branding in ads and on landing pages, using specific language, and making relationships with other brands clear.

Google also recommends pinning an advertiser’s domain to the front of the ad headline, particularly for newer advertisers or lesser-known brands.

The Definition Of “Qualified” Appears To Be Expanding

One of the more notable parts of the update is how Google describes advertiser qualification.

Historically, Google Ads policies have focused on compliance. Advertisers generally know what constitutes a violation, what may trigger a suspension, and what steps are required to resolve an issue.

This new policy update goes further than common compliance issues.

Google is specifically referencing advertiser content, products, behavior, and user expectations. An advertiser could comply with Google’s advertising policies and still generate complaints related to pricing transparency, fulfillment, lead quality, customer support, subscription terms, or other post-click experiences.

Google doesn’t suggest those situations will automatically result in impression limitations.

However, the policy introduces factors that many advertisers cannot currently measure for themselves.

Google also doesn’t explain what qualifies as “persistently” or “disproportionately.” The policy also doesn’t identify reporting thresholds, qualification scores, warning systems, or appeal processes.

Most account health signals inside Google Ads are visible. Advertisers can see policy violations, disapproved ads, recommendation scores, and Ad Strength ratings.

The signals referenced in this update are different.

If user expectations and user reports become part of advertiser qualification, Google has provided little detail about how those signals are evaluated or how advertisers can monitor them.

Google Places More Emphasis On Advertiser Identity

One theme appears repeatedly throughout Google’s update: advertiser identity.

The company specifically calls out ads that reference other brands, as well as generic ads with little or no branding. According to Google, those situations can create confusion about who the advertiser actually is.

That language caught my attention because it goes beyond traditional discussions around ad copy or landing page requirements. Google is specifically focused on whether users clearly understand who they are engaging with before they click.

Google’s recommendation to pin a domain at the front of an ad headline appears aimed directly at that issue.

This recommendation, to me, feels contradictory because it differs from guidance many advertisers have received over the past several years.

Google’s recommendations around Responsive Search Ads have generally favored flexibility. Advertisers have been encouraged to provide more headline options and allow Google’s systems to test combinations automatically.

Pinning was never prohibited, but it was often viewed as a tradeoff because it reduced the number of combinations Google’s systems could test.

Viewed alongside the rest of the policy update, the recommendation starts to make more sense.

Google is spending far more time discussing advertiser identity, user expectations, and potential confusion than many advertisers are accustomed to seeing in policy guidance.

Why The Timing Matters

One reason this update caught my attention is the timing.

Google is introducing new language around advertiser qualification, user expectations, and advertiser identity while simultaneously expanding AI-powered Search experiences.

Over the past year, the company has rolled out AI Overviews, AI Mode, Conversational Discovery Ads, Highlighted Answers, and additional AI-driven advertising formats.

Google never connects this policy update directly to AI Search experiences, but it’s difficult to separate the two conversations entirely.

The policy repeatedly references user expectations, advertiser identity, and reports from users. Those themes feel increasingly relevant as Google introduces more conversational Search experiences and more advertising opportunities within them.

The long rollout timeline also stands out: implementation begins in 2026 but will continue through 2028.

That is a long deployment period for what appears to be a relatively small policy update.

To me, the timeline suggests Google may be building a longer-term qualification framework rather than simply introducing another policy restriction.

Whether that framework ultimately affects a small number of advertisers or becomes a more meaningful part of Search eligibility remains to be seen.

What This Means For Advertisers

Google’s policy update introduces a broader conversation about advertiser qualification.

They’re no longer talking solely about policy compliance, landing page requirements, and account health signals. The update repeatedly references user expectations, advertiser identity, and reports from users.

What remains unclear is how many of those signals are measured.

Google does not explain what qualifies as “persistently” or “disproportionately,” nor does it outline how advertisers will be notified if qualification issues arise.

For now, many of the signals referenced in the policy remain largely invisible to advertisers.

Featured image: Andrii Yalanskyi / Shutterstock