Google Says AI Creative Should Help Brands Differentiate, Not Blend In

One of the more interesting moments in Google’s latest Ads Decoded podcast centered around a growing advertiser concern about AI-generated creative.

As more brands gain access to the same AI tools, will advertising eventually start feeling repetitive?

Ginny Marvin, Ads Liaison at Google, raised that question directly during the discussion, asking whether the industry was heading toward a “sea of sameness.”

The response from Charles Boyd, Groupe Product Manager for Creative at Google, offered a clearer look on how Google is positioning AI creative tools inside Google Ads and where the company believes advertiser differentiation still comes from.

Google Says AI Creative Should Expand Creative Variation

Throughout the episode, Google repeatedly framed AI creative tools as systems designed to expand variation, accelerate testing, and adapt messaging across different audiences and placements.

Google repeatedly positioned these tools as dependent on advertiser strategy and direction.

Boyd described the value of generative tools as “the ability to quickly create different creative styles and iterations at scale.”

A large part of the industry conversation around AI advertising has focused on concerns about generic outputs and loss of differentiation.

Google appears to be taking the opposite position.

The company seems to believe advertisers with a strong understanding of their audience, messaging, and brand voice will be able to scale those strengths more efficiently through AI-assisted creative workflows.

Instead, Google appears to be positioning AI as infrastructure that helps advertisers produce more combinations, more testing opportunities, and more audience-specific variations.

That distinction gives more context to how Google is approaching AI creative tools.

Google Wants Advertisers Steering AI Creative

Another phrase Google returned to multiple times during the episode was “advertiser-in-the-loop.”

The broader point was that automation should still include advertiser guidance and oversight.

Google highlighted several tools designed to give advertisers more control over how AI-generated assets are created:

Text guidelines

Brand guidance

AI briefs

Asset Studio

Video enhancement previews

Text disclaimers

Final URL expansion controls

Boyd explained that advertisers can now provide specific text instructions directly inside campaigns.

For example, a brand could tell Google not to describe products using certain language or positioning:

Google literally will check every asset that gets created against each one of the guidelines that you provide.

According to Google, advertisers can specify up to 40 text guidelines within a campaign.

That is a noticeable shift from earlier automation features, which often felt far more rigid from a brand and messaging perspective.

The addition of text guidelines, AI briefs, and expanded creative controls suggests Google is trying to give advertisers more influence over how AI-generated assets are created and adapted across campaigns.

Google Is Increasingly Focused On Creative Breadth

Another notable takeaway from the episode was how often Google discussed creative diversity and variation.

The conversation repeatedly touched on:

Multiple responsive search ads

Different landing pages

Different aspect ratios

Audience-specific messaging

Diverse asset combinations

Creative tailored to different stages of the customer journey

At one point, Boyd encouraged advertisers to consider having multiple responsive search ads with different landing pages inside the same ad group.

That guidance would have sounded unusual to many PPC practitioners several years ago.

Google’s reasoning is that systems like AI Max can dynamically combine the following o better align messaging with different user journeys:

Headlines

Descriptions

Landing pages

Audience intent signals

Search context

Asset combinations

This feels connected to a larger shift happening across Google Ads.

Campaign optimization increasingly revolves around combinations of signals instead of isolated assets or keywords.

Sarah Hathiramani, Director of Product Management for YouTube Ads, reinforced this idea when discussing Demand Gen and YouTube creative:

There may be different audiences that you’re going after, and those audiences are going to resonate with very different creative messages.

That point becomes more important as Google’s systems increasingly personalize creative combinations dynamically.

Veo Signals Where Google Thinks Creative Production Is Going

The episode also offered another look at how Google sees AI changing creative production itself.

Hathiramani discussed Veo integrations inside Google Ads and Asset Studio.

According to Google, advertisers can upload up to three images and generate multiple short-form video variations automatically.

Google positioned this as a way to reduce production barriers for advertisers that may not have dedicated video resources:

Instead of asking every advertiser to become an in-house video production company, we’re able to use Veo to leverage automation while maintaining transparency and control.

That could be particularly meaningful for smaller advertisers or brands that historically relied heavily on static image creative.

It also reflects a larger trend happening across Google Ads.

The company increasingly wants advertisers participating across more inventory types, placements, formats, and surfaces.

AI-generated creative helps reduce some of the operational burden required to do that.

At the same time, Google repeatedly stressed that advertisers still need strong inputs.

Marvin specifically noted that brands with a clear voice and point of view are likely to benefit most from these tools.

What This Means For Advertisers

One of the more noticeable themes throughout the episode was how often Google emphasized creative breadth.

Multiple landing pages, multiple responsive search ads, audience-specific messaging, different aspect ratios, and structured asset testing all came up repeatedly across Search, Performance Max, Demand Gen, and YouTube.

That guidance reflects how Google’s systems increasingly optimize around combinations of assets, intent signals, placements, and audiences rather than isolated ads or keywords.

For advertisers, that may require a shift away from building a small set of highly controlled assets toward developing broader creative coverage across different audience stages and formats.

Looking Ahead

This episode offered a clearer look at how Google is talking about AI creative internally ahead of Google Marketing Live.

The discussion repeatedly centered around advertiser controls, creative testing, audience-specific messaging, and broader asset variation across campaigns.

That may be one of the more important signals for advertisers paying attention to where Google Ads is heading next.

Google appears to be encouraging advertisers to build more adaptable creative systems rather than relying on a small set of static assets.

Featured image: Google, YouTube