Google Rolls Out AI Mode Information Agents To Ultra Subscribers

Google has launched information agents in Search for AI Ultra subscribers, covering all AI Mode languages and markets.

Robby Stein, VP of Product for Google Search, announced the availability in a post on X and said access will expand to more people this summer.

Information agents in Search are now available in all AI Mode languages & markets for Google AI Ultra subscribers. Just ask AI Mode to keep you updated on any topic, and your agent will work around the clock on your behalf to send detailed updates and links to the web the moment… https://t.co/9AQyOLuZoV — Robby Stein (@rmstein) June 12, 2026

The launch comes roughly three weeks after Google announced the feature at I/O. The agents monitor topics in the background and send updates with links to the web.

How Information Agents Work

Users ask AI Mode to keep them updated on a topic, and the agent watches for new information.

Stein described the feature in his announcement:

“Just ask AI Mode to keep you updated on any topic, and your agent will work around the clock on your behalf to send detailed updates and links to the web the moment new info is available.”

At I/O, Google said the agents look across the web, including blogs, news sites, and social posts. They also tap the company’s real-time data on finance, shopping, and sports.

How The Launch Compares To The I/O Plan

When Google announced information agents in May, the company said they would launch first for AI Pro and Ultra subscribers this summer.

Today’s availability covers Ultra subscribers only, and Stein’s post doesn’t say when Pro subscribers will get access.

He called the Ultra rollout a first group:

“Excited for this first group to try agents in Search! We’ll expand to more people this summer.”

Why This Matters

Information agents change when your content can reach searchers. Instead of running the same query each week, a person gets an update when something new appears.

Because the updates include links to the web, agent notifications could still bring traffic. Stein’s post doesn’t say how agents choose which sources to include in an update.

The Ultra requirement keeps the initial audience small. If access expands as planned this summer, more recurring queries could move from active searches to background monitoring.

Looking Ahead

Stein’s post doesn’t say whether the feature will eventually reach free users.

At I/O, Google also said agentic booking capabilities will roll out to everyone in the U.S. this summer. Custom experiences with Antigravity in Search are planned for the coming months, starting with Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the U.S.