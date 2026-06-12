Google Publishes Tennessee Search “Blacklist” Guidance

Google is complying with a new law in Tennessee that makes it accountable to small businesses in the event of blacklisting from search results or having their reviews removed. The new law is part of a broader societal concern about big tech monopolies that could harm small businesses. Google published guidelines specific to Tennessee businesses that make it easier for them to receive notifications related to what the law defines as blacklisting.

SB 2262

SB 2262 is a new law passed in Tennessee that goes into effect on July 1 and offers protections to small businesses that experience “blacklisting” by a search engine or see their reviews reduced by 25% or more.

The law uses the word “blacklist” to mean one of three things:

“(i) reduce the visibility or accessibility of a small business’s website on an online search engine; (ii) remove a small business’s website or the search result for such website from an online search engine; or (iii) delete or otherwise remove from the online search engine 25% or more of the reviews of a small business.” Violations of the new law enables small businesses to bring a court action against Google or any other search engine.”

Small businesses are defined as businesses with 50 or less employees.

The original version of the law required search engines to notify small businesses if they have been blacklisted. The law that was actually passed was amended on April 6, 2026 removed that requirement and replaced it with a small business’s right to contact the search engine and demand an explanation.

The amended law says:

“…authorize a small business that believes an online search engine has blacklisted the small business to contact the online search engine and request a response concerning the action. The search engine must provide a response to such request within five business days that includes an explanation of the action and justification for the action; the process, steps, and requirements necessary for the small business to appeal the action or be restored or re-indexed;…”

Google’s Response

Google has published new guidelines that are specific to small businesses in Tennessee which specify actions that small businesses must take in order to ensure that they receive notices that they are required to send.

The new guidelines state:

“Tennessee SB 2262 (2026) entitles certain small businesses in Tennessee to be notified if their digital listings or customer reviews are removed or restricted from online search engines. To make sure you receive these notifications from Google Search, be sure to do the following: Verify your website in Search Console Claim and manage other business listings on Google that may appear on Search”

The new guidelines explain the benefits of signing up for Search Console:

“Spam and policy violations: Get notified if your site is in violation of Google’s spam policies and other policy violations. Legal removals: Get alerts if content was removed due to local legal requirements. Security issues: Get notified about malware or hacked content on your site.”

It also explains the benefits of claiming a Google Business Profile and getting started with a Merchant Center listing.

Takeaway

The new law is meant to bring more transparency to the way search engines list and delist small businesses and to make search engines more accountable to businesses.

Losing a large number of positive reviews can cause severe business harm. The Tennessee law seeks to give these business owners legal power to hold search engines like Google more accountable for their decisions.

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