Google Lens Integration For YouTube Shorts: Search Within Videos

Google has integrated Lens into YouTube Shorts.

Now, you can search for items you see in videos directly from your phone.

How The New Feature Works

Here’s how to use Google Lens in YouTube Shorts:

Pause any Short by tapping the screen.

Select “Lens” from the top menu.

Circle, highlight, or tap anything you want to search.

You can identify objects, translate text, or learn about locations. The results appear right above the video. When you’re finished, just swipe down to continue watching.

Here’s an example of the interface:

The feature works with products, plants, animals, landmarks, and text. You can even translate captions in real-time. Some searches include AI Overviews that provide more detailed information about what you’re looking for.

Google shared an example in its announcement:

“If you’re watching a short filmed in a location that you want to visit, you can select a landmark to identify it and learn more about the destination’s culture and history.”

See a demonstration in the video below:

Important Limitations

There are some key restrictions. Google Lens won’t work on Shorts with YouTube Shopping affiliate tags or paid product promotions.

The support docs are clear:

“Tagging a product via YouTube Shopping will disable the lens search.”

Search results only show organic content, meaning no ads will appear when you use Lens. Google also states that it doesn’t use facial recognition technology, although the system may display results for famous people when relevant.

The feature is only compatible with mobile devices (iOS and Android). Google says the beta is “starting to roll out to all viewers this week,” though it hasn’t shared specific dates for different regions.

What This Means For Marketers

This update presents several opportunities for content creators and marketers:

Visual elements in your Shorts can now boost engagement.

Travel and hospitality businesses receive free visibility when their locations feature in videos.

Educational creators can benefit as viewers explore the topics presented in their content.

The ban on affiliate content poses a challenge. Creators who rely on YouTube Shopping must carefully consider their monetization strategies. They will need to find a balance between discoverable content and their revenue goals.

Looking Ahead

Google Lens in YouTube Shorts signals a shift in how people interact with video content. You can now search within videos, not just for them.

For marketers, this means visual elements matter more than ever. The objects, locations, and text in your videos are now searchable entry points.

The exclusion of monetized content also sets up an interesting dynamic. Creators must choose between affiliate revenue and visibility in visual search.

Start planning your Shorts with searchable moments in mind. Your viewers are about to become visual searchers.